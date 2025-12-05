GGHI names Grays Harbor Stamp Works Member of the Quarter

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) has named Grays Harbor Stamp Works as the Member of the Quarter for Q3 of 2025.

On Dec. 2, GGHI staff and ambassadors visited the company’s storefront in downtown Aberdeen to present the award and celebrate their longstanding commitment to the community.

Grays Harbor Stamp Works is a third-generation, family-owned business that was founded in 1916. The company began by producing rubber stamps, cutting stencils, and making badges. In 1937, under the leadership of Clary Windell, they expanded into celluloid buttons, a product that would help define their business for decades to come.

“We’re proud to honor Grays Harbor Stamp Works as our Member of the Quarter,” stated GGHI CFO Candie Gleason during the award presentation. “With over 100 years in business, they’ve not only provided exceptional products and services, but have also been a steadfast supporter of our local community. From contributing to local events to partnering with organizations that strengthen Grays Harbor, their commitment goes far beyond business. It’s about building connections and giving back.”

With a strong connection to the labor movement, Windell made Grays Harbor Stamp Works a union shop, proudly catering to labor organizations. As members of the Communication Workers of America, they’ve produced buttons for labor unions and even presidential campaigns dating back to the early years of their operation.

The 1950s brought further expansion when the company purchased a pantograph engraver, allowing it to introduce engraved signs, desk nameplates, and name tags to their growing product line. Today, as a third-generation union shop, it continues to specialize in items manufactured in the USA and carry a union label. Their catalog includes union-printed bumper stickers, mugs, decals, pens, lapel pins and more. The Grays Harbor Stamp Works team, with their exceptional craftsmanship, has earned the Manufacturer of the Year Award twice, once in 2000 and again in 2009, which is awarded by the International Marking and Identification Association.

A longtime supporter of Greater Grays Harbor, Inc., Grays Harbor Stamp Works has been a GGHI member for decades and previously received this award many years ago. Their community support extends far beyond business as they contribute generously to local schools, United Way, Food Ball drives, youth sports, food and clothing banks, Relay for Life, and Hoquiam Logger’s Play Day.

The GGHI staff supports Grays Harbor Stamp Works by ordering business recognition awards, name tags, and other products from the company. Community members are invited to join GGHI this spring at the Leader’s Banquet, where Grays Harbor Stamp Works, along with the other three Member of the Quarter recipients (Elma Grocery Outlet and Jodesha Broadcasting so far), will be in the running for the 2025 Member of the Year award.