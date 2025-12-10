Holiday festivities are in full swing and there are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor to get you moving. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Montesano Festival of Lights Kickoff Concert

The Montesano Festival of Lights Annual Kickoff Concert is at 7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 12 at the Montesano Community Center. The festival theme this year is “Christmas at the Movies” and we are planning to perform some wonderful selections from some of your favorite Christmas movies. Performers at this year’s event include: Ken Albert and Christine Hill, Angel Damasiewicz, Gladys Whitney, Steve Jacobson, Laura Jones and Donna Albert. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. There will be a bake sale and warm beverages available.

December ‘Round the World

The North Beach Singers

Galilean Lutheran Church

Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.

Donation of money or non-perishable food to benefit the local food bank

Dogger

Friday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m. at El Sarape

Saturday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m. at Twisted Monkey

Friday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., Jewel’s Alibi

Saturday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Bubba’s Roadhouse

Friday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino

Saturday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. at Gray Goat

A Very Merry Dancehouse Christmas Fundraiser

Friday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Coffee and Boba in Elma

Featuring Ben Fagerstedt

Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread

$20 per adult, $10 per child, $50 per family of 3+, dessert available by donation

Leah Justine and the BAND Christmas Show and Toy Drive

Friday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Olympia Women’s Jazz Choir

Join us at the Event Center at the McCleary Museum on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. for a festive Holiday Concert featuring the Olympia Women’s Jazz Choir. Bring your family, friends, and holiday spirit — all ages are welcome! Admission is by donation.

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Saturday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Hoquiam High School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts

Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam

Hoquiam Middle School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam

Chris Guenther

Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

The TROPICS

Dec. 19-20 at 8 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Jon Reynolds

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m.

ShuJack’s Bar and Grill

Olson Bros Band

Monday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

Historical Seaport in Aberdeen, food and drink will be available, this will be an all ages event. This is a fundraiser for the Seaport.

Randy Hansen (Jimi Hendrix tribute) and Whiskey Creek (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute)

New Year’s Eve Bash

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Jonas Allen

McCleary Museum Event Center

Admission is by donation for this all ages performance at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24

Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival

Jan. 30 – Feb 1

880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores

Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting