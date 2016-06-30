Washington state’s Jayapal sworn in as first Indian-American woman in US House

Jayapal, 51, of Seattle, also became one of five Indian-Americans in the 115th Congress, a record.

  • 10 hours ago

 

web1_Feadolphins

Navy dolphins’ mission: Help locate rare vaquita porpoises

  • 10 hours ago

 

The winner of Polson Museum’s 11th annual Red Car Raffle was announced Saturday. Hoquiam Central Elementary School students Hannia Alejandre and Aiden Butcher drew the winner, Richard Vickery of Elma, who took home this 2016 Colorado red Jeep Renegade 4x4. Other winners were Ed and Fern Backholm of Hoquiam who won a Honda trimmer, and Anne Larson of Aberdeen who won the “staycation” package at the Quinault Beach Resort. All 2,500 tickets were sold by mid-December and raised just under $25,000 for the museum’s operating budget. “Though a vehicle for 2017 hasn’t’ been announced yet, the Polson can assure the public that it will be red!” said museum director John Larson. (Photo courtesy John Larson, Polson Museum) The winner of Polson Museum’s 11th annual Red Car Raffle was announced Saturday. Hoquiam Central Elementary School students Hannia Alejandre and Aiden Butcher drew the winner, Richard Vickery of Elma, who took home this 2016 Colorado red Jeep Renegade 4x4. Other winners were Ed and Fern Backholm of Hoquiam who won a Honda trimmer, and Anne Larson of Aberdeen who won the “staycation” package at the Quinault Beach Resort. All 2,500 tickets were sold by mid-December and raised just under $25,000 for the museum’s operating budget. “Though a vehicle for 2017 hasn’t’ been announced yet, the Polson can assure the public that it will be red!” said museum director John Larson. (Photo courtesy John Larson, Polson Museum)

Elma man wins 2016 Polson Museum Red Car Raffle

 

The first baby born in 2017 at the Family Birth Center at Grays Harbor Community Hospital was 6-pound 11-ounce, 20-inch Jameson Strandberg, born to Deanna Strandberg Monday at 9:24 a.m. Also pictured are Daniella (on left), Rosa and Gregory, who are excited to help care for the new addition. The baby was delivered by Dr. Carey R. Martens. The Family Birth Center delivered more than 500 babies in 2016.

Grays Harbor Community Hospital welcomes first baby of 2017

 

A 47-foot Motor Life Boat moored at the pier and the 52-foot Motor Life Boat Invincible moored in the boathouse are pictured at Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor in Westport, Wash., Sept. 14, 2015. The Invincible is one of four 52-foot MLBs, all of which are located in the Pacific Northwest where severe surf conditions are commonly encountered. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Norcross) A 47-foot Motor Life Boat moored at the pier and the 52-foot Motor Life Boat Invincible moored in the boathouse are pictured at Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor in Westport, Wash., Sept. 14, 2015. The Invincible is one of four 52-foot MLBs, all of which are located in the Pacific Northwest where severe surf conditions are commonly encountered. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Norcross)

Coast Guard to monitor commercial crab fishery

 

News
Ryan Solan

Rotary Student of the Month

Solan named Rotary Student of the Month

  • 2 mins ago

 

Dispatches for Jan. 3

Calls to local emergency services

 

See More News 
Northwest News

Officials propose merging some counties in state

A proposed constitutional amendment would require counties to have a population of at least 25,000 or merge with a neighboring county.

  • 6 days ago

 

Mike Chapman eyes Olympia as he prepares for first term as representative

Chapman will represent Clallam, Jefferson and parts of Grays Harbor County.

  • 6 days ago

 

See More Northwest News 
Nation/World

Online shopping makes it easier for consumers, but returns are still a hassle

E-commerce shoppers say returns are almost never straightforward.

  • 6 days ago

 

Report: 8 years of Obama vacations cost $85 million

Obama has taken less vacation time than his Republican predecessor.

  • 6 days ago

 

See More Nation/world 

Most Commented

Business
web1_Smittys2FEATURE

Smitty’s In and Out shakes off the competition

Local burger stop surviving the opening of a new chain restaurant.

  • 2 weeks ago

 

Local Business Briefs

Business news from around the region

  • 2 weeks ago

 

See More Business 
Sports
web1_HoqState12-Coach-Featured

Best of 2016: Eccles, GH Longshore earn 2016 honors

Hoquiam’s Curtis Eccles tapped as coach of the year; GH Longshore baseball named team of the year

  • 7 hours ago

 

Elma girls; Forks boys romp in co-ed doubleheader

ELMA — Wire-to-wire basketball victories were the order of the night at…

 

See More Sports 
College/Pro Sports

Seahawks still not running much, but they’ll keep on trying

RENTON — When the Seahawks and the Lions take the field Saturday…

  • 7 hours ago

 

web1_C-Jocks-Sacre-Featured

Ex-Zag Robert Sacre continuing pro career in Japan

Robert Sacre thought he’d found the ideal team and place to continue…

  • 1 day ago

 

See More College/pro Sports 
Life

Dear Abby: Man feels abandoned as girl transitions to new relationship

I am a straight man who met and fell in love with a transgender girl I’ll call Eve.

 

In 1942, Mrs. Royce recalls horror of December 7 in Hawaii

From the archives of The Daily World

 

See More Life 
Obituaries
web1_170104_ADW_OBIT_SCHRADER_FEATURE

James R. Schrader

James Robert Schrader, 76, a 70-year resident of Hoquiam and Aberdeen, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, on Dec. 20, 2016.

  • 7 hours ago

 

web1_170105_MVI_OBIT_CALDWELL_FEATURE

Linda Caldwell

Linda Caldwell, 78, a Montesano resident for 55 years, passed away Dec. 30, 2016 at the family home.

  • 7 hours ago

 

See More Obituaries 
Opinion

Doyle McManus: What do Trump supporters expect?

Even among his voters, Trump’s honeymoon could turn out to be short.

  • 10 hours ago

 

Ivanka Trump is not going to save us

It’s easy to be seduced by Ivanka — she really is smooth, not to mention beautiful — but keep your guard up.

  • 10 hours ago

 

See More Opinion 
Letters to the Editor

Smoke gets in our eyes

Polluting fireplaces

  • 2 weeks ago

 

Questions for the hospital

Leadership questioned

  • 2 weeks ago

 

See More Letters To The Editor 

Most Read

 

Print Edition

Aberdeen Daily World Print Edition, Jan 3

Recent Issues