Spend some time in The Daily World’s Book Nook this holiday season

Save the date for upcoming author events, attend a book club and take the youngsters to storytime

It is the time for end-of-year lists. Here are the Top 5 books in numerous categories checked out at the Ocean Shores Public Library in 2025.

Adult Non-Fiction

1. The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook: 500 vibrant, kitchen tested recipes for living and eating well every day by America’s Test Kitchen

2. The Smart Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: 101 brain-healthy recipes to protect your mind and boost your mood by Serena Ball

3. The Mediterranean Diet Guide and Cookbook by Kimberly Tessmer

4. Learn to Paint in Acrylics with 50 Small Paintings by Mark Nelson

5. The Ultimate Mediterranean Diet Cooking for One Cookbook: 175 healthy, easy, and delicious recipes made just for you by Kelly Jaggers

Adult Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah

2. In Too Deep by Lee Child and Andrew Child

3. The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child

4. A Calamity of Souls by David Baldacci

5. The Secret by Lee Child and Andrew Child

Young Adult

1. Solo Leveling by Chugong

2. Splatoon by Sankichi Hinodeya

3. Demon Slayer by Koyoharu Gotoge

4. One-Punch Man by ONE and Yusuke Murata

5. One Piece: Romance Dawn by Eiichiro Oda

Children’s Non-Fiction

1. The LEGO ideas book: You Can Build Anything! by Hannah Dolan

2. Ripley’s believe it or not! — Dare to Discover by Geoff Tibball

3. All About Frogs by Jim Arnosky

4. Clam-I-Am! All About the Beach by Tish Rabe

5. Super Duper Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon) by Scholastic

And here are the most popular books in 2025 for the Grays Harbor region of the Timberland Regional Library system.

Adult Non-Fiction

1. Guiness Book of World Records

2. Mushrooms of the Pacific Northwest by Steve Trudell

3. Taste of Home Copycat Favorites by Taste of Home Books

4. Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan

5. In the Kitchen with David by David Venable

Adult Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah

2. In Too Deep by Lee Child and Andrew Child

3. Camino Ghosts by John Grisham

4. God of the Woods by Liz Moore

5. Eruption by Michael Crichton

Adult Mystery

1. Passions in Death by J.D. Robb

2. Waiting by Michael Connelly

3. Den of Iniquity: A J.P. Beaumont Novel by J. A. Jance

4. Three Inch Teeth by C.J. Box

5. Dark Wives by Ann Cleeves

Adult Sci-Fi/Fantasy

1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

2. Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

3. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler

4. Psalm for the Wild Built by Becky Chambers

5. Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Teens

1. Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

2. Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

3. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

4. Powerless by Lauren Roberts

5. Heir of Fire: A Throne of Glass Novel by Sarah J. Maas

Kids

1. Wild Robot by Peter Brown

2. Wild Robot Escapes by Peter Brown

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess by Jeff Kinney

4. I Survived the Black Death, 1348 by Lauren Tarshis

5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck by Jeff Kinney

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Lacey Timberland Regional Library

Author Talk with Casey Clapp

Monday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Ever wonder what kind of tree is growing in your neighborhood or why it’s there in the first place? Join arborist, educator, and podcast host Casey Clapp for an engaging talk and Q&A about the trees that surround us every day. Based on his visually rich and witty new book The Trees Around You, this event will help you learn how to identify trees in the Pacific Northwest using bark, leaves, cones, and other key clues. Books will be available for purchase, courtesy of Plant from Underhill.

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

Meet Author/Artist David Done

Saturday, Dec. 20 from Noon to 5 p.m.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

A.L. Hampton Book Signing

Saturday, Jan. 17 from Noon to 4 p.m.

Calling ALL Romantasy readers. Amy L. Hampton is coming back to Barnes & Noble in Olympia. The fourth book in her Crown of the Seven Realms Series, Dark Skies just dropped and she will be signing copies of the first four books in person.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

David Guterson: Evelyn in Transit

Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Browsers is thrilled to welcome back author David Guterson to discuss his latest book Evelyn in Transit. Please join us upstairs at Browsers on Monday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. to celebrate one of the Pacific Northwest’s own authors. We will have copies of the book available for purchase and signing. Written in a spare, precise style of extraordinary beauty, full of surprising humor and luminosity, Evelyn in Transit delivers much-needed insight and compassion about humanity’s strivings for transcendence, and what it might mean to “live the right way.”

Janine Gates: Saving the Nisqually Delta

Saturday, Feb.7 at 2 p.m.

Browsers will be hosting Olympia-based journalist, photographer and now author Janine Gates to discuss her book Saving the Nisqually Delta. We will gather upstairs for a fascinating presentation from the author. Copies of her book will be available for purchase and signing.

Gates will also be at the the Lacey Timberland Regional Library for an Author Talk on Friday, March 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Mike Cairns’ “Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story” Book Tour

Hoquiam Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Montesano Regional Library – Lunch for Your Brain

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 from Noon to 1 p.m.

Yelm Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (registration required)

Westport Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, March 14, 2026 from 11 a.m. to Noon

At 12:30 p.m. on May 18, 1980, Washington Army National Guard helicopter pilot Captain Mike Cairns flew beneath the ash cloud of the Mount St. Helens volcano eruption – a feat never before attempted in history. In the challenging days that followed, as Mike, his crew, and fellow National Guard pilots flew numerous search, rescue, and recovery missions, he documented the devastation they encountered with photographs taken with his own 35mm camera. Those missions, over 600 in all, would lead to three pilots and five crew members receiving the Valley Forge Cross. Mike was one of those three pilots awarded the National Guard’s highest honor for heroism.

Here’s your chance to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, “Under The Ash,” as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign. This one-of-a-kind book showcases some of the best of his never before seen images, the rescue of survivors, facts about the eruption, what the conditions were like for a helicopter pilot, and more.

WRITERS GROUPS

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Thursday, Jan. 8 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Writing can be lonely business. Join us on the first Thursday of the month for Browsers (Nearly) Silent Writing Club to write together. (This month we will meet one week later due to the holiday.) We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together!

Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers—bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend, but you’re always welcome to make a purchase from the bookstore.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. December’s read is The Rent Collector by Camron Wright.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

December Browsers Book Club

Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Join us for an in-person meeting of the Browsers Book Club. We will gather together and add tempting titles to our to-be-read lists: bring a treat to share and the top three books you’ve read this year (fiction or nonfiction).

January Browsers Book Club

Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m.

Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This month, we will read Rental House by Weike Wang. From the award-winning author of Chemistry, a sharp-witted, insightful novel about a marriage as seen through the lens of two family vacations.

Orca Books Cooperative – Olympia

Women’s Liberation Book Club

Friday, Dec. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The book club will be reading The Man Who Hated Women by Amy Sohn. Author Amy Sohn presents a narrative history of Anthony Comstock, anti-vice activist and U.S. Postal Inspector, and the remarkable women who opposed his war on women’s rights at the turn of the 20th century.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Book Group

This month’s book is a mystery novel, A Beautiful Blue Death by Charles Finch.

Monday, Dec. 15 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Bring Your Own Book (3rd Wednesday of every month)

Wednesday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your ‘to be read’ pile.

Timberland Regional Library

Hoquiam

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company, 526 8th St. in Hoquiam. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you! This month we will be discussing A Song Below Water by Bethany Morrow. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Elma

PageTurners Book Group

Tuesday, Dec. 16 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi.

Aberdeen

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Dec. 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturday from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m.

Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! Ages Birth – 5. This week’s theme is snow. Presented by Niko.

No Story Time on Dec. 20 and 27

Saturday, Jan. 3, theme is winter.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Dec. 12

10 – 11 a.m.

Raymond

Saturday, Dec. 13

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Dec. 17

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Dec. 17

11 a.m. to Noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Hoquiam Timberland Regional Library Preschool Storytime

Friday, Dec. 12

10 – 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Bookseller Skye hosts Story Time on the first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Browsers.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesday, Dec. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

