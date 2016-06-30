- Menu
A centenarian couple in Cosmopolis
Husband and wife mark 100th birthdays and have been married 78 years
U.S. ends enforcement of travel ban after Seattle judge’s ruling
State audit: Port of Seattle illegally gave out $4.7 million in raises
Hospital workers approve contract
Bill allowing for administration of medicinal marijuana for qualified students on school property passes committee
Skeletal human remains discovered north of Raymond Tuesday
Federal judge issues temporary restraining order against Trump’s Muslim travel ban
Bill calls for ending daylight-saving time in Washington
A similar proposal fizzled in 2015.
Walsh and Blake push Washington Rural Jobs Act
HB 1422 would use tax incentives to channel funds into small rural business growth financing
Gun-control advocates in Washington see their best chance yet for tougher laws
Past gun control or gun safety measures have stalled in the House and been ignored in the Senate.
Sierra snowpack is biggest in 22 years — and more is on way
The last time there was this much snow on Feb. 1 in the Sierra, “Seinfeld” was the top-rated show on television.
After tuition cut, Washington college students lobby for a freeze
Jayapal, other Democrats demand answers on Trump refugee order
Number of homeless students in Washington state climbs to nearly 40,000
Upgrade your Washington driver’s license or you may not be able to fly
Enrollment for insurance under health care ends Tuesday, perhaps forever
Evangelical Christians will shape Trump’s education agenda
Betsy DeVos, Trump’s beleaguered pick for education secretary, supports taxpayer funding for religious schools.
Confirmation of Betsy DeVos in peril as two GOP senators defect
DeVos currently does not have any support from Senate Democrats.
Violent protests force cancellation of speech by Breitbart writer at UC Berkeley
When it comes to Trump’s court pick, Feinstein is the Democrat to watch
Trump taps Gorsuch as Supreme Court pick
Advocacy group pushes for changes in U.S. food assistance program
Trump is sworn in as president, a divisive, singular figure promising to lift up ‘the forgotten’
Saturday Basketball Roundup: Raymond girls earn share of Pacific 2B title
Raymond girls win thriller from Life Christian to gain share of the Pacific 2B basketball title
Aberdeen girls score sub-regional team wrestling title; Harborites qualify for regionals
Aberdeen’s girls dominate subregional girls wrestling tourney
The Falcons and Patriots have effective weapons to run out the clock in Super Bowl LI
HOUSTON — It seemed like an unintentional slip of the tongue, but…
Dwight Freeney calls on his Super Bowl history to guide fellow Falcons
HOUSTON — Defensive end Dwight Freeney has built his illustrious NFL career…
Roger Goodell: Dealing with Patriots ‘not awkward at all’
Bill Plaschke: 20 reasons why Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl is a classic Good vs. Evil matchup
Family, not ‘Deflategate,’ on Tom Brady’s mind
Mariners announce plans to retire Edgar Martinez’s No. 11 this season
Sounders return to practice, and the champs have questions to answer
Dear Abby: Husband’s willingness to help ex-wife earns rebuke at home
My husband and I have been married 18 years. This is the second marriage for both of us.
Now is the time to make your Washington state park reservations
Park accommodations near ocean beaches include recently added cabins at Twin Harbors State Park.
Warren D. Greenwell
Warren D. Greenwell, resident of Discovery Bay, passed away peacefully in his home on Jan. 20, 2017, after a short illness.
Gerald “Jerry” Raymond Deibel
Jerry died unexpectedly in Yokosuka, Japan on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Quinault President Sharp Has a Message for U.S. President Trump
Respecting the Constitution is a good way to demonstrate leadership
As an immigrant, I support strict moves to keep our country safe
The recent uninformed outrage is merely a byproduct of sour grapes.
