Edward W. Schumacher

Ed Schumacher passed away Nov. 7, 2025, at his home in Aberdeen at the age of 76, having been born June 27, 1949, to John W. and Phyllis Schumacher in Aberdeen.

Ed graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1967, and continued his education at Grays Harbor College and the University of Washington obtaining a masters degree in the field of psychology. He was employed as a juvenile probation officer in Grays Harbor County until his retirement at age 65. Ed also proudly served as a Grays Harbor PUD Commissioner from 1993 to 1998.

He is survived by his two children Joe (Bonney Lake) and Amy (Sumner), along with his two granddaughters Leina and Maycey, and former spouse Jacqueline.

Ed was an avid audiophile and collector of vintage stereo equipment that he enjoyed listening to music on. With an engineer’s acumen, he always kept himself busy with home improvements or researching the latest technological trends. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family and tending to his beloved dogs over the years.

Ed is also survived by his brother John D. of Cosmopolis and sister Jeanie of John’s River.

A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Elks.