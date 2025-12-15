New ownership at Westport Winery Garden Resort

Westport Winery Garden Resort, including Ocean’s Daughter Distillery, the Sea Glass Grill, and Vineyards By The Sea, was acquired by David (Dave) Mulvaney, Ankur Mattoo, Joe Prencipe and David Glenn on Dec.10.

Mulvaney is the president and CEO, Mattoo is the COO, Prencipe is the Chief Legal Counsel and David Glenn is the CFO.

“Together, the partners will use their skills and experience in running great companies to build on the solid foundation of success that has been the hallmark of Westport Winery’s 17-year history,” as stated in a news release.

Mattoo, who is based in Bellevue, said, “When I saw all that Westport Winery has to offer, I knew we had to invest in such a great community business.”

Mulvaney, who is from Orange Park, Florida, has been buying and building businesses for the past 33 years.

“What’s not to love at the Westport Winery?” he said. “But what really moves the needle for me is the people. This isn’t just a great company with award-winning wines, food, and spirits; the employees are great people and know how to make you feel welcome.

“We are excited to continue this legacy for our employees and the community for many years to come. People travel to a winery because they want a moment to escape hectic lives. Life’s a lot better when you can laugh a little and spend time with friends. We will focus on providing a great work environment because happy people make happy customers, and we’ll continue to provide great food, fine wine and spirits in an inviting and fun environment. That’s what the Westport Winery Garden Resort does better than any other winery I’ve visited.”

The price of the sale was not disclosed, but a report in The Daily World in September had the property listed for sale at $4 million.

The Roberts family founded the Westport Winery in 2008. In 2012, the Sea Glass Grill first welcomed diners, and in 2020, the family launched Ocean’s Daughter Distillery. Westport’s wines have earned over 700 medals in international competitions.

As a business, they were named the 2022 Washington Winery of the Year, the 2023 Washington Association of Business Family Business of the Year, and in 2016, they were one of the Top Twenty Most Admired Wineries in North America. The Sea Glass Grill was voted one of the top two winery restaurants in the nation in 2017.

After 17 years with the winery, Blain and Kim, along with their daughter Carrie, felt they had achieved all their goals for business and property.

Carrie said, “Dave and Ankur have the horsepower to add to our success, but also have the team in place to discover the next step in its evolution. We look forward to helping them grow.”

The Roberts will act as consultants to the new owners as they transition into retirement. Additionally, their existing management team and trusted team members will continue their work.

The non-profit International Mermaid Museum, located at Westport Winery Garden Resort, is not a part of the acquisition. The organization will continue with its mission of teaching ocean ecology from seashore to sea floor immersed in mermaid mythology, uniting world oceanic cultures. The 2026 Mermaid Festival is March 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 (International Mermaid Day).

Westport Winery Garden Resort is located halfway between Westport and Aberdeen. The resort is home to Westport Winery, Ocean’s Daughter Distillery, the award-winning Sea Glass Grill, the International Mermaid Museum, the Commander’s Palace, the Captain’s Cottage, and the Speakeasy Event Center.

