Being the space in McCleary where community is built

Since its grand opening in June, Bandana Brewing has developed a loyal following who visit regularly for the weekly events, pizza and rotating tap

In The Great Good Place published in 1989, sociologist Ray Oldenburg introduced the term “third place.” If an individual’s first place is their home and second is work, the third place is where they hang out with neighbors, friends and meet new people.

And in an essay titled, “Third places, true citizen spaces,” which Oldenburg co-wrote with Karen Christensen and published in The UNESCO Courier in March 2023 shortly before his death, they closed the essay by writing, “It’s time to reinvigorate the third place for discussion, debate, camaraderie and laughter. We need to see our friends and neighbours and to be around people we don’t know. The third place is at the centre of our search for a better way to live.”

Since its opening in June, the family-friendly Bandana Brewing is that much-needed third place in the evening, with the daytime third place options being the library or Chrissy’s Café. And based upon the comments shared during Bandana Brewing’s first-of-two holiday parties for those who are in their mug club, they are third place for many in the McCleary community too.

This is the best place ever and best owners ever; McCleary needed this, said Lacey Madison.

“Bandana saved downtown McCleary,” said another patron. “Having some place to go makes a difference.”

The origin of Bandana Brewing began in 2012 when Deven and Katie Campbell worked for a year together at the Super 1 Foods deli in Ellensburg. Deven said he always wanted to be a business owner, and “after meeting Katie, I think that fell in line with a dream of hers as well. And we fell into the means to be able to actually pursue it and make it happen.”

Deven decided upon owning a brewery because he enjoyed beer. In 2021, he enrolled in the Craft Brewing & Distilling program at South Puget Sound Community College. While enrolled in the program, he worked at Hoh River Brewing, which has since become Rainwater Brewery.

In February 2024, the couple purchased the building along Simpson Avenue where the Rain County restaurant and Sharon’s Rose Garden used to be. They spent the next year remodeling the interior, and during this time, they frequently fielded questions of how close were they to opening. And when the butcher paper covering the windows came down earlier this year, the community got a glimpse of the new layout.

Gone was the restaurant-style seating and instead the space was turned into a tap room-inspired layout. Seating options are couches along the front windows, at the tables, or at the counter behind which Deven, wearing his customary bandana, is usually pouring beverages and chatting with customers.

“When you walk in our front doors, it’s our house with the same furniture and games,” Katie said.

“Katie was behind a lot of the aesthetic that you see when you walk in,” Deven said, to which Katie added, “I secretly snuck in Dallas Cowboys colors, so it is blue and silver. … We just wanted it to feel inclusive and that it’s comfy.”

The tables are doors that Simpson donated, further connecting Bandana Brewing to the larger community outside. With the tables being the size of doors, six can fit comfortably around the table — with more able to squeeze in if needed. And this was deliberate.

“When we thought about the setup of having different like two tops and four tops, we didn’t feel it brought community together and that’s one of our bigger goals,” Katie said.

And this goal has been achieved, reinforcing that Bandana Brewing is a third place. When trivia was first offered during the summer, the place was packed, forcing smaller teams to share tables. Katie has heard of separate groups who have joined together at a table and later learned they live down the street from each other.

In seeing the support from the community, Deven said, “We’ve definitely been very blessed in the last five months. We’ve definitely felt the love and the reception of the community, for sure. Many a times, even now, five months later, I still hear it from folks, ‘This is definitely something that was clearly needed.’ And it’s been awesome to watch the community come together and really enjoy what we’ve put together.”

The patrons have added their personal touches to Bandana Brewing’s décor too. Shortly after their opening, Steve Kosinski donated a framed picture of his sister’s horse wearing a bandana. Alongside the mugs hanging on the wall is a picture of a mug painted by mug club member and local artist Lisa Mae Becker who is also a member of the Wildcat Whisker trivia team. Below the counter, where patrons place an order, hangs a bandana wreath made by Gloria Hale. And the slate coasters were made by Jonathan Flores, a local pastor, as a thank you for the couple for opening Bandana Brewing.

The menu features pizzas, with a new pizza option being offered each month, salads, appetizers, such as fried pickle garlic cheese curds, and kid-friendly options. On tap are beers from local breweries that include Top Rung and Rainwater Brewing. Local ciders are available from Snowbird Cidery and Wildcat Creek Cider, as are non-alcoholic options.

At a time when taprooms are closing and the younger generation are reducing their alcoholic consumption, Bandana Brewing is facing headwinds of changing socializing and dining trends. However, with the mug club having 80 members instead of the 55 that Deven had originally intended but increased due to demand, the community is showing up financially to support the Campbell’s vision. (Membership is $100 per year, and an opportunity to join will open next July during the Bear Festival.)

Additionally, “our biggest thing is to not play all of our cards at once but baby steps,” Deven said. “Whether that be introducing new items to the menu, new merchandise, new events. …We definitely try to keep it to where there’s always something new to come and check out.”

These events include the monthly cribbage tournament and Saturday night trivia, which has built a loyal attendance of regulars. There have also been two Paint & Sip classes hosted by Becker. And of course, the televisions show the sporting events airing each night.

Being a family of seven, with five kids, and managing Bandana Brewing, to the question of how do they balance it all, Katie said that “it’s eight days a week. We’ll say that because it feels never ending. I leave every day with a to-do list to make it better for the next day. Our goal is just to make sure everyone has a positive experience.”

Katie also credits being able to take a year of maternity leave from Black Lake Elementary, where she is a third grade teacher to help with running the business.

“And it’s still surreal when people mention, ‘I’m going to go to the Bandana tonight. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s us,’” Katie said. “So that’s pretty fun.”

Visit Bandana Brewing Facebook page to say abreast of the latest events and food offerings – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573175441431.