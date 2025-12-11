Montesano Festival of Lights set to brighten holiday season

As a sophomore, Stephanie Swan walked in the Grand Parade during the inaugural Festival of Lights. This year, in addition to serving as secretary for the Montesano Chamber of Commerce, she is the chairperson for the Festival of Lights Parade.

This is Swan’s first year being chair; last year she shadowed Leslie Goings, who served as parade chair for 12 years. Becoming the chairperson was “inevitable” Swan said. When she worked for Whitney’s Value Ford and Whitney’s Chevrolet, Swan would rally coworkers to enter a float.

“I’m really competitive and I always wanted to win the best in themes, so I always rallied everybody at the dealership and we did a big float,” she said.

When we chatted last Saturday, the parade was a week away and applications were still coming in.

“We have a lot of new people that have not been in the parade before, which is super fun,” Swan said.

First-time participants include the city of Aberdeen, a number of big rigs and logging trucks, and even a local family who wanted to decorate their vehicle and join the parade. To accommodate the currently confirmed 74 entrants, Swan asked the Montesano Police to block off two more streets for the parade’s staging area.

Being parade chairperson also meant coordinating the food vendors, who will be located on 1st Street between Fleet Park and Whitney’s Detail Shop, and the entire block will be filled with food options.

“Like the whole parade itself, the whole weekend just gets bigger and bigger,” Swan said.

As of Saturday, the Chamber is still accepting items for the silent auction, and items can be dropped off at Price and Price Realty.

For the best viewing opportunity, Swan recommends arriving early. And if you want to hear about the parade entries, find a position near the corner of Main and Pioneer, also Montesano’s only streetlight, which is where Pat Anderson, who is the MC, will be located. The parade entrants are vying for one of 10 awards.

With traffic usually a mess with people leaving right after the parade, Swan encourages people to hang out afterward, “because there is a lot to offer,” she said. “The park is beautiful, the food vendors, just the camaraderie of the night.”

Even though this year’s Festival of Lights hasn’t even occurred yet, the chamber is already planning next year’s theme, which will be inspired by the 250th anniversary of America and the 40th anniversary of the Festival of Lights. This year’s theme is “Christmas at the Movies.”

The Montesano Festival of Lights takes place from Dec. 12 – 14.

Here is the complete schedule:

Decorating Contest – Residential

Best All Around

Best of Theme

Griswold

Mayor’s Choice (Residential)

Decorating Contest – Business

Best All Around

Best of Theme

Judging will be Wednesday, Dec. 10. Please have lights on between 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 12

6 to 8 p.m. — Live Christmas music at the Montesano Community Center. Treats and warm drinks are available. Admission is free.

Saturday, Dec. 13

8 to 11 a.m. — Pancake breakfast at the Montesano Community Center; $7 per person; Pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs with coffee, juice, or cocoa.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Craft fair at the Montesano Jr. High Gym

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Silent Auction at the Montesano Jr. High Gym (Bidding closes at 1 p.m.)

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. ~ Party at the library. Games, treats, crafts, and other family activities.

3 to 6 p.m. — Chowder feed at the Montesano Fire Department hosted by the Fire Department volunteers. Chowder by donation.

3 to 5 p.m. — Scavenger Hunt, presented by Columbia Bank. Meet at the bank at 3 p.m.

6 p.m — The Grand Parade

7:15 p.m. — Lighting of the Yule Log at Fleet Park – food vendors on site

7:30 p.m. — Dukes of Swing Band and chili feed at the Montesano Moose Lodge. Chili and cornbread by donation to the Moose Lodge.

Sunday, Dec. 14

7 p.m. — Cantata at the United Methodist Church