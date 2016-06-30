Legislators from the 19th and 24th legislative districts participated in Thursday’s Greater Grays Harbor legislative sendoff. Each spoke about the priorities for the 2017 legislative session and fielded questions from a handful of the dozens who attended the event at the Rotary Log Pavillion. Pictured left to right are Senator Kevin Van De Wege, Representative Jim Walsh, Representative Mike Chapman, Representative Steve Tharinger, Representative Brian Blake, and Senator Dean Takko.

Area legislators talk 2017 session at Greater Grays Harbor legislative sendoff

School funding, salmon, investment in rural business and improvement among topics discussed

  • 3 days ago

 

Ed Schroll photograph Ed Schroll joins a group of the students he is able to help in Cambodia for his non-profit Caring for Poor and Orphaned Children Foundation.

Mission of compassion for local photographer

  • 3 days ago

 

TV review: HBO’s ‘Bright Lights’ profiles the complex bond that linked Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

  • 3 days ago

 

Westport Marina bankline improvements project begins

 

Jazz vocalist Greta Matassa to perform for SAL

  • 5 days ago

 

Grays Harbor District Court No. 1 filings

Transcribed from information that was filed recently.

  • 3 days ago

 

Grays Harbor Superior Court Filings

Transcribed from information filed recently.

  • 3 days ago

 

Former Spokane top cop Anne Kirkpatrick picked for Oakland police chief

Kirkpatrick enters a department that has seen turmoil since a sex scandal became public in June.

  • 3 days ago

 

State regulators endorse Kaiser acquisition of Group Health

Group Health has some 600,000 members in Washington and northern Idaho.

  • 5 days ago

 

5 dead, 8 injured at Fort Lauderdale airport

Suspect had gun in checked bag.

  • 3 days ago

 

Navy dolphins’ mission: Help locate rare vaquita porpoises

For an international group of scientists determined to save the species from near-certain extinction, it represents a final hope.

  • 6 days ago

 

Smitty’s In and Out shakes off the competition

Local burger stop surviving the opening of a new chain restaurant.

  • 3 weeks ago

 

Local Business Briefs

Business news from around the region

  • 3 weeks ago

 

Twin Harbors wrestlers net titles at Bash at the Beach

OYEHUT — With snow in the forecast, wrestlers from across the Twin…

  • 2 days ago

 

Saturday Roundup: Hoquiam’s Johnson places third at Gut Check

BOYS WRESTLING Gut Check Invite SILVERDALE — Winning his final six matches,…

  • 1 day ago

 

This Seahawks team is not like the recent ones in playoff pedigree

RENTON — Cliff Avril looks at his teammates this time of year…

  • 2 days ago

 

Mariners make another move, acquire OF Jarrod Dyson from Royals for Nathan Karns

SEATTLE — It wasn’t that long ago — two years to be…

  • 2 days ago

 

Dear Abby: Plotting against ex-husband keeps woman mired in divorce

I have been divorced for five years, yet I can’t seem to make headway.

  • 2 days ago

 

Why sending something back at a restaurant is perfectly fine — and how to do it right

Restaurants are run by humans. Humans make mistakes.

  • 3 days ago

 

Harold G. Johnson

Harold Grigsby Johnson of Aberdeen passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Riverside Place Assisted Living.

  • 2 days ago

 

Donald J. Scott

Donald J. Scott, longtime harbor resident, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 at Kindred Care and Rehab in Lakewood, Wash.

  • 2 days ago

 

Democrats can bounce back with help from GOP schisms

They need to develop more ideas and policies that appeal to working-class voters.

  • 3 days ago

 

Republicans caved when faced with constituent outrage, so keep it up

If we really want to, we can make these suckers blink.

  • 3 days ago

 

Don’t repeal Affordable Care Act

  • 2 days ago

 

Aberdeen Daily World Print Edition, Jan 5

