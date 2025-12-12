Dennis ‘Denny’ Leroy PorterApril 18, 1946 — Dec. 4, 2025

Dennis “Denny” Leroy Porter passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2025, surrounded by the family he loved. Born on April 18, 1946, Denny was the first son of Delford and Doris Porter, who preceded him in death. He grew up in the Willapa Valley, graduating from Willapa Valley High School before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Denny was a proud Vietnam veteran who carried the values of service and dedication throughout his life.

On Oct. 9, 1971, Denny married the love of his life, Phebe Porter, and together they built a strong family and a lifetime of memories. Denny is survived by his wife Phebe; his children Neil Porter (Tatiana), Ryan Porter (Danelle), and Denise Rowlett (Bill); his brother Don Porter (Betty); his grandchildren Tristan, Harrison, Scarlett, Dany, Anto, Alyssa, Jessica, Hayden, KayAnna, and Logan; several great-grandchildren; one uncle; and numerous cousins.

Denny worked in many fields throughout his life: in a steel mill, for the City of Raymond Parks and Recreation — where he helped build and maintain parks still used today — as an entrepreneur, a landscape artist, and a classically trained French chef. His culinary skill even led him to work as a chef during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. There was very little he couldn’t do once he set his mind to it.

He was dedicated to his community and was a lifelong member of the Raymond Elks, as well as the Eagles, Lions Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and American Legion. He served as a reserve police officer and volunteer firefighter in his younger years, and later worked with FEMA helping people during the Hurricane Katrina disaster.

Denny lived life with curiosity and adventure. As a short-term mountain climber, he successfully climbed both Mt. Rainier and Mt. Hood. He loved traveling, especially to Hawaii, and had countless hobbies. His talent for creating beautiful landscapes was unmatched.

He was generous, selfless, and always ready to help someone in need. Denny loved his family deeply and was a supportive husband and father. He also knew how to have a good time — he was the ultimate host and brought humor and warmth everywhere he went. He gave his children the gift of quick wit and sarcasm that will always be cherished.

Denny was a cancer survivor and later faced Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s with quiet strength. Even after a laryngectomy reduced his ability to speak, he kept going and stayed active until the last couple of months of his life. His suffering is now over, and he is finally at peace.

He lived life to its fullest and helped countless people along the way. His legacy of service, resilience, generosity, and love will live on in all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Denny’s name to the Raymond Fire Department, whose members were always gracious, caring, and ready to help whenever they were needed.