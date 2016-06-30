- Menu
Updated flood ordinance aims to reduce insurance costs
Property owners within Aberdeen’s special flood hazard area could save money on their flood insurance
The Latest
Montesano man among two found dead in Shelton Tuesday
Aberdeen City Council re-affirms Tesla contract
Congressman updated on Aberdeen, Hoquiam flood plan
Stream restoration projects in the Chehalis Basin provide jobs, learning opportunities and new habitat for salmon
Newest city council member believes in moving forward
Hoquiam council announces Port oil project shorelines permit application on hold
News
Dispatches for Jan. 25
Calls to public service agencies
Volunteers still needed for Project Homeless Connect
The homeless count, survey and one-stop shop for services aimed to help that population is on Friday
Level 3 sex offender registers Aberdeen address
County commission’s plan to open collective bargaining contract negotiations likely to pass
Dispatches for Jan. 24
8th annual Roanoke Conference to bring hundreds of state Republican leaders to Ocean Shores
Hoquiam deputy police chief honored for spearheading jail expansion
Northwest News
McMorris Rodgers and other Washington Republicans in Congress tell Inslee Obamacare must change
The four U.S. House members listed a series of shortcomings they see in the current law.
Do Washington’s GOP Congress members agree with Trump’s voter-fraud claim? They aren’t saying
Trump has repeatedly blamed illegally cast votes as the reason he lost the nationwide popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.
Reversal on trade pact leaves some in Northwest worried, others relieved
Washington state House votes to extend schools’ taxing authority
Two proposals in Washington House would allow people to grow marijuana at home
Kilmer: Future of health insurance remains up in the air
Oregon adopts Columbia River salmon reform plan
Nation/World
Trump orders Mexico wall construction to begin
Trump also ordered increasing enforcement of U.S. immigration laws and a clampdown on sanctuary cities
Primary care doctors have mixed feelings about Obamacare
But only 15 percent favored the law’s repeal.
Trump sends unmistakable signal on pipelines: Big oil is back
Advocacy group pushes for changes in U.S. food assistance program
Trump is sworn in as president, a divisive, singular figure promising to lift up ‘the forgotten’
Trump alleges leaks by US spy agencies, something ‘Nazi Germany would have done’
Roof gets death penalty for Charleston church massacre
Business
Dormant cash in bank accounts won’t help you fight inflation
As an investor, you have multiple options for investing that money.
Beach Business: 2016 home sales soared in Ocean Shores
Condo Sales also rebound
Sports
Hoquiam pounds the paint to knock off Elma, 56-30
ELMA — Host Elma honored its seniors on Wednesday night, but Hoquiam’s…
South Puget Sound sinks Grays Harbor in NWAC doubleheader
The cozy confines of the Grays Harbor College gym weren’t as friendly…
Black Hills girls show their pedigree in win over Aberdeen
Elma girls outlast Hoquiam in defensive battle, 43-33
Tuesday Prep Roundup: Koski and Anderson team up to help Gulls beat Navigators
Bill Beattie to take over as Tumwater head football coach
Aberdee boys swim by River Ridge on Senior Day, 106-67
College/Pro Sports
Huskies fall to Sun Devils, 86-75, in late-night disappointment in the desert
TEMPE, Ariz. — The late hour of Wednesday night’s tipoff was a…
All eyes will be on 663rd-ranked golfer at Torrey Pines
LA JOLLA, Calif. — From chopping out of the high rough, to…
Tom Brady, Matt Ryan in mutual admiration society
Mariners announce plans to retire Edgar Martinez’s No. 11 this season
Sounders return to practice, and the champs have questions to answer
Patriots, Falcons roll into Super Bowl
Mariners avoid arbitration with eight eligible players, agreeing to contracts for 2017 season
Life
Dear Abby: Car of man’s dreams doesn’t pass muster with his wife
I am finally at a point in my life that I can pursue my passion of buying a sports car.
Death Notices
Sain, Kemmerer, Smith
Obituaries
Shayne D. Townsend
Shayne Darlene Townsend passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at her Aberdeen home.
Betty Klovas2-10-39 to 1-17-17
Betty Klovas,77, was born in Republic, Wash. to Charles and Maude Kennedy.
Opinion
Lawmakers say students could pay for Republican inaction
School districts may be hindered from budget planning
‘Alternative facts’ are lies, and we must point this out every time
Trump intends to determine what the facts are, and he will attempt to silence anyone who challenges his view of reality.
Letters to the Editor
