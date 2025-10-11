Harbor Happenings

Find out what’s happening in and around Grays Harbor …

ABERDEEN

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Aberdeen Sons and Daughters of Italy Amerigo Vespucci Lodge No. 1814 will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. For more information, call 360-581-1072.

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

Storm Drain Cleaning from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, in downtown Aberdeen on the corner of Broadway and Wishkah Street. Come help clean drains that are full of debris. Come prepared with raincoat and boots. Hosted by Grays Harbor Stream Team. For questions, email khunter@graysharborcd.org.

HOQUIAM

Grays Harbor Audubon Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at the Events on Emerson. Kelly McAlister of WA Fish and Wildlife will speak about purple martins, large swallows who nest in colonies.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street. The foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. every Thursday. Come check out the white board specials.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 14, at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call Amber Garrotte at the Olympic Area Agency on Aging at 360-538-2458.

Grays Harbor Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room. For more information, visit graysharborgenealogy.com or email info@GraysHarborGenealogy.com

Grays Harbor Rock Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, at Hoquiam Timberland Library.

Grays Harbor Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room.

MONTESANO

Save Our Democracy Grays Harbor will hold a rally at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 at the corner of 3rd and Pioneer.

Rolling Thunder, Chapter Washington, will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, at the Montesano VFW in support of veterans and their families in Grays Harbor.

ELMA

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

MCCLEARY

DOGGER is playing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, at the McCleary Museum’s Event Center. Tickets are $10, ages 8 and under are $5. Get ready for an unforgettable night of high-energy music with DOGGER bringing a mix of country, classic rock, ’90s/2000s hits, and killer originals.

Bingo at 6 p.m. at the McCleary VFW on Saturday, Oct. 11.

EAST COUNTY

Elma/McCleary Lions Club is looking for new members. Meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the McCleary Community Center.

OCEAN SHORES

Toast the Harbor wine festival, hosted by Aberdeen Lions will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino. Two silent auctions are scheduled as well as wine, beer, spirits and cider tastings. Presale tickets are $25 available at First Security Bank and Wine Sellars in Aberdeen, Harbor Drug and Timberland Bank in Hoquiam and at the resort.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.