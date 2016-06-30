One of the renderings of what the proposed Gateway Center could look like with facades from the Selmer’s building incorporated into its design. It’s referred to as Option 2. One of the renderings of what the proposed Gateway Center could look like with facades from the Selmer’s building incorporated into its design. It’s referred to as Option 2.

Choices for proposed Gateway Center design revealed

Visitors and enterprise center project’s public survey available online beginning early next week

 

“Rocky” a well-made film that deserved to be a contender

 

Rampaging American River casts drought out of mind

  • 3 days ago

 

Arnold Samuels in Washington, D.C., on a visit with other Veterans to the World War II Memorial.

Remembering World War II: Samuels, Hughes to sign books

  • 3 days ago

 

Wenzel “destined” to be Lake Sylvia ranger

  • 4 days ago

 

Overstock to hold meet and greets for Elma call center applicants

Reps from company will be on hand to talk about the positions, company, benefits

 

Gunfire disrupts Aberdeen party, possible suspect identified

Aberdeen Police looking for additional witnesses willing to come forward

 

Man who killed Seattle police officer found dead in prison cell

Christopher Monfort was found dead in his single-person cell at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

  • 3 days ago

 

Timeless ritual to meet partisan rancor at Trump’s inauguration

The inauguration is “one of those great turning points” in the nation’s political consciousness.

  • 3 days ago

 

Earth sets heat record in 2016 — for the third year in a row

Earth’s average surface temperature has risen about 2 degrees since the late 19th century.

  • 3 days ago

 

Vaughan Company is GGHI business of the month

Vaugahan Company, Inc. has been in business for 56 years

  • 5 days ago

 

Grizzly girls rally in fourth quarter to beat Tenino

In a must-win situation, Hoquiam’s girls delivered at the end. Taking command…

  • 15 hours ago

 

Hoquiam boys roll past Tenino, 81-23

In a battle between teams at the opposite end of the Evergreen…

 

Mariners’ Edgar Martinez falls short in bid for Baseball Hall of Fame induction in 2017

A change in thinking about the value of a designated hitter, the…

  • 3 days ago

 

Raines, Bagwell, Rodriguez elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

If the last strike killed baseball in Montreal, Rick Monday wounded it.…

  • 3 days ago

 

In 1967, Weyerhaeuser official gives Raymond Chamber good news

From the archives of The Daily World

 

Walker, Taylor, Bisson

 

Thomas J. Sansom

Thomas Joseph Sansom, age 54, a resident of Amanda Park, died on Jan. 17, 2017, at his home on Lake Quinault.

  • 15 hours ago

 

Ernest E. ‘Ernie’ Rowe

Ernest Elmer ‘Ernie’ Rowe, 55, lifelong Hoquiam resident and sportsman, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, Wash.

  • 15 hours ago

 

We owe Trump love, cooperation

It’s now time to put away our biblical fears and even our biblical hopes and just get on with it.

  • 18 hours ago

 

Trump’s inaugural address nothing more than magical thinking

“American carnage”?! Really?

  • 22 hours ago

 

Gun laws should go even further

In my considered opinion, I-594 does not go far enough.

  • 22 hours ago

 

Aberdeen Daily World Print Edition, Jan 19

