Top stories of 2016
Oil was the number one story
The Latest
Remembering 1930s Aberdeen with Frances Harmon
Aberdeen council removes funding for city administrator
Mocrocks, Copalis beaches open for New Year’s Eve razor clam dig
Ocean Shores targets Legislature for Jetty help
No city administrator for Aberdeen
Mike Chapman eyes Olympia as he prepares for first term as representative
News
Ice, abandoned vehicles prompt road closures in Capitol Forest
Vehicles abandoned
Free CERT training available in Surfside
Pre-registration required
Northwest News
Nation/World
Business
Smitty’s In and Out shakes off the competition
Local burger stop surviving the opening of a new chain restaurant.
Local Business Briefs
Business news from around the region
Sports
Raymond girls shut down Hoquiam, 56-18
RAYMOND — By employing its traditional suffocating defense, Raymond’s girls gave their…
Montesano boys overcome cold shooting to beat Raymond in Raymond Holiday Classic
RAYMOND — Having exercised the veto that prevented his team from claiming…
Friday Sports Roundup: Hoquiam knocks off Bellevue Christian at SunDome Invite
The Fishing Corner: Holiday weekend is a chance to catch up and get some fishing in
Sports On The Schedule for Saturday, Dec. 31
Sports On The Air for Saturday, Dec. 31
Taholah hits its offensive stride in win over rival North Beach
College/Pro Sports
Alabama shuts down Huskies in CFP semifinal
Top-ranked Alabama stifles Washington offense in beating Huskies, 24-7, in the College Football Playoff semifinals
Washington is the underdog, but pressure is on Alabama
ATLANTA — Lane Kiffin makes coaching for Nick Saban sound only slightly…
Surest way for Huskies to upset Alabama? Continue forcing turnovers (and don’t commit any)
Even Mike Leach wonders: Did WSU overlook Minnesota in lead up to the Holiday Bowl?
Sherman: “Hypocritical” NFL staging Thursday games is a “poopfest”
In a rare spot, the Seahawks appear to have the perfect rebound situation
Rams fire coach Jeff Fisher during fifth consecutive losing season
Life
Dear Abby: Speed of rebound relationship gives woman cause to pause
I’m a 27-year-old mother of three in the process of divorcing a man I have been with for seven years
Congratulations, and welcome (almost) to 2017
When it comes to resolutions, pick your battles
Obituaries
Hurl Jones
Long time Elma resident Hurl Jones died at his home there Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Bonnie J. McCarthy
Bonnie Jean McCarthy, 36 years of age and a resident of Hoquiam for the past 18 years, died on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at her home following an extended illness.
Opinion
Ann McFeatters: So long to 2016 and all the dumb things politicians said
What’ll politicians say next?
Rex Huppke: Trump impeachment and other predictions for new year
Just how absurd will 2017 be?
Letters to the Editor
Questions for the hospital
Leadership questioned
Smoke gets in our eyes
Polluting fireplaces
