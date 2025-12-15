Prep Wrestling Roundup: Aberdeen places second at Fife tournament

Aberdeen took second in the team standings as we review Twin Harbors prep wrestling events from Saturday.

~~~

BOYS PREP WRESTLING

Aberdeen places second at Larry Brown Invitational

A trio of Aberdeen wrestlers won their respective weight classes to lead the Bobcats to a second-place finish on Saturday at Fife High School.

Aberdeen was led by Sebastian Street, Ryder Lessard and Landon Hamblin each won a weight-class championship on Saturday.

Street led 16-14 over Fife’s Kodi Vincecruz before earning a pinfall win at 5:42 of the 113-pound final.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Sebastian Street (top) works to gain a pinfall win over Fife’s Kodi Vincecruz in the 113-pound final at the Larry Brown Invitation on Saturday at Fife High School.

Lessard shutout Highland’s Thomas Nguyen 10-0 for a major-decision victory in the 120-pound championship.

Hamblin won four matches in the tournament, culminating with a pinfall win at 33 seconds of the first round over Port Angeles’ Michael Willhelm in the 285-pound final.

Aberdeen’s Adonis Hammonds (3rd, 150 pounds), Jaidon Williams (4th, 132), Ethan Parris (5th, 138) and Glenny Black (5th, 165) also placed on the podium.

The Bobcats totalled 164 points to place second out of 18 teams.

Prairie won the event with 216-5 points with Rogers (Spokane), Fife and Mariner finishing 3-5.

PHOTO BY ADONIS HAMMONDS Aberdeen’s Ryder Lessard (top) controls Highline’s Thomas Nguyen en route to a decisive 10-0 victory in the 120-pound championship match at the Larry Brown Invitational on Saturday at Fife High School.

Aberdeen placements

150 pounds: 3, Adonis Hammonds.

138: 5, Ethan Parris.

165: 5, Glenny Black.

132: 4, Jaidon Williams.

285: 1, Landon Hamblin.

120: 1, Ryder Lessard.

113: 1, Sebastian Street.

~~~

Elma takes third at Centralia Tiger Classic

Led by a weight-class victory from Xavier Espinoza, the Elma Eagles placed fourth overall at the Centralia Tiger Classic on Saturday in Centralia.

Espinoza, a junior and defending state champion, won all four of his matches in the 132-pound class at the 23-team competition, defeating Olympia’s Bodhi Smiedala via fall at 2:51 to win the weight-class final.

Elma’s Aidyn Johnson won three matches to advance to the 136-pound final, where he lost to Centralia’s Benito Escalera-Zamudio 11-6 to place second.

Elma’s Liam McManus (3rd, 165 pounds), Levi Russell (4th, 175) and Bryston Crawford (4th, 157) also earned podium spots at the invitational.

The Eagles scored 132.5 points to place fourth overall.

Anacortes (155 points), Olympia (145) and Timberline (134.5) placed 1-3.

Raymond-South Bend’s Lucas Swogger reached the 175-pound final with four straight wins. The Ravens senior lost to Juanita’s Arthur Gazarov via pinfall at 4:34 to place second.

Local placements

126 pounds: 2, Aidyn Johnson, Elma.

157: 4, Bryston Crawford, Elma.

175: 2, Lucas, Swogger, Raymond-South Bend. 4, Levi Russell, Elma.

165: 3, Liam McManus, Elma.

132: 1, Xavier Espinoza, Elma.

~~~

Hoquiam’s Balagot wins at La Center Wildcats Invite

Hoquiam senior Junior Balagot swept through his weight class to win at the La Center Wildcat Invite on Saturday at La Center High School.

Balagot capped a four-win tournament with a win over Ridgefield’s Zayne Martin via pinfall at 3:50 of the 126-pound championship match.

Hoquiam’s Kingston Case placed fourth overall in the 157-pound weight class to help the Grizzlies to an eighth-place finish (71 points) in the 15-team event.

~~~

GIRLS PREP WRESTLING

Montesano wins home Lady Bulldog Bash

Montesano wrestlers claimed five weight classes en route to a team victory at its own Lade Bulldog Bash on Saturday in Montesano.

The Bulldogs scored a total of 109 points, largely due to the performances of Ashley Ihde (100 pounds), Julianna Smith (110), Haiden Denegar (115), Kiara Whisenhunt (120) and Kylee Geelan (130), each of whom won their respective weight classes.

Hoquiam placed second in the six-team tournament with 54.5 points.

Grizzlies Emily Brodhead (135), Meribel Mazariegos (155) and Sophia Barron (190) each won their respective weight class to lead Hoquiam.

Elma placed third overall with 53 points and were led by Hyla Carson, who won the 170-pound weight class.

~~~

Team standings

1, Montesano, 109 points. 2, Hoquiam, 54.5. 3, Elma, 53. 4, Sequim, 29. 5, Thomas Jefferson, 26. 6, Pe Ell, 15.

Local placements

100 pounds: 1, Ashley Ihde, Montesano. 2, Yazmin Balagot, Hoquia. 3, Annabelle Kent, Elma. 4, Alora Raines, Montesano.

110: 1, Julianna Smith, Montesano.

115: 1, Haiden Denegar, Montesano. 2, Ella Roose, Montesano. 3, Danika Conway, Montesano.

120: 1, Kiara Whisenhunt, Montesano. 3, Samantha Lubinus, Montesano.

125: 2, Felicia MacLean, Elma. 3, Katelyn Miller, Montesano. 4, Addison Plummer, Montesano.

135: 1, Emily Brodhead, Hoquiam. 3, Liv Wells, Montesano. 4, Nicole Frajord, Montesano.

170: 1, Hyla Carson, Elma.

140: 2, Ava Cady, Montesano. 3, Jocelyn Rijas-Zuniga, Elma.

130: 1, Kylee Geelan, Montesano. 2, Olivia Mason, Elma. 3, Quinnlan Nesmith, Elma.

155: 1, Meribel Mazariegos, Hoquiam. 2, Taylor Nesmith, Elma.

190: 1, Sophia Barron, Hoquiam. 2, Lexi Cisneros, Montesano.

~~~

RSB’s Siribun wins at Centralia Tiger Classic

Raymond-South Bend senior Nina Siribun won the 235-pound weight class at the Centralia Tiger Classic on Saturday in Centralia.

Siribun won all three of her matches at the tournament, culminating with a pinfall win at 12 seconds over Juanita’s Phoenix Swanger in the championship match.

RSB’s Mikayla Angelovich (135 pounds) and Pamela Mottinger (105) each placed third in their respective weight classes.