Prep Roundup: Montesano clutches up to beat Klahowya for first win of season

Also: Raymond-South Bend beats Mossyrock on the road; Aberdeen boys swim team competes in dual meet

Montesano and Raymond-South Bend won close non-league matchups as we review recent Twin Harbors prep games.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Montesano 45, Klahowya 41

Montesano earned its first win of the season in rousing fashion after a 45-41 victory in a non-league matchup against Klahowya on Wednesday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (1-4) put together their most complete effort of the season, leading 25-14 at the half and by 12 points entering the fourth quarter.

But behind six 3-pointers from Klahowya guard Bailey O’Brien, the Eagles (2-5) tied the game at 41-41 with under two minutes left to play.

Enter Montesano standout forward Jillie Dalan, who was fouled and buried two clutch free throws to give the Bulldogs a 43-41 lead.

Monte’s defense came up with a stop on the ensuing possession, with Dalan following with a layup to put the Dogs up 45-41.

Another Montesano steal on the Eagles’ final possession of the game secured the victory, Montesano’s first in four tries this season.

“I’m just real proud of our girls’ effort tonight,” Monte head coach Mark Mansfield said. “We didn’t panic when they tied it. We were smart with the ball and Jillie hit both free throws, which was clutch.”

Dalan sparkled with a game-high 28 points to go along with seven rebounds and six steals.

“Jillie really came to play tonight,” Mansfield said. “She was all over the place tonight and did a really good job.”

Monte shot 18 of 56 from the floor (32%) and hit 5-of-9 free throws (56%).

Sophomore wing Jordyn Perry had eight points and freshman Kamille Vandevender scored seven points for Montesano.

The Bulldogs outrebounded Klahowya 34-27, led by senior wing Josie Forster with 11.

“We’re still trying to mesh together as a group,” Mansfield said. “We did a lot of things better tonight and were in control.”

Montesano faces Napavine at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Napavine High School.

Klahowya 4 10 11 16 – 41

Montesano 9 16 12 8 – 44

Scoring: Klahowya – O’Brien 24. Montesano – Dalan 28, Perry 8, Vandevender 7, Lytle 1, Forster 1.

~~~

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Raymond-South Bend’s Kassie Koski had 14 points in a 46-40 win over Mossyrock on Wednesday at Mossyrock High School.

Raymond-South Bend 46, Mossyrock 40

Raymond-South Bend rallied for a 46-40 non-league victory on the road in Mossyrock on Wednesday.

The Ravens (3-1) trailed 26-19 at the half but overtook the Vikings (2-2) in the third quarter. Senior standout Kassie Koski hit a three and scored seven points to lead RSB to an 18-8 quarter and take a 37-34 lead into the final period of play.

“In the third quarter, offensively, our posts Ava Baugher and Ava Stigall did a good job spacing the inside of their zone and Kassie was able to hit a couple of shots as a result,” RSB head coach Jason Koski said.

The Ravens defense held firm, allowing just six Mossyrock points over the final eight minutes of play to earn the victory.

“Very proud of the kids’ resiliency in the second half after being down by seven at half,” Coach Koski said. “Game turned very physical near the end and our kids handled some questionable adversity down the stretch to hold on for nice non-league win on the road.”

Kassie Koski finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and a pair of assists.

Fellow senior Ava Baugher also scored 14 points while grabbing eight rebounds with a steal and a block in the win.

The Ravens play at Toutle Lake in a key non-league matchup at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

RSB 10 9 18 9 – 46

Mossyrock 14 12 8 6 – 40

Scoring: RSB – Baugher 14, Koski 14, Lewis 8, Kongbouakhay 4, Stigall 4, San 2. Mossyrock – Barrows 13, Rashoff 11, T. Schwartz 9, Cournyer 4, B. Schwartz 2, Schultz 1.

~~~

BOYS PREP SWIMMING

Aberdeen competes at Shelton dual meet

The Aberdeen boys swim and dive team opened its season against Kelso and Shelton in a three-way dual meet on Tuesday in Shelton.

The Bobcats lost to Shelton 109-70 and to Kelso 94-83 at the meet.

Aberdeen winners included senior Jackson Cihak (1-meter dive, 113.20 points), junior Cooper Gill (100-yard backstroke, 1:12.04) and senior Cole Nylander (100 breaststroke, 1:08.62).

“We won a few events. We had a lot of fun. We got to see what we can do in the water,” Aberdeen head coach Rob Burns said. “This is a young – by age and by experience – group of swimmers. Every meet we will attend this season will add to the experience and build up for the future.”

Burns commended the performances of his three divers – Cihak, freshman Merritt Steele and sophomore Toby Nelson – as well as junior foreign exchange students Tomas Kunak (Slovakia) and Kevin Truong (Vietnam).

Aberdeen competes in the Sprint Pentathlon on Saturday at Mark Morris High School.