Morck developers secure $9 million loan

Morck Renovation LLC envisions transforming the now vacant eyesore into an 85-room luxury hotel.

 

Don’t use crayons for makeup, and be careful about regular cosmetics

  • 2 days ago

 

The ‘Krispy Kreme Familia’ and the black market doughnuts of Juarez

  • 2 days ago

 

Why comfort foods are so satisfying to body and soul

  • 2 days ago

 

‘A Monster Calls’ and takes on some of life’s scary issues

  • 4 days ago

 

Fire destroys Aberdeen home early Sunday morning

Hoquiam crew called in

  • 6 hours ago

 

Rep. Walsh and constituent Pastor Marty Cole testy to the Appropriations Committee on January 12th, 2017. Walsh spoke out in opposition to Governor Jay Inslee's proposal to close down the Naselle Youth Camp in Pacific County.

Rep. Jim Walsh testifies against closing Naselle Youth Camp

Aberdeen legislator opposes Governor Inslee’s proposal to close the juvenile rehabilitation facility

 

Inslee asks public to demand no Obamacare repeal without replacement in hand

More than 750,000 Washingtonians have health insurance under the law, and more than 500,000 of those previously had none.

  • 2 days ago

 

Trump alleges leaks by US spy agencies, something ‘Nazi Germany would have done’

  • 4 days ago

 

Restaurant menu prices to stay high in 2017, but discounts will abound

Restaurants are digging in their heels. This has created the widest price gap between food eaten at home versus food eaten away from home in decades

  • 6 days ago

 

Local Business Briefs

Business news from around the region

  • 4 weeks ago

 

Grays Harbor College sweeps basketball division home openers

There’s nothing like a bit of home-court familiarity and Grays Harbor College’s…

 

Three Harbor wrestlers win titles at Grizzly Invite

Hoquiam’s Felten and Aberdeen’s Salazar and Souphommanichanh are among the champions in Hoquiam’s Grizzly Alumni Association tourney

 

As Seahawks return to Atlanta to face Falcons, Seattle faces another crossroads

What felt in the moment like an opportunity lost proved instead to…

  • 1 day ago

 

After injuries, Paul Richardson appreciates Seahawks’ “faith”

RENTON — The Seahawks waited. Then, finally, got rewarded. Through a shredded…

  • 2 days ago

 

Medicare Part B issues? Apply for ‘equitable relief’

This opportunity only available between now and March 31.

  • 2 days ago

 

What to do before the power goes out

Nailing It Down

  • 2 days ago

 

Kenneth “Kelly” Merle Stanley

Kenneth ‘Kelly’ Stanley, 82, passed away at Grays Harbor Community Hospital on Jan. 4, 2017.

  • 2 days ago

 

Ralph “Bud” Wayne Frederick

Longtime Elma resident Ralph Frederick, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Montesano, Wash.

  • 2 days ago

 

No sophomore slump for Marco Rubio

The single swing vote he holds on the committee deciding Rex Tillerson’s fate is very real.

  • 2 days ago

 

The era of extreme entertainment comes to the presidential press conference

Seventy years’ worth of presidential decorum was thrown out.

  • 2 days ago

 

To save or not to save

  • 2 days ago

 

Aberdeen Daily World Print Edition, Jan 12

