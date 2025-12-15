Hoquiam marijuana commercial burglary under investigation

The Hoquiam Police Department is investigating a commercial burglary that occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 14, at Flying Eagle, a licensed marijuana business located at 1225 5th Street Extension.

Officers responded to the report at approximately 2:28 a.m. The burglary is believed to have occurred earlier in the morning. Surveillance footage shows multiple male suspects arriving in a light-colored sedan and forcibly entering the business before fleeing the area.

According to the business, approximately 73 pounds of marijuana were taken during the burglary. The estimated value of the stolen product is approximately $30,000.

Anyone with information related to this burglary is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Jerad Spaur at the Hoquiam Police Department at 360-532-0892, ext. 283, or via email at jspaur@cityofhoquiam.com.