Life and limbs: Sunshine’s on a roll
The dog wore the fiberglass and rubber appliances for a half hour the first day.
Democrats fail in effort to temporarily take over the state Senate
Trump, Putin talk as Europe worries about US relations
Vigil held for slain Montesano man Thursday evening
School and emergency services requests on ballot
Vehicle access now blocked to West Fork Humptulips gravel bar
Two from Grays Harbor County have died from flu
Black and White Gala fundraiser benefiting the United Way held Saturday at Quinault Beach Casino
Thousands of dollars raised from silent, live auctions
State finds artificial turf presents no serious health risks
By the state’s own admission, its investigation was limited and did not include any study of rubber crumble material.
McMorris Rodgers and other Washington Republicans in Congress tell Inslee Obamacare must change
The four U.S. House members listed a series of shortcomings they see in the current law.
Do Washington’s GOP Congress members agree with Trump’s voter-fraud claim? They aren’t saying
Trump has repeatedly blamed illegally cast votes as the reason he lost the nationwide popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.
Reversal on trade pact leaves some in Northwest worried, others relieved
Washington state House votes to extend schools’ taxing authority
Two proposals in Washington House would allow people to grow marijuana at home
Kilmer: Future of health insurance remains up in the air
Legislature finds common ground on proposal to reshape Western State Hospital
Trump orders Mexico wall construction to begin
Trump also ordered increasing enforcement of U.S. immigration laws and a clampdown on sanctuary cities
Primary care doctors have mixed feelings about Obamacare
Trump sends unmistakable signal on pipelines: Big oil is back
Trump sends unmistakable signal on pipelines: Big oil is back
Advocacy group pushes for changes in U.S. food assistance program
Trump is sworn in as president, a divisive, singular figure promising to lift up ‘the forgotten’
Dormant cash in bank accounts won’t help you fight inflation
As an investor, you have multiple options for investing that money.
Grizzlies edge Bobcats, 56-45
A defensive switch and solid free throw shooting down the stretch paved…
NWAC-ranked Red Devils put Chokers to the fire in doubleheader sweep
The second-ranked men’s basketball team in the NWAC, the Lower Columbia Red…
Mariners acquire left-handed pitcher Dillon Overton from the Athletics in a trade
Asked if he was done making roster moves with spring training looming,…
Former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp making big impression at Senior Bowl
Eastern Washington football fans have seen this before from Cooper Kupp. Now…
Huskies fall to Sun Devils, 86-75, in late-night disappointment in the desert
All eyes will be on 663rd-ranked golfer at Torrey Pines
Tom Brady, Matt Ryan in mutual admiration society
Mariners announce plans to retire Edgar Martinez’s No. 11 this season
Sounders return to practice, and the champs have questions to answer
TAX-AIDE is there to help at tax time — free!
TAX-AIDE is sponsored by the IRS and AARP. You do not have to be a member of AARP to partake.
Dear Abby: Flirting with ex-boyfriend lands girl in hot water
One of my girlfriends is dating my ex-boyfriend.
Virginia H. Turner
Virginia Helen Turner, 100-years-old, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, with her daughters at her bedside.
Dena M. Dineen
Life-long Grays Harbor resident, Dena Marie Dineen, died at Grays Harbor Health and Rehabilitation Center, Aberdeen, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Making trade work for all Americans
President Trump clearly has heard the cries of Americans fed up with the whole process.
Tribes continue to fight for protection of Earth’s resources
1989 state law effective in dealing with growth of fossil fuel industry
