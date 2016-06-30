A centenarian couple in Cosmopolis

Husband and wife mark 100th birthdays and have been married 78 years

 

“La La Land” is a Snooze

  • 2 days ago

 

Bear necessity? Plan would reintroduce grizzlies to Cascades

  • 2 days ago

 

Winter fragrance and color in the garden

  • 2 days ago

 

Dinosaur surprise: Scientists find collagen inside a 195-million-year-old bone

  • 2 days ago

 

News

Bill calls for ending daylight-saving time in Washington

A similar proposal fizzled in 2015.

  • 2 days ago

 

Walsh and Blake push Washington Rural Jobs Act

HB 1422 would use tax incentives to channel funds into small rural business growth financing

  • 2 days ago

 

See More News 
Northwest News

Gun-control advocates in Washington see their best chance yet for tougher laws

Past gun control or gun safety measures have stalled in the House and been ignored in the Senate.

  • 2 days ago

 

Sierra snowpack is biggest in 22 years — and more is on way

The last time there was this much snow on Feb. 1 in the Sierra, “Seinfeld” was the top-rated show on television.

  • 4 days ago

 

See More Northwest News 
Nation/World

Evangelical Christians will shape Trump’s education agenda

Betsy DeVos, Trump’s beleaguered pick for education secretary, supports taxpayer funding for religious schools.

  • 2 days ago

 

Confirmation of Betsy DeVos in peril as two GOP senators defect

DeVos currently does not have any support from Senate Democrats.

  • 4 days ago

 

See More Nation/world 

Most Commented

Business

Anchor Bancorp reports net income of $420,000 for the second fiscal quarter of 2017

  • 6 days ago

 

Summit Pacific Medical Center hosts Wellness Center town hall meeting

  • 6 days ago

 

See More Business 
Sports

Saturday Basketball Roundup: Raymond girls earn share of Pacific 2B title

Raymond girls win thriller from Life Christian to gain share of the Pacific 2B basketball title

  • 12 hours ago

 

Aberdeen girls score sub-regional team wrestling title; Harborites qualify for regionals

Aberdeen’s girls dominate subregional girls wrestling tourney

  • 14 hours ago

 

See More Sports 
College/Pro Sports

The Falcons and Patriots have effective weapons to run out the clock in Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON — It seemed like an unintentional slip of the tongue, but…

  • 2 days ago

 

Dwight Freeney calls on his Super Bowl history to guide fellow Falcons

HOUSTON — Defensive end Dwight Freeney has built his illustrious NFL career…

  • 4 days ago

 

See More College/pro Sports 
Life

Dear Abby: Husband’s willingness to help ex-wife earns rebuke at home

My husband and I have been married 18 years. This is the second marriage for both of us.

  • 2 days ago

 

Now is the time to make your Washington state park reservations

Park accommodations near ocean beaches include recently added cabins at Twin Harbors State Park.

  • 2 days ago

 

See More Life 
Obituaries

Warren D. Greenwell

Warren D. Greenwell, resident of Discovery Bay, passed away peacefully in his home on Jan. 20, 2017, after a short illness.

  • 2 days ago

 

Gerald “Jerry” Raymond Deibel

Jerry died unexpectedly in Yokosuka, Japan on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

  • 2 days ago

 

See More Obituaries 
Opinion

Quinault President Sharp Has a Message for U.S. President Trump

Respecting the Constitution is a good way to demonstrate leadership

  • 4 days ago

 

As an immigrant, I support strict moves to keep our country safe

The recent uninformed outrage is merely a byproduct of sour grapes.

  • 4 days ago

 

See More Opinion 
Letters to the Editor

What is it with these men?

  • 5 days ago

 

See More Letters To The Editor 

Most Read

 

Print Edition

Aberdeen Daily World Print Edition, Feb 2

Recent Issues