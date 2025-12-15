Artisan Adopt-A-Resident brings year-round joy in Ocean Shores

Beginning in December 2022, THE Artisan Faire event (now growing into Top Tastes of Washington state) created Artisan Adopt-A-Resident for Greenlake Senior Living residents in Ocean Shores.

This year-round gift giving program brings joy to ALL the residents in the only assisted living community in Ocean Shores and the North Beach.

From inception, this year-round program has been coordinated through the staff at Greenlake Senior Living. From activities, nursing and culinary, each gift package is developed with their insight and knowledge of each resident.

“I work closely with Cindy (a founder of the effort) to make sure the residents get a donation [gift package] that is focused on something to their liking and enjoyment,” Christina Bailey, Activities Director at Greenlake Senior Living said.

Residents receive Valentine’s cards and more. The Easter Bunny visits, bringing baskets individually created to fit each resident’s likes and interests. Summertime has brought special gifts. Additional fun times have included a foodie focus of Fair Trade beverages and salsa sampler. Hoquiam’s The Grizzly Den burgers were served up at a resident Super Bowl party.

Artisan Adopt-A-Resident has a focus of three components. Fair Trade from five continents and select Pacific Northwest vendors are the emphasis of artisans in the residents’ presents.

The third aspect is small, local business. Jade Black has provided her artwork. La Spiaggia Ristorante baked up delectable huge slices of cake. The Celtic Sunflower and Starlight Hifi select items for residents fitting ways to brighten their apartment homes and fit their interests.

Christmas is a major focus for gift giving. Currently underway, anyone may select an adoption package for a resident. Artisan Adopt-a-Resident is a private Facebook group. When you join, it gives you insight into what’s happening, adoptions available and upcoming events.

“It’s so great to be able to do something nice for residents at the Assisted Living community in Ocean Shores. I really appreciate how Artisan Adopt-a-Resident makes it so easy for me to do something to spread some cheer on the holidays,” April Housley, Ocean Shores resident and regular participant and volunteer in the program, said.

With the growth and evolution of the program, Artisan Adopt-A-Resident has evolved into an official charity. In addition to gift packages, a Card Blizzard was added last Christmas season.

“Learning the resident Christmas party would be a week before Christmas day, we added this touch, bringing in a Christmas bag of cards for each resident on Christmas Eve,” Cindy Stearns, Artisan Adopt-A-Resident founder said. “We do everything possible to connect with the community to ensure new residents are included. One Christmas season, there were seven move-ins after all the adoptions had been completed at THE Artisan Faire show. All the new residents were adopted and also received gifts. Last year, a new resident moved in on Christmas Eve. Upon awaking Christmas morning, ‘Santa’ had delivered a Christmas present and cards!”

Each resident receives a letter detailing their gift packages. For Christmas, all receive an ornament. These may be created by Fair Trade and Top Tastes of Washington artisans. Additionally, Ocean Shores’ artist Jacqueline Horton has provided ornaments for the presents.

Jeanette Fournier, a former Greenlake Senior Living resident and now volunteer with Artisan Adopt-A-Resident, shares her perspective.

“I’d like to tell you about my experience as a resident who had no family coming to visit or any expectations for a gift one holiday. To my surprise, every resident received gift wrapped boxes. For each resident! Me included! I was stunned. The gift that I received was a beautiful wall art piece made by hand

from Haiti. Gifts THE Artisan Faire [now Top Tastes of Washington state] gives are Fair Trade from around the world along with show artisans, plus local businesses. Believe me, they are lovely. I have received gifts from Armenia, Sweden and Haiti. It was a scene of joy that afternoon. I saw smiles I hadn’t seen in many months. The uniqueness of these gifts was really quite exciting. I went around and admired so many beautiful things that were received. Another time, I received a necklace for my focal piece from one of the show vendors.”

“This totally volunteer group does this for holidays or special occasions. Gifts are provided by them through donation and there is even a way to donate by adopting a resident. Many families love doing this and have brought their children or pets to the facility to meet the adult that they have adopted. It’s a very unique concept, combined with beautiful handmade art pieces. I not only have received several gifts, I was so impressed with the program that I now volunteer with Artisan Adopt-A-Resident. I’m very proud to be able to say that I am participating in a program and event focused on fair trade products, artwork, chocolate, ornaments, handbags, wallets, coffee, being provided to residents who otherwise would not even get a single visitor or any gifts. I have found the program to be very heartwarming and I’m sure you will, too.”

Christina Bailey, activities director at Greenlake senior living, said, “I just wanted to share that Artisan Adopt-A-Resident has been working with our community since before I started as an activities director here at Greenlake Senior Living in the summer of 2023. I have worked closely with Cindy to make sure the residents get a donation [gift package] that is focused on something to their liking and enjoyment. This is not only at Christmas time, but all year long including holidays like Valentine’s Day and Easter. So not only do our residents get noticed on Christmas, but they get recognition and show the love of our community and Cindy all year. Thank you, Cindy, and all those that have helped and donated.”