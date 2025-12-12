Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Willapa Valley beats Raymond-South Bend in Pacific County battle

Willapa Valley and Raymond-South Bend’s Pacific County battle highlights Thursday’s Twin Harbors boys prep basketball games.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Willapa Valley 67, Raymond-South Bend 42

Paced by its defense, Willapa Valley defeated Pacific County rival Raymond-South Bend 67-42 on Thursday at Raymond High School.

The Vikings (3-1 overall) led 6-0 to start the game and led by 10 after holding the Ravens (0-3) to just four points in the first quarter.

Valley stretched its lead in the second quarter, thanks to a press defense that forced turnovers and led to easy points.

The Vikings had the game well in hand by halftime, holding a 37-13 lead at the break.

“I thought we did a great job on the defensive end,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “Our intensity was where it needed to be and we forced turnovers throughout the first half, especially in the second quarter. I was proud of our effort this evening.”

“We had a hard time scoring tonight,” Ravens head coach Jon Schray said. “We couldn’t recover from the deficit those turnovers created.”

The Ravens played a better brand of basketball in the second half as Valley outscored RSB by a single point over the final 16 minutes of the game.

Valley was led by senior guard Blane King with a game-high 26 points.

Junior forward Brody Aust (15 points, 8 rebounds) and junior point guard Lucas Lusk (11 pts.) also scored in double digits for Valley while senior center J.B. Russell added eight rebounds for the Vikings.

Valley shot 27 of 58 from the floor (47%) and hit 7-of-13 free throws (54%).

RSB was led by junior wing Tanner Morris, who scored a team-high 18 points in the loss.

Raymond-South Bend made 16-of-36 shots (44%) from the field and 10-of-19 free throws (53%).

The Ravens face Ocosta at 7 p.m. Friday in Westport.

Valley plays at Wahkiakum at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Willapa Valley 14 23 11 19 – 67

Raymond-South Bend 4 9 13 16 – 42

Scoring: WV – King 26, Aust 15, Lusk 11, Russell 8, Jarvis 5, Lorton 2. RSB – Morris 18, Ridderbush 6, Lorton 5, Robinett Skoubo 3, Morales 2, Silva 2, Banker 2, Sanchez Martinez 2, Smoreo 2.

~~~

Montesano 54, Shelton 46

Montesano remained undefeated after rallying from a first-quarter deficit to beat Shelton 54-46 on Thursday at the Mini Dome in Shelton.

The Bulldogs (5-0) trailed 17-9 after the first eight minutes of play as the Highclimbers (1-3) were hot at the start, led by senior guard Brayden Phipps with nine points on three 3-pointers.

Monte rallied in the second quarter, sparked by two 3-pointers from junior guard Colton Grubb, to trim the deficit to 25-24 at halftime.

The Bulldogs dominated the third quarter, outscoring Shelton 16-4 on 5-of-7 shooting from inside the arc (71%).

Leading 40-29 entering the final quarter, Monte held off the Highclimbers thanks to junior forward Caden Grubb’s six points in the fourth, including a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

“We got punched in the mouth right from the tip, so we scratched the game plan and kids responded well to that,” Monte head coach Shaydon Farmer said. “We’ve been stressing what a good shot selection looks like for our team and I’d say tonight was probably our best effort with that.”

Montesano made 20-of-55 shots (36%) and made 10-of-13 free throws (77%).

Three players scored in double figures for Montesano. Caden Grubb (13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, assist) and guard Terek Gunter (13 pts., 4 reb., ast., stl.) led the way with 13 points apiece while senior forward Mason Fry had a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds and four steals.

“Tonight was a great battle to test our kids strength physically, mentally and emotionally,” Farmer said. “It was nice to see them get pushed a little but respond to it in the way they did. I’m glad we escaped the Mini Dome with a win and we are very glad to be back at The Bo in front of our students and community on Monday.”

Monte faces Black Hills in a highly-anticipated non-league matchup at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Montesano 9 15 16 14 – 54

Shelton 17 8 4 17 – 46

Scoring: Montesano – Ca. Grubb 13, Gunter 13, Fry 12, Co. Grubb 8, Weidman 6. Shelton – Phipps 17, Gard 10, Parsons 8, Myers 4, French 3, Sylvester 2, Gott 2.

~~~

Neah Bay 67, Ocosta 50

Ocosta kept it close until running out of steam in a 67-50 loss to Neah Bay on Thursday at Neah Bay High School.

The Wildcats (2-3) “made the game competitive,” according to Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby by keeping the Red Devils (1-0) within 6-8 points throughout much of the first half.

But Neah Bay extended its lead to 32-19 by halftime due in large part to persistent offensive rebounding.

“The entire difference in the score was due to Neah Bay’s relentlessness on the offensive glass and our lack of blocking them out,” Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby said.

Ocosta cut Neah Bay’s lead to six halfway through the third quarter, but the Red Devils once again extended its lead and the Wildcats never recovered to suffer the loss.

Luis Solis (9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, assist) and Bryce Bottleson (9 pts., reb., stl.) led Ocosta with nine points each while Sonny Beard added eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats.

“I thought we made some huge strides against a very physical and aggressive team until we ran out of gas in the last 10 minutes,” Quinby said. “We are improving each game and hopefully we can start piecing things together for a complete game.”

Ocosta hosts Raymond-South Bend at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Ocosta 7 12 15 16 – 50

Neah Bay 13 19 18 17 – 67

Scoring: Ocosta – Solis 9, Bottleson 9, Beard 8, Priest 6, Turner 3, Dungey 2, Griffith 1. Neah Bay – Tyler 22, Eugene 11, Daniel 8, Leanthany 6, Mathias 5, Azariah 5, Gator 2, Fanor 2, Jash 2, Echos 1.

~~~

Other games

North Beach 68, Lake Quinault 34