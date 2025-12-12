Proposed Ocean City drainage district headed for ballot

During the Grays Harbor Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9, consultant Scott Boettcher of SBGH-Partners once again presented the case for the creation of the Ocean City Drainage District as the BOCC held a public hearing on the matter.

At the conclusion of the public hearing, the BOCC voted to move to the next phase in the process.

Boettcher recapped the recent history of flooding in the region and understanding the causes and issues along Connor Creek and state Route 109 north of Hogans Corner.

“The district itself is based on the watershed of Connor Creek; it is large to the east of the highway. All those parcels flow down toward the highway, you can see Connor Creek paralleling the ocean traveling north before it empties out near Copalis Beach,” Boettcher said. “That’s a long gradient and keeping that free and clear does do wonders to help this system work.”

Property owners within the boundaries of the proposed district who are registered voters will be eligible to vote in February’s special election to decide on the creation of the district.

Comments during the public hearing were predominantly in favor of creating the Ocean City Drainage District.

After his staff report, and the public hearing, Boettcher took the opportunity to recognize the volunteers who have worked on flooding issues in the North Beach area, especially along Connor Creek.

“We have had a tremendous amount of success with Connor Creek. We have addressed an issue that people have been complaining about for decades. People decided this time around to get involved personally and volunteer their time, many people here,” Boettcher said. “We’d like to provide some recognition to those of you who have been our persistent, steadfast volunteers.”

Luke Crooks and Dana Totten, who were unable to attend, along with Randy Raymond, Stan and Vicki Hutton, Gary Clarke, Stan Sturgeon and Michelle Wiley were lauded. Boettcher was then honored by the BOCC.

“I just think that you need to be recognized for the work that you do,” said Vickie Raines, District 3 County Commissioner. “I really don’t think, without your knowledge and background, we would have gotten to where we are today, so we want to thank you for your time. I think you’ve been a tremendous support to a lot of the people here.”

On Thursday, Dec. 11, the BOCC convened a special meeting and approved a resolution calling for the proposed district to be placed on a special election ballot.

The BOCC found that:

The creation of the Ocean City Drainage District will be conducive to the public health, convenience, and welfare.

The creation of the Ocean City Drainage District will provide a special benefit to most of the lands included within the district.

The proposed drainage improvements and maintenance activities reviewed by the county engineer are feasible and the anticipated benefits justify the expected costs.

Landowners within the Ocean City Drainage District have demonstrated an interest in district formation, including through testimony, comments, and prior requests for improved drainage services.

The BOCC also resolved that “a special election shall be held on Feb. 10, among the qualified voters within the boundaries of the proposed district to determine whether the district shall be created.” If eligible residents vote to approve, the BOCC will “formally establish the Ocean City Drainage District, appoint the initial governing members, and cause the district to be recorded.”