Local Roundup: Elma falls in fourth quarter to Port Angeles

Elma and Ocosta’s boys basketball teams played non-league games on Saturday as we review weekend prep sports on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Port Angeles 56, Elma 50

Elma’s second-half rally came up short in a 56-50 loss to Port Angeles on Saturday at Port Angeles High School.

The Eagles (3-2 overall) trailed by 12 points at halftime before scorching the Roughriders (3-1) 16-4 in the third quarter to take a 34-33 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

The game was back and forth throughout the final period, with Port Angeles making some late 3-pointers to pull away from the Eagles.

“Incredibly proud of our kids, their resilience, and how they battled adversity all weekend. If a win and a one loss helps push these guys in the right direction, we’ll take it,” Elma head coach Matt Ferrier said. “We had a chance at winning the game at the end and that’s all you want for your kids.”

Elma was led by senior Isaac McGaffey with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting (47%), 12 rebounds (5 offensive), two steals, two assists and a block.

Senior post Dylan Myer had nine rebounds for Elma.

Senior guard Tanner Moe added 10 points and two assists for an Eagles team that shot 19 of 51 from the field (37%) and 8 of 14 from the free-throw line (57%).

Elma had 36 rebounds, eight assists and 12 turnovers as a team.

Elma hosts Tumwater at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Elma 10 8 16 16 – 50

Port Angeles 15 14 4 23 – 56

Scoring: Elma – McGaffey 20, Moe 10, Webb 6, Moreno 6, Aguilar 3, Muir 3, Myer 2.

~~~

Ocosta 52, Morton-White Pass 22

Ocosta dominated throughout a 52-22 win over Morton-White Pass on Saturday at Morton High School.

The Wildcats (3-3) held the Timberwolves (0-3) to seven points or less in every quarter of the game and outrebounded MWP 45-22, including 30-8 in the second half.

“Tonight’s game was all about playing some awesome defense and matching MWP’s physicality and we did both things tonight,” Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby said. “While we did give up a lot of offensive rebounds in the first half which didn’t kill us, we did a much better job of eliminating those in the second half and found our footing on offense against their 1-2-2 zone. I was very pleased with our ability to handle the defensive pressure and work the ball inside tonight.”

Sophomore post Sonny Beard was the biggest beneficiary of the Wildcats’ passing to the interior with a 19 point, 20 rebound double-double.

“Sonny had a huge game but that was due to guys being unselfish and working the ball around and being aggressive when the opportunity presented itself tonight,” Quinby said.

Sophomore Logan White also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds while sophomore point guard Bryce Bottleson had seven points and a team-best four assists for Ocosta.

The Wildcats shot 21 of 52 from the floor (40%) and hit 8-of-14 free throws (57%).

Ocosta had 12 assists, nine steals and 18 turnovers as a team.

”I think our tough non-league schedule is really preparing us for what lay ahead and I’m really happy to see the improvement each game brings as well as each practice,” Quinby said. “My young crew is rapidly adjusting to varsity basketball and it’s cool to see their confidence grow. Tonight, all my guys bought in on the defensive end and worked as a unit which is a testament to their willingness to buy into our program.”

Ocosta hosts Mary M. Knight in a 1B Coastal League game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ocosta 14 13 10 15 – 52

MWP 7 6 4 5 – 22

Scoring: Ocosta – Beard 19, White 11, Bottleson 7, Priest 6, Ashby 4, Solis 4, Dungey 1. MWP – Mays 7, Lisowski 7, Loucks 4, Zapalac 2, Gonzalez 2.

~~~

Other games

Boys Prep Basketball

Taholah 53, Naselle 45

Girls Prep Basketball

Morton-White Pass 64, Ocosta 31

Naselle 73, Taholah 52

Men’s College Basketball

Grays Harbor 97, Linn-Benton 93

~~~

BOYS PREP SWIMMING

Aberdeen at Sprint Pentathlon

The Aberdeen’s boys swim & dive team traveled down to the Mark Morris Sprint Pentathlon on Saturday afternoon.

It was an interesting day as a fire alarm went off during the 500-yard freestyle event, causing a half-hour delay.

Once the meet resumed, the interrupted race was restarted approximately 20 minutes later.

Senior Zeke Olson led the Bobcats with two fifth-place finishes – the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle – and a second-place spot in the 25-yard breaststroke sprint.

Senior Tyson Powell, whose 500 freestyle race was interrupted by the fire alarm, came back to take seventh overall in the event. Powell also finished 13th in the 200 freestyle race.

Junior Cooper Gill (100 backstroke) and senior Cole Nylander (25 freestyle) also picked up top-10 finishes.

Olson and Powell, as well as sophomore Noah Stotler, were cited by head coach Rob Burns for their overall swims.

On Wednesday, Aberdeen will host its first dual meet of the season, a debut dual meet against first-year program Centralia at 4 p.m. at the YMCA of Grays Harbor in Hoquiam.

– Submitted article