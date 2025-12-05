5 Star in East Aberdeen undergoes $7M ‘facelift’

The adjective five-star is defined as an establishment “given five stars in a grading system, typically one in which this denotes the highest class or quality.”

5 Star Dealership with its two outlets in East and South Aberdeen certainly lives up to its namesake as 5 Star Ford recently finished an 18-month $7 million renovation at its outlet in downtown Aberdeen on 711 E. Wishkah St. The South Aberdeen site underwent renovations about 10 years ago.

They are now inviting the public to come view the improvements and celebrate with Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. at its last Business After Hours of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

There is no cost for the event for members of the business community, and includes food, drinks, networking and holiday cheer. A ribbon cutting starts at 5:30 p.m. to kick off the festive evening. The gathering is being catered by Brunch 101 and includes adult beverages.

5 Star has two sites in Aberdeen, Five Star Ford and Harbor Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM near downtown and Five Star Toyota and Five Star Chevrolet in South Aberdeen at 212 S. Boone St.

Owned by Rich Hartman since September 1998 Five Star Dealerships has continued to grow and become an asset to the Grays Harbor Community. Sponsoring major events like Five Star Dealerships & Sand and Sawdust Festival in Ocean Shores and Five Star Dealerships SPLASH Festival in Aberdeen.

Five Star Dealerships proudly supports local students, sports and schools with programs like Touchdown For Kids each football season, awarding Future Farmers of America scholarships to graduating students and other donations to support athletic teams and the athletic fields in the surrounding area.

Hartman came to the Harbor in 1997 when he purchased the Red Ralls Ford-Lincoln-Mercury dealership and the Chevrolet-Toyota dealerships

Being locally owned, Five Star Dealerships makes a point to give back to the community. A few of the many events and non-profits that they support include: United Way, Sand & Sawdust Festival and Splash Festival.

In 2021, Hartman began the transition of ownership for the company to Damon Gleason and Allen Erickson.

“You couldn’t ask for a better person to be partnered with,” Gleason said of Hartman, adding Hartman is known for his professionalism and focus on accountability.

Today, Gleason is the dealer for Five Star Ford and Harbor Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM, while Erickson is the dealer for Five Star Toyota and Five Star Chevrolet. Both were born and raised in Grays Harbor and remain dedicated to supporting and strengthening the local community for years to come.

In addition to new cars, 5 Star also carries numerous used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles.

Gleason said his goal is to maintain a great company, and a great partnership with Rich and Allen, “to keep the Harbor stable and keep the ownership local. A whole new look, a whole new store, a whole new front end. This is … a full facelift.”

Part of the facelift was the interior design by Kerry McCue. During a phone conversation with McCue, Gleason said, “You did amazing, all the compliments we’re getting, you knocked it out of the park.”