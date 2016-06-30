- Menu
Hoquiam hopes to start construction on Ramer Street pump station this summer
Big improvements coming in 2018 for Simpson drainage, streets, sidewalks
The Latest
Hospital workers approve contract
Challenging weather possible late in weekend
Six-day razor clam dig includes South Beach
Protest against Trump nominations at Grays Harbor County courthouse Friday
Court of Appeals sides with Quinault Nation over jurisdiction of Lake Quinault
Hoquiam City Council approves surplus of property next to City Hall
News
Walsh and Blake push Washington Rural Jobs Act
HB 1422 would use tax incentives to channel funds into small rural business growth financing
Homeless Population in Rochester, Yelm, Rainier and Tenino Climbs to 48, Up From 18
Homeless problem growing in small towns
Northwest News
Sierra snowpack is biggest in 22 years — and more is on way
The last time there was this much snow on Feb. 1 in the Sierra, “Seinfeld” was the top-rated show on television.
After tuition cut, Washington college students lobby for a freeze
In his budget, Gov. Jay Inslee has also called for a tuition freeze for in-state undergraduates.
Jayapal, other Democrats demand answers on Trump refugee order
Number of homeless students in Washington state climbs to nearly 40,000
Upgrade your Washington driver’s license or you may not be able to fly
Enrollment for insurance under health care ends Tuesday, perhaps forever
Washington state attorney general suing over Trump immigration order
Nation/World
Confirmation of Betsy DeVos in peril as two GOP senators defect
DeVos currently does not have any support from Senate Democrats.
Violent protests force cancellation of speech by Breitbart writer at UC Berkeley
Police clashed with protesters, and much of the university was placed on lockdown.
Business
Sports
Hoquiam boys earn league title by blowing out Montesano
Grizzlies take command early to beat Montesano, 75-48, and clinch Evergreen 1A League title
Thursday Prep Roundup: South Bend girls edge out North Beach
GIRLS BASKETBALL Indians 40, Hyaks 38 OYEHUT — South Bend’s Jessica Sanchez…
College/Pro Sports
Dwight Freeney calls on his Super Bowl history to guide fellow Falcons
HOUSTON — Defensive end Dwight Freeney has built his illustrious NFL career…
Roger Goodell: Dealing with Patriots ‘not awkward at all’
HOUSTON — Hit with Deflategate questions from a number of angles, NFL…
Bill Plaschke: 20 reasons why Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl is a classic Good vs. Evil matchup
Family, not ‘Deflategate,’ on Tom Brady’s mind
Huskies fall to Sun Devils, 86-75, in late-night disappointment in the desert
Mariners announce plans to retire Edgar Martinez’s No. 11 this season
Sounders return to practice, and the champs have questions to answer
Life
‘Superior Donuts’ is already stale
TV review
Dear Abby: Teen twins are ready to take different paths in new school
My sister and I are sick of the whole “twin” thing and want to go to separate schools.
In 1992, eight AHS students will participate in All-State Musicfest
Dear Abby: Wife is surprised her soul mate is looking for sex with men
In 1967, Judge Manley marries couples in his Becker Building penthouse
Dear Abby: Deserted sister doubly angry after brother abandons wife
In 1967, two injured as log rolls over them at Pacific Beach
Obituaries
Maryjane (Barnhart) Ames
Maryjane (Barnhart) Ames, 81 years of age and a resident of Aberdeen, Wash. for the past 22 years died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma, Wash.
Irene B. Hume
Irene Bernice Hume of Montesano passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Capital Medical Center.
Opinion
Quinault President Sharp Has a Message for U.S. President Trump
Respecting the Constitution is a good way to demonstrate leadership
As an immigrant, I support strict moves to keep our country safe
The recent uninformed outrage is merely a byproduct of sour grapes.
