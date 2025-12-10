Holiday festivities are in full swing and there are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor to get you moving. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
Montesano Festival of Lights Kickoff Concert
The Montesano Festival of Lights Annual Kickoff Concert is at 7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 12 at the Montesano Community Center. The festival theme this year is “Christmas at the Movies” and we are planning to perform some wonderful selections from some of your favorite Christmas movies. Performers at this year’s event include: Ken Albert and Christine Hill, Angel Damasiewicz, Gladys Whitney, Steve Jacobson, Laura Jones and Donna Albert. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. There will be a bake sale and warm beverages available.
December ‘Round the World
The North Beach Singers
Galilean Lutheran Church
Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.
Donation of money or non-perishable food to benefit the local food bank
Dogger
Friday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m. at El Sarape
Saturday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m. at Twisted Monkey
Friday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., Jewel’s Alibi
Saturday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Bubba’s Roadhouse
Friday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino
Saturday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. at Gray Goat
A Very Merry Dancehouse Christmas Fundraiser
Friday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.
Kaleidoscope Coffee and Boba in Elma
Featuring Ben Fagerstedt
Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread
$20 per adult, $10 per child, $50 per family of 3+, dessert available by donation
Leah Justine and the BAND Christmas Show and Toy Drive
Friday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Olympia Women’s Jazz Choir
Join us at the Event Center at the McCleary Museum on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. for a festive Holiday Concert featuring the Olympia Women’s Jazz Choir. Bring your family, friends, and holiday spirit — all ages are welcome! Admission is by donation.
Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill
Saturday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Hoquiam High School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts
Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam
Hoquiam Middle School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts
Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam
Chris Guenther
Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
The TROPICS
Dec. 19-20 at 8 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Jon Reynolds
Saturday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m.
ShuJack’s Bar and Grill
Olson Bros Band
Monday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
Historical Seaport in Aberdeen, food and drink will be available, this will be an all ages event. This is a fundraiser for the Seaport.
Randy Hansen (Jimi Hendrix tribute) and Whiskey Creek (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute)
New Year’s Eve Bash
Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
Ocean Shores Convention Center
Jonas Allen
McCleary Museum Event Center
Admission is by donation for this all ages performance at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24
Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival
Jan. 30 – Feb 1
880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores
Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting