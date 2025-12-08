Aberdeen kicks off holidays with WinterFest celebration

Despite blustery weather, WinterFest 2025 brought out many Harborites to commemorate the holiday season with great cheer.

The Downtown Aberdeen Association WinterFest weekend commenced with the Christmas tree lighting at Zelasko Park with Aberdeen Mayor Douglas Orr holding down the cookie and cider tent, literally. About two minutes before the countdown to the lighting of the majestic tree, Mother Nature cooperated, pausing the wind and rain long enough to let the crowd enjoy gathering in Zelasko Park for photos.

The Trolley Express Light Tour was full all night for tours every half hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Demand for the popular Christmas light tour required a second small bus from Grays Harbor Transit Authority to handle all the revelers.

Holiday Markets at the former Wiitamaki building and the Grand Heron saw increased traffic from last year on Friday and Saturday. The Gingerbread House Competition was fully represented with amazing entries from the at-large community and local businesses vying for awards.

The Aberdeen and Hoquiam Lions Clubs combined their efforts to put on the Breakfast with Santa at Messy Jessy’s in downtown Aberdeen and over 300 people came to breakfast. At one point members had to leave to resupply the kitchen for all of the breakfast customers.

The Downtown Aberdeen Association wishes to thank all of the WinterFest 2025 supporters and their local sponsors Grays Harbor Title, Quigg & Company Real Estate, Service Master, Glass Doctor and the city of Aberdeen that has made WinterFest grow every year.

Scene from the Holiday Market inside The Grand Heron in Aberdeen Saturday.

The Christmas Tree Lighting and WinterFest view when driving into downtown Aberdeen from the Wishkah Bridge.