JoAnn Patton was born on July 27, 1944, to Joe and Dorothy O’Rourke in Aberdeen, Washington. She passed away on Dec. 4, 2025, in Aberdeen. She attended grade school in Cosmopolis and graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1962.

JoAnn worked for 45 years as a greeting card merchandiser for numerous businesses in Grays Harbor and Pacific County. She also worked at Montgomery Ward. She was the tobacco representative for RJ Reynolds in Grays Harbor and Pacific County for the Mini Marts and small businesses. She worked as a receptionist in the medical and dental field. Many of these jobs she was doing during the same period. She was a busy lady.

JoAnn’s true love was volunteering and helping people. For many years she was a volunteer State Ombudsmen that covered the nursing homes and assisted living in Grays Harbor and Pacific County. She was always looking out for the residents in these facilities. She was a volunteer with the Red Cross, RSVP, and a volunteer driver taking people to doctor’s appointments through Coastal Community Action program up until the day prior to her passing. JoAnn belonged to the Central Park Lions and in the past was a member of the Cosmopolis Lionett’s. She was the president of Central Park Lions on numerous occasions and many other offices of the club. She was zone chair three times and held many offices in the Lions District. JoAnn was currently a board member for Coastal Community Action Program, Domestic Violence Board and the Chairperson of the RSVP Advisory Board. In 2005, JoAnn received the Governor’s Award of Excellence for outstanding volunteer service.

JoAnn married Kenneth Patton on Aug. 17, 1975. He preceded her in death. JoAnn had two sons, Brien and Tim. Surviving are son Brien Patton (Laura), daughter-in-law, Kari Patton; stepsons, Mike (Barb) Patton and Rich Patton; stepdaughter, K. Marcella (Dick) Bramstedt; grandsons, Tony Kalep, Zac (Kim Taiciet, Damon (Heather) Andres; great-grandkids, Luke, Parker, Olivia, Emma, Cooper, Hayden, Taylie; and her cat Tree and the cousins and family in St. Louis. She had many special friends that she considered family.

In addition to her husband Kenneth and parents, her son Tim, stepson William and brothers Tom and Phil preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam. A reception will follow at the Cosmopolis Lions Club.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Central Park Lions Club, P.O. Box 1041, Cosmopolis, WA 98537 or to a charity of choice.

