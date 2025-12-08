Player at Quinault casino hits $87K jackpot on slots

A lucky slot machine player hit a jackpot of $86,645 playing the game Buffalo at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino as reported on their Facebook page on Monday, Dec. 8.

The player bet $19.80 and hit one of the biggest jackpots of the year at the casino located just outside of Ocean Shores.

“These games are hot!” the officials added.

It’s not the only recent win at the casino. A gambler won $24,000 with a $3 bet on a Mega Meltdown slot, casino officials said in a Facebook post on Saturday, Dec. 6.