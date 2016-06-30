Updated flood ordinance aims to reduce insurance costs

Property owners within Aberdeen’s special flood hazard area could save money on their flood insurance

 

Curtain rises on Grays Harbor College Opera Workshop Friday

  • 3 hours ago

 

Mary Tyler Moore, TV icon who symbolized independent career woman, dies at 80

  • 3 hours ago

 

Fundraisers slated to help former Harbor woman

 

Polson Museum Director Larson celebrates 20 years on job

 

News

Dispatches for Jan. 25

Calls to public service agencies

  • 3 hours ago

 

Volunteers still needed for Project Homeless Connect

The homeless count, survey and one-stop shop for services aimed to help that population is on Friday

 

Northwest News

McMorris Rodgers and other Washington Republicans in Congress tell Inslee Obamacare must change

The four U.S. House members listed a series of shortcomings they see in the current law.

  • 3 hours ago

 

Do Washington’s GOP Congress members agree with Trump’s voter-fraud claim? They aren’t saying

Trump has repeatedly blamed illegally cast votes as the reason he lost the nationwide popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

  • 3 hours ago

 

Nation/World

Trump orders Mexico wall construction to begin

Trump also ordered increasing enforcement of U.S. immigration laws and a clampdown on sanctuary cities

  • 3 hours ago

 

Primary care doctors have mixed feelings about Obamacare

But only 15 percent favored the law’s repeal.

  • 3 hours ago

 

Business

Dormant cash in bank accounts won’t help you fight inflation

As an investor, you have multiple options for investing that money.

  • 2 days ago

 

Beach Business: 2016 home sales soared in Ocean Shores

Condo Sales also rebound

  • 2 days ago

 

Sports

Hoquiam pounds the paint to knock off Elma, 56-30

ELMA — Host Elma honored its seniors on Wednesday night, but Hoquiam’s…

 

South Puget Sound sinks Grays Harbor in NWAC doubleheader

The cozy confines of the Grays Harbor College gym weren’t as friendly…

 

College/Pro Sports

Huskies fall to Sun Devils, 86-75, in late-night disappointment in the desert

TEMPE, Ariz. — The late hour of Wednesday night’s tipoff was a…

  • 12 mins ago

 

All eyes will be on 663rd-ranked golfer at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA, Calif. — From chopping out of the high rough, to…

  • 12 mins ago

 

Life

Dear Abby: Car of man’s dreams doesn’t pass muster with his wife

I am finally at a point in my life that I can pursue my passion of buying a sports car.

  • 12 mins ago

 

Death Notices

Sain, Kemmerer, Smith

 

Obituaries

Shayne D. Townsend

Shayne Darlene Townsend passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at her Aberdeen home.

  • 12 mins ago

 

Betty Klovas2-10-39 to 1-17-17

Betty Klovas,77, was born in Republic, Wash. to Charles and Maude Kennedy.

  • 12 mins ago

 

Opinion

Lawmakers say students could pay for Republican inaction

School districts may be hindered from budget planning

  • 4 hours ago

 

‘Alternative facts’ are lies, and we must point this out every time

Trump intends to determine what the facts are, and he will attempt to silence anyone who challenges his view of reality.

  • 4 hours ago

 

Letters to the Editor

Reconsider Gateway Center

  • 1 day ago

 

Money can be better spent

  • 2 days ago

 

