Trump taps Gorsuch as Supreme Court pick
Despite Western roots, nominee Neil Gorsuch fits Supreme Court’s Ivy League cast.
The Latest
Hoquiam flood ordinance updates take effect Wednesday
Esther House shelter welcomes women and children
Number of homeless students in Washington state climbs to nearly 40,000
County collective bargaining staying behind doors
Port oil project in limbo as Contanda Terminals ponders next steps
Marchers protest abortion bills facing Legislature
News
Volunteers sought for tree planting event Saturday
Joint project by Grays Harbor College Fish Lab, Chehalis Basin Fisheries Task Force
Tina Podlodowski elected Washington State Democratic Party Chair
Vows to organize at grassroots and take back the state Senate
Northwest News
Upgrade your Washington driver’s license or you may not be able to fly
After the deadline, a regular state driver’s license in Washington won’t get you on a plane, either for domestic or international flights.
Enrollment for insurance under health care ends Tuesday, perhaps forever
Nationwide, more than 8.8 million Americans used HealthCare.gov to sign up for coverage through Jan. 14.
Washington state attorney general suing over Trump immigration order
Mass sea gull deaths, paralyzations at Port of Tacoma mystify biologists
Democrats fail in effort to temporarily take over the state Senate
Two proposals in Washington House would allow people to grow marijuana at home
Oregon adopts Columbia River salmon reform plan
Nation/World
When it comes to Trump’s court pick, Feinstein is the Democrat to watch
Feinstein will have a prominent role in cross-examining the nominee.
Business
Sports
Ryan unfazed by first day of Super Bowl excess
HOUSTON — Monday night was the premier of Matt Ryan vs. the…
Tuesday Sports Roundup: Forks stretches past Montesano boys, 67-62
Boys Basketball Forks 67, Bulldogs 62 FORKS — An unfortunate series of…
Sports On The Air for Tuesday, January 31
Bobcats burn the nets to roll Grizzlies
Monday Roundup: Koski scores 1,000th point as Raymond flys past Ocosta
Serena Williams defeats sister Venus for 7th Australian Open, record 23rd Grand Slam
Federer defeats Nadal to win fifth Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam
College/Pro Sports
Family, not ‘Deflategate,’ on Tom Brady’s mind
HOUSTON — It’s a neat, tidy narrative. All it needs is Tom…
Mariners acquire left-handed pitcher Dillon Overton from the Athletics in a trade
Former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp making big impression at Senior Bowl
Huskies fall to Sun Devils, 86-75, in late-night disappointment in the desert
All eyes will be on 663rd-ranked golfer at Torrey Pines
Tom Brady, Matt Ryan in mutual admiration society
Life
Dear Abby: Wife is surprised her soul mate is looking for sex with men
My husband and I have been married 35 years.
In 1967, Judge Manley marries couples in his Becker Building penthouse
From the archives of The Daily World
Dear Abby: Deserted sister doubly angry after brother abandons wife
In 1967, two injured as log rolls over them at Pacific Beach
TAX-AIDE is there to help at tax time — free!
Dear Abby: Flirting with ex-boyfriend lands girl in hot water
Brain food: What to eat — at any age — to fend off Alzheimer’s and dementia
Obituaries
Natalie Blakeman 1938-2017
Natalie was born in Reno, NV at Saint Mary’s Hospital, passed away on Monday, January 23. 2017
Theodore R. Bridges
Theodore Ray Bridges, 74, longtime North River resident passed at his family home on Jan. 24, 2017.
Opinion
The alternative truth: Donald Trump’s vision for a “Great America”
We’re all “chosen”
This is a mess; time to step in, GOP leaders
I recommend against anyone guessing how public opinion plays out on any of this.
