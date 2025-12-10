Most recent attempt to upgrade Elma’s Davis Field dead before breaking ground

Efforts to upgrade the athletic facilities at Elma High School took a significant blow on Sunday as the Chance Brogan Memorial Foundation released a statement on social media that it made a “decision to discontinue the project to build the stadium” at Davis Field.

The foundation added in the statement that it will be returning 100% donated funds that were “specifically designated for the stadium project” and it anticipates all refunds to be processed and initiated by Saturday, March 7, 2026 (90 days from the date of the statement).

Refund requests must be sent via email to inquiries@chancebroganmemorialfoundation.org and will be processed via check and mailed to the address on file.

The decision is the latest in several failed attempts to upgrade and improve the conditions at Davis Field.

The foundation’s original goal had been to work with the school district to eventually construct a covered grandstand as well as improvements to the surrounding pathways, such as incorporating walkways compliant with laws regarding disability access.

In its statement, the foundation wrote that after reviewing “the current economic climate, logistical hurdles, and community needs,” it decided to “discontinue the project to build the stadium.”

The project appeared to be on track as recently as this past summer, evidenced by multiple developers and contractors on board as well as a fundraising golf tournament that included a raffle and auction in late June.

That changed in early July after a statement released by the foundation on its Facebook page – Chance Brogan Memorial Foundation – stated the foundation had only received 16% ($350,000) of its total fundraising goal of $2.1 million needed “before we can begin construction.”

The original plan, which was announced in June 2024, was to build a 1,300-seat covered grandstand with press box on the west side of the football field as well as paving new concrete walkways leading to and from the grandstand to the parking lot.

In June 2024, Ken Brogan – one of the foundation’s board members – told The Daily World he had hoped to begin work on the project “within the next 40-60 days” before the start of school, tempering that with the understanding that these types of projects often get delayed.

Now it appears that the efforts to get a grandstand at Davis Field may be delayed in perpetuity.

The statement from the Chance Brogan Memorial Foundation reads as follows:

Dear Valued Community,

We are writing to share an important update regarding the Chance Brogan Memorial Stadium Project Initiative for which you so generously contributed.

The leadership and Board of Directors of the Chance Brogan Memorial Foundation have, after extensive deliberation and comprehensive review of the current economic climate, logistical hurdles, and community needs, made the difficult but necessary decision to discontinue the project to build the stadium.

We understand that this news may be disappointing, and we sincerely thank you for believing in the vision and mission of this initiative. Your commitment and support were instrumental during the planning phase.

Return of Donated Funds

Because your donation was specifically designated for the stadium project, and the project will not move forward, the Board has resolved to release and return 100% of all funds donated for this specific initiative back to the respective donors.

We believe that returning these designated funds is the most transparent and ethical course of action, honoring the intent of your original gift. Any funds not refunded will be transferred to the Elma School district to continue efforts to raise the necessary funding and or secure grants to build the stadium.

Refund Process and Timeline

Please note the following details regarding the return of your contribution:

Amount: You will receive a full refund of your donation amount. Please note, if you received any goods or services, for your purchase those items are not eligible for a refund. This includes raffle and ticket sales.

If you donated an item or service, the total amount used to purchase the item is available for a refund.

Method

Refunds will be processed via check and mailed to the address on file.

Timeline

We anticipate that all refunds will be processed and initiated within 90 days of the date of this letter. You will receive a separate confirmation once your refund has been completed. All requests for refunds must be received within 90 days from the date of this letter, after that time the remaining funds will be transferred to the Elma School district to continue efforts in securing funding for the stadium.

We remain fully committed to the overall mission of the Chance Brogan Memorial Foundation and look forward to sharing details about our future endeavors soon. We are profoundly grateful for your ongoing support and hope that you will continue to partner with us as we pivot to new ways of serving the community.

All refund requests must be sent via email to: inquiries@chancebroganmemorialfoundation.org

Should you have any questions regarding the refund process, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sincerely,

Ken Brogan

A Chance To Play Foundation