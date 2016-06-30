- Menu
- Search
- Home
- News
- Sports
- Life
- Opinion
- Obituaries
- Print Editions
- Classifieds
- Subscribe
- Email Newsletter
- About Us
- Sign In
- Subscribe
Morck developers secure $9 million loan
Morck Renovation LLC envisions transforming the now vacant eyesore into an 85-room luxury hotel.
The Latest
Falcons take flight to eliminate Seahawks, 36-20
Wet weather may bring river flooding, Weather Service warns
Lawmaker wants to repeal gun sale background checks approved by Washington voters
Centralia Sonic drive-in reverses ‘tens of thousands of dollars’ in charges
Oil case — Tribe and environmentalists win major victory in state Supreme Court
Larson fines himself $500 and city will redo Tesla contract
News
Fire destroys Aberdeen home early Sunday morning
Hoquiam crew called in
Rep. Jim Walsh testifies against closing Naselle Youth Camp
Aberdeen legislator opposes Governor Inslee’s proposal to close the juvenile rehabilitation facility
Northwest News
Inslee asks public to demand no Obamacare repeal without replacement in hand
More than 750,000 Washingtonians have health insurance under the law, and more than 500,000 of those previously had none.
New office could offer free legal help to military, vets in Washington
Legislature finds common ground on proposal to reshape Western State Hospital
State Legislature opens with conciliatory words, but school-funding task force derails on party lines
Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
Merging Washington’s sparsely populated counties worth a look, some officials say
Nation/World
Business
Restaurant menu prices to stay high in 2017, but discounts will abound
Restaurants are digging in their heels. This has created the widest price gap between food eaten at home versus food eaten away from home in decades
Local Business Briefs
Business news from around the region
Sports
Grays Harbor College sweeps basketball division home openers
There’s nothing like a bit of home-court familiarity and Grays Harbor College’s…
Three Harbor wrestlers win titles at Grizzly Invite
Hoquiam’s Felten and Aberdeen’s Salazar and Souphommanichanh are among the champions in Hoquiam’s Grizzly Alumni Association tourney
College/Pro Sports
As Seahawks return to Atlanta to face Falcons, Seattle faces another crossroads
What felt in the moment like an opportunity lost proved instead to…
After injuries, Paul Richardson appreciates Seahawks’ “faith”
RENTON — The Seahawks waited. Then, finally, got rewarded. Through a shredded…
Mariners avoid arbitration with eight eligible players, agreeing to contracts for 2017 season
The Falcons player the Seahawks have to plan for: Vic Beasley, NFL sacks leader
Mariners acquire lefty Drew Smyly from Rays for 3 players, including Mallex Smith
Carl Edwards cites family, health and time constraints as reasons for NASCAR exit
Notebook: Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka moving on from missed PATs
Life
Medicare Part B issues? Apply for ‘equitable relief’
This opportunity only available between now and March 31.
What to do before the power goes out
Nailing It Down
Obituaries
Kenneth “Kelly” Merle Stanley
Kenneth ‘Kelly’ Stanley, 82, passed away at Grays Harbor Community Hospital on Jan. 4, 2017.
Ralph “Bud” Wayne Frederick
Longtime Elma resident Ralph Frederick, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Montesano, Wash.
Opinion
No sophomore slump for Marco Rubio
The single swing vote he holds on the committee deciding Rex Tillerson’s fate is very real.
The era of extreme entertainment comes to the presidential press conference
Seventy years’ worth of presidential decorum was thrown out.
Most Read
Most Commented
Kyla M. Brown-Valencia | The Daily World
Local 7-11 stores add 25-cent fee to every transaction to offset higher minimum wage requirement | The Daily World
Fish & Wildlife proposes significant hikes to fishing, hunting license costs | The Daily World
Larson fines himself $500 and city will redo Tesla contract | The Daily World
Inslee asks public to demand no Obamacare repeal without replacement in hand | The Daily World