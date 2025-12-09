Jolly old elf visits Ocean Shores Public Library

Santa Claus continued making his promotional rounds a few weeks ahead of his biggest night of the year as he stopped by the Ocean Shores Public Library for a couple of hours last Friday evening.

Santa mentioned that Mrs. Claus was handling things back at the North Pole while he made a few more stops.

Santa chatted with youngsters, listened to their wish lists intently and posed for photos. Library patrons participated in craft making, enjoyed light snacks, played pin the nose on the reindeer, and wrote letters for Santa to carry back to his headquarters at the North Pole. Each child in attendance also received a free book. Santa’s visit was made possible by the Ocean Shores Friends of the Library.

In fact, every child, from newborn to 6th grade can take home a new, gift-wrapped book for the holidays. Stop by the Ocean Shores Public Library located at 573 Point Brown Ave. NW and pick up your book through December 24th during library open hours.