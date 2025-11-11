Honoring all those who served

I joined the military through a Navy ROTC scholarship at the University of Notre Dame in the mid-1970s. I wanted to make my family proud and take on a meaningful challenge. Serving aboard a nuclear fleet ballistic submarine during the Cold War in the Pacific filled me with pride, knowing I was protecting my country from the Russian threat.

The Silent Service was indeed demanding, pushing me more mentally than physically. One of the most valuable lessons I learned was independence and problem-solving. I made decisions daily that affected many beyond myself — skills I doubt I would have developed outside the military, especially at my age.

I would advise anyone considering military service to explore the best options among the various branches. My love of the ocean led me to naval service, but you should pursue opportunities that resonate most with you.

Whether you serve your “four and out” or make it a career spanning 20-plus years, it’s important to do something you enjoy. Whether undersea like I was, in the air like my daughter is now as a naval aviator, or on the battlefield, military life is by no means easy, but it is deeply rewarding.

Prepare for many highs and equal lows, but joining the military is a decision I do not regret.

If you have worn a uniform, people often thank you for your service.

I have found that veterans are open to benefits and hiring incentives in recognition of their service. I certainly felt well-prepared to transition into a meaningful professional career after my five years of service. Ultimately, my experience executing military operations prepared me well for success as a corporate employee, franchisee, and independent business owner following my committed service in the Navy.

Curt M. Maier

Pacific Beach