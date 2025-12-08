Santa Claus is coming to town

Countless Christmas events are on tap in and around Grays Harbor County

There are plenty of festive events scheduled throughout Grays Harbor as Christmas approaches. Be sure to check out our most recent live music round-up, Music events across Grays Harbor, for more holiday-themed events.

Aberdeen

Bad Santa Pub Crawl

Saturday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m.

21 and over

Maps and punch cards available at participating locations: Messy Jessy’s, The Taproom, Mac’s and Mt. Olympus. Best dressed Santa wins a prize, Bad Santa movie veiwing party at Messy Jessy’s at 9 p.m.

Community Nativity Festival

Sunday, Dec. 14

The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints – Aberdeen Chapel

2735 Riverview Drive

Hundreds of nativities, crafts for kids, cookies and hot cocoa, Christmas sing-along concert

Tour the Nativities from 3 to 6 p.m.

Christmas Sing-Along Concert 6 p.m.

Rogue Wrestling Attractions Presents Seasons Beatings

Saturday, Dec. 20

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport

Rogue Wrestling Attractions brings Seasons Beatings to the Seaport for a night of high-energy, hard-hitting professional wrestling like you’ve never seen before. Who will step into the ring? What rivalries will explode just in time for the holidays?

Cosmopolis

Free Photos with Santa and Cosi Fire Truck Tour

Dec. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Oak & Stone Realty Group

1101 1st St., Unit B

Rooftop Santa Tradition

Dec. 15–23

Each evening from 7:30–9:30 p.m., weather permitting, Santa will return to his special rooftop at 1221 Dundee Drive.

This long-held Cosmopolis tradition delights families as Santa sends gifts and treats down the Magic Elf Tub.

Elma

Harbor Lights Music and Laser Show

Satsop Business Park in the westernmost cooling tower parking lot.

Dec. 10 and 11, shows at 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season with a spectacular laser light show hosted by the Summit Pacific Medical Foundation! Enjoy the dazzling display from the comfort of your own vehicle as lights dance in sync with festive music.

This family-friendly event is completely FREE, but registration is required, and space is limited. Spots first come, first served—so be sure to reserve yours today! Each show runs for approximately 35 minutes, plan to arrive a little early, as each show begins promptly.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harbor-lights-music-and-laser-show-2025-registration-1592167127739

Pancakes, Pigs and Santa

Saturday, Dec. 13 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Elma High School Commons

1011 W. Main Street

The Elma Police Officers Association invites the young people of Elma to Pancakes, Pigs and Santa. Join your police officers for a FREE pancake breakfast. Special family gift, basket raffle, visit Santa for a special gift.

Grayland

Santa at Grayland Station

Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1785 state Route 105

Join us in celebrating Santa’s annual visit to the South Beach Regional Fire Authority’s Grayland Station. Treats for all, holiday crafting, gifts for children, and photo opportunities with Santa himself.

Hoquiam

Holiday Light Parade

Saturday, Dec. 20

Noon to 4 p.m. Cocoa, cookies and Santa at Ray’s Place

3 to 4 p.m. Winter Crafts at the Library

3:30 to 5 p.m. Snappy the Gingerbread Man and Rudy the Reindeer on 8th Street

4 to 5 p.m. Blippi and popcorn at the Auction House, 505 8th Street

4 to 5 p.m. Vote for your favorite lighted entry at the DMV, Girls Scouts will be serving hot cocoa

4 to 5 p.m. Christmas carols by the Lutheran Church and Harbor Civic Choir, 708 8th Street

6 p.m. PARADE, rain or shine

McCleary

Olympia Women’s Jazz Choir Holiday Concert

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.

McCleary Museum & Event Center

426 S 3rd St

Get ready to jingle all the way as the Olympia Women’s Jazz Choir brings the sparkle, the sass, and the spirit of the season to life at their Holiday Concert!

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon filled with classic holiday favorites, soulful harmonies, and a few year-round jazz gems guaranteed to warm your heart and get your toes tapping. Expect festive fun, joyful voices, and the kind of music that makes the season bright. Admission by donation.

Santa Through Town

Saturday, Dec. 20 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Santa and the McCleary Fire Department firefighters will make their way through town on the fire truck, spreading holiday cheer and collecting non-perishable food donations for the McCleary Food bank. Santa route map. https://maps.app.goo.gl/7Kc1FagPSvsp7Sb47?g_st=ic.

McCleary Christmas Eve Luminaries

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m.

McCleary Cemetery

108 N 10th Street

Bring family, friends, and a lighter to help ignite the candles; everyone is welcome. This is a beautiful way to honor our loved ones and come together as a community. Every year, over 1,000 luminaries are placed. Supplies will be provided by the McCleary Fire Fighter’s Association.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m.

McCleary Museum & Event Center

426 S 3rd St

Join us for a non-denominational Christmas Eve service filled with hope, peace, and togetherness. Free and welcoming to all. Come as you are for an evening of gentle light, meaningful music, and holiday reflection. Let’s celebrate together in warmth and unity.

Montesano

Story Time with Santa

Lemon Hill Cafe and Bookstore

Thursday, Dec. 11, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Hot chocolate, cookies, and Santa.

Montesano Festival of Lights

Dec. 12 through Dec. 14

Festival of Lights, craft fair, evening parade, and more. The kickoff concert (Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.) will feature Ken Albert and Christine Hill, Angel Damasiewicz, Gladys Whitney, Steve Jacobson, Laura Jones and Donna Albert. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. There will be a bake sale and warm beverages available. The 2025 Festival of Lights Parade theme is Christmas at the Movies (Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.).

Ocean Shores

Ace Light the Night Tour of Lights

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

641 Point Brown Ave NW

Each year, families bundle up, pack cookies and milk, cue the Christmas tunes, and head to Buck Electric Ace Hardware to kick off the Light the Night Tour of Lights. From twinkling rooftops to glowing reindeer, it’s a grand parade of the town’s most dazzling holiday homes. The tour leaves promptly at 5:30 p.m.

Seabrook

Seabrook’s Jolly Days

Now until Jan. 1

Step into the storybook charm of Seabrook and experience the most wonderful time of the year along Washington’s coast. From the enchanting Winter Glass Float Find and town decorations to the twinkling tree lighting, festive holiday market, snowfall on demand, Santa sightings, and our beloved holiday parade. Cozy up with hot cocoa, gather your loved ones, and make joyful memories with a winter getaway to our walkable beach town.

For a complete list of activities visit: https://www.seabrookwa.com/events/outdoor-activities/jolly-days/

Tokeland

Beachy Christmas Bazaar

Dec. 13–14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4117 state Route 105

Meet Santa, gingerbread house contest and more.

Westport

*NEW LOCATION* Santa at the Fire Station

Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

805 state Route 105

Celebrate Santa’s annual visit to the South Beach Regional Fire Authority’s Westport Training Station. Treats for all, holiday crafting, gifts for children and photo opportunities with Santa!