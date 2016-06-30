- Menu
Area legislators talk 2017 session at Greater Grays Harbor legislative sendoff
School funding, salmon, investment in rural business and improvement among topics discussed
The Latest
State selling new special license plate to support wild steelhead conservation
Merging Washington’s sparsely populated counties worth a look, some officials say
19 dogs die in fire at Tumwater animal rescue
24 dead as flu slams Washington
Selmer’s facades to be included in Gateway design
Trump insists hacking had ‘absolutely no effect’ on election as US intelligence report is released
News
Grays Harbor District Court No. 1 filings
Transcribed from information that was filed recently.
Grays Harbor Superior Court Filings
Transcribed from information filed recently.
Northwest News
Former Spokane top cop Anne Kirkpatrick picked for Oakland police chief
Kirkpatrick enters a department that has seen turmoil since a sex scandal became public in June.
State regulators endorse Kaiser acquisition of Group Health
Group Health has some 600,000 members in Washington and northern Idaho.
Nation/World
5 dead, 8 injured at Fort Lauderdale airport
Suspect had gun in checked bag.
Navy dolphins’ mission: Help locate rare vaquita porpoises
For an international group of scientists determined to save the species from near-certain extinction, it represents a final hope.
Republican House members ditch plan to overhaul ethics office
Clintons will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration
Cantwell troubled by Trump questionnaire; DOE won’t name names
Final Wisconsin recount tally strengthens Trump’s victory
Clinton won as many votes as Obama in 2012 — just not in the states where she needed them most
Business
Smitty’s In and Out shakes off the competition
Local burger stop surviving the opening of a new chain restaurant.
Local Business Briefs
Business news from around the region
Sports
Twin Harbors wrestlers net titles at Bash at the Beach
OYEHUT — With snow in the forecast, wrestlers from across the Twin…
Saturday Roundup: Hoquiam’s Johnson places third at Gut Check
BOYS WRESTLING Gut Check Invite SILVERDALE — Winning his final six matches,…
College/Pro Sports
This Seahawks team is not like the recent ones in playoff pedigree
RENTON — Cliff Avril looks at his teammates this time of year…
Mariners make another move, acquire OF Jarrod Dyson from Royals for Nathan Karns
SEATTLE — It wasn’t that long ago — two years to be…
Life
Dear Abby: Plotting against ex-husband keeps woman mired in divorce
I have been divorced for five years, yet I can’t seem to make headway.
Why sending something back at a restaurant is perfectly fine — and how to do it right
Restaurants are run by humans. Humans make mistakes.
Obituaries
Harold G. Johnson
Harold Grigsby Johnson of Aberdeen passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Riverside Place Assisted Living.
Donald J. Scott
Donald J. Scott, longtime harbor resident, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 at Kindred Care and Rehab in Lakewood, Wash.
Opinion
Democrats can bounce back with help from GOP schisms
They need to develop more ideas and policies that appeal to working-class voters.
Republicans caved when faced with constituent outrage, so keep it up
If we really want to, we can make these suckers blink.
