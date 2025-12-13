Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Tale of two halves in Elma win over Forks

Also: Valiant Willapa Valley effort falls just short in loss to Adna

Elma held off Forks for a victory as we review Friday’s boys prep basketball games on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Elma 55, Forks 43

It was a tale of two halves for the Elma Eagles in a 55-43 win over Forks on Friday at Forks High School.

The Eagles (3-1 overall) were superb in the first half, jumping out to a 17-3 lead after one period and held a commanding 33-12 lead by halftime.

The large cushion came in handy as Elma’s second-half performance left much to be desired according to head coach Matt Ferrier.

“Our best half of basketball followed by one of our worst,” said Ferrier, whose team was outscored 16-7 in the third quarter. “We are so damn careless with the ball and its concerning. We aren’t playing fundamentally sound basketball right now and it shows. Thank goodness it’s all fixable.”

Elma went 16 for 41 from the field (39%), including converting 10-of-19 3-point shots (53%) and making 13-of-20 free throws (65%).

Seniors Isaac McGaffey and and Tanner Moe each scored in double digits with 16 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Elma.

Moe led the Eagles with six assists to go along with four rebounds and a steal while McGaffey had nine rebounds, five steals and four assists in the game.

Elma also benefited from significant contributions from senior Trayton Webb (9 points, 4 rebounds), sophomore JanCarlos Moreno (8 pts., 3 reb., 2 ast.) and junior Tyrone Aguilar (7 pts., 9 reb., ast., stl.).

As a team, Elma had 34 rebounds, 14 assists, and eight steals to 24 turnovers.

”We rebounded pretty well tonight and it was nice to be the team that hit the shots in the first half,” Ferrier said. “But if we wouldn’t have played that well in the opening half, this easily could have been a loss.”

Elma plays its second game in as many days with a matchup against Port Angeles at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Port Angeles High School.

Elma 17 16 7 15 – 55

Forks 3 9 16 15 – 43

Scoring: Elma – McGaffey 16, Moe 10, Webb 9, Moreno 8, Aguilar 7, Yeager 3, Meyer 2.

~~~

Adna 67, Willapa Valley 65

Willapa Valley lost a hotly-contested non-league game to Adna 67-65 on Friday at Willapa Valley High School in Menlo.

The Vikings (3-2) trailed 39-30 after being outscored by the Pirates (2-0) 20-9 in the second quarter.

Despite rallying for 35 points in the second half, Valley fell just short to suffer the loss.

“Despite the loss, I felt like we made a lot of progress as a team tonight,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “This was a fabulous basketball game overall, we just came up a little short. It was really entertaining to watch.”

Valley was led by senior co-captain Blane King with 25 points and six rebounds.

Senior post J.B. Russell had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds while junior point guard Lucas Lusk scored in double digits with 10 points.

The Vikings take on Wahkiakum at 7 p.m. on Monday at Wahkiakum High School.

Adna 19 20 12 16 – 67

Willapa Valley 21 9 17 18 – 65

Scoring: Adna – Salme 31, Knittle 16, Humphrey 7, Greenwood 6, Richardson 4, T. Kephart 3. WV – King 25, Russell 16, Lusk 10, Aust 7, Jarvis 7.

~~~

Other games

Raymond-South Bend 46, Ocosta 37

North Beach 78, Crescent 37