Hoquiam hopes to start construction on Ramer Street pump station this summer

Big improvements coming in 2018 for Simpson drainage, streets, sidewalks

 

Winter fragrance and color in the garden

  • 2 mins ago

 

Montesano basketball tournament honors memory of Larry Quinn

 

Under pressure

  • 2 days ago

 

Actor-comedian Doktor Kaboom! to perform in Raymond

  • 4 days ago

 

News

Walsh and Blake push Washington Rural Jobs Act

HB 1422 would use tax incentives to channel funds into small rural business growth financing

  • 3 mins ago

 

Homeless Population in Rochester, Yelm, Rainier and Tenino Climbs to 48, Up From 18

Homeless problem growing in small towns

  • 1 day ago

 

Northwest News

Sierra snowpack is biggest in 22 years — and more is on way

The last time there was this much snow on Feb. 1 in the Sierra, “Seinfeld” was the top-rated show on television.

  • 2 days ago

 

After tuition cut, Washington college students lobby for a freeze

In his budget, Gov. Jay Inslee has also called for a tuition freeze for in-state undergraduates.

  • 2 days ago

 

Nation/World

Confirmation of Betsy DeVos in peril as two GOP senators defect

DeVos currently does not have any support from Senate Democrats.

  • 2 days ago

 

Violent protests force cancellation of speech by Breitbart writer at UC Berkeley

Police clashed with protesters, and much of the university was placed on lockdown.

  • 2 days ago

 

Business

Anchor Bancorp reports net income of $420,000 for the second fiscal quarter of 2017

  • 4 days ago

 

Summit Pacific Medical Center hosts Wellness Center town hall meeting

  • 4 days ago

 

Sports

Hoquiam boys earn league title by blowing out Montesano

Grizzlies take command early to beat Montesano, 75-48, and clinch Evergreen 1A League title

 

Thursday Prep Roundup: South Bend girls edge out North Beach

GIRLS BASKETBALL Indians 40, Hyaks 38 OYEHUT — South Bend’s Jessica Sanchez…

  • 6 hours ago

 

College/Pro Sports

Dwight Freeney calls on his Super Bowl history to guide fellow Falcons

HOUSTON — Defensive end Dwight Freeney has built his illustrious NFL career…

  • 2 days ago

 

Roger Goodell: Dealing with Patriots ‘not awkward at all’

HOUSTON — Hit with Deflategate questions from a number of angles, NFL…

  • 2 days ago

 

Life

‘Superior Donuts’ is already stale

TV review

  • 2 days ago

 

Dear Abby: Teen twins are ready to take different paths in new school

My sister and I are sick of the whole “twin” thing and want to go to separate schools.

  • 2 days ago

 

Obituaries

Maryjane (Barnhart) Ames

Maryjane (Barnhart) Ames, 81 years of age and a resident of Aberdeen, Wash. for the past 22 years died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma, Wash.

  • 2 days ago

 

Irene B. Hume

Irene Bernice Hume of Montesano passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Capital Medical Center.

  • 2 days ago

 

Opinion

Quinault President Sharp Has a Message for U.S. President Trump

Respecting the Constitution is a good way to demonstrate leadership

  • 2 days ago

 

As an immigrant, I support strict moves to keep our country safe

The recent uninformed outrage is merely a byproduct of sour grapes.

  • 2 days ago

 

Letters to the Editor

What is it with these men?

  • 3 days ago

 

Print Edition

Aberdeen Daily World Print Edition, Feb 2

