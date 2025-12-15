AHS threat scrawled on bathroom wall prompts APD response

UPDATED: A written threat was discovered on the wall in a boys’ restroom at Aberdeen High School Monday morning shortly before 10 a.m., stating that “I’m shooting up the school at 2 o’clock.”

The Aberdeen Police Department was promptly alerted and was on campus as of early Monday afternoon. The Aberdeen School District is working with APD to investigate the threat and heighten security measures. There was to be an ongoing police presence at school throughout the day.

Co-Superintendents Lynn Green and Traci Sandstrom said all threats are taken seriously and student safety remains the district’s top priority. After careful consideration, the decision was made to continue with school on Monday, but parents and guardians were given the option to pick their student up and the absence would be excused.

The following schedule changes have been made:

The Aberdeen-Hoquiam game and the girls’ basketball game at Elma are both canceled. They will be rescheduled at a later date.

The only AHS practices taking place today are off campus – boys’ swimming and girls and boys wrestling.

The After School Program at AHS and all other after school activities on campus are canceled.

The investigation into who wrote the threat on a bathroom wall is on-going and the Aberdeen Police Department presence on campus will continue through the remainder of the school day. School will dismiss on time at 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Principal Aaron Roiko at (360) 538-2040.