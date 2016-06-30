- Menu
Washington state’s Jayapal sworn in as first Indian-American woman in US House
Jayapal, 51, of Seattle, also became one of five Indian-Americans in the 115th Congress, a record.
Two-day razor clam dig set for Kalaloch beaches
Republican House members ditch plan to overhaul ethics office
Clintons will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration
Dungeness crab fishermen on strike coastwide over buyer price reduction
Bergstrom Foundry co-owner retires after ‘great ride’
Top stories of 2016
News
Rotary Student of the Month
Solan named Rotary Student of the Month
Dispatches for Jan. 3
Calls to local emergency services
Northwest News
Officials propose merging some counties in state
A proposed constitutional amendment would require counties to have a population of at least 25,000 or merge with a neighboring county.
Mike Chapman eyes Olympia as he prepares for first term as representative
Chapman will represent Clallam, Jefferson and parts of Grays Harbor County.
Nation/World
Online shopping makes it easier for consumers, but returns are still a hassle
E-commerce shoppers say returns are almost never straightforward.
Report: 8 years of Obama vacations cost $85 million
Obama has taken less vacation time than his Republican predecessor.
With Trump on horizon, Obama rushes to block oil drilling in parts of Atlantic, Arctic
Judge rejects request by 2 Washington state electors in anti-Trump effort
Cantwell troubled by Trump questionnaire; DOE won’t name names
Final Wisconsin recount tally strengthens Trump’s victory
Former Olympia musician Joey Casio among Oakland fire victims
Business
Smitty’s In and Out shakes off the competition
Local burger stop surviving the opening of a new chain restaurant.
Local Business Briefs
Business news from around the region
Sports
Best of 2016: Eccles, GH Longshore earn 2016 honors
Hoquiam’s Curtis Eccles tapped as coach of the year; GH Longshore baseball named team of the year
Elma girls; Forks boys romp in co-ed doubleheader
ELMA — Wire-to-wire basketball victories were the order of the night at…
College/Pro Sports
Seahawks still not running much, but they’ll keep on trying
RENTON — When the Seahawks and the Lions take the field Saturday…
Ex-Zag Robert Sacre continuing pro career in Japan
Robert Sacre thought he’d found the ideal team and place to continue…
Seahawks signing veteran return man Devin Hester to help replace Tyler Lockett
Tracy Claeys fired as Minnesota football coach
USC wins epic Rose Bowl with last-second field goal over Penn State
Washington QB Browning takes blame for offense’s troubles in Peach Bowl
Seahawks overcome slow start to beat 49ers
Life
Dear Abby: Man feels abandoned as girl transitions to new relationship
I am a straight man who met and fell in love with a transgender girl I’ll call Eve.
In 1942, Mrs. Royce recalls horror of December 7 in Hawaii
From the archives of The Daily World
Obituaries
James R. Schrader
James Robert Schrader, 76, a 70-year resident of Hoquiam and Aberdeen, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, on Dec. 20, 2016.
Linda Caldwell
Linda Caldwell, 78, a Montesano resident for 55 years, passed away Dec. 30, 2016 at the family home.
Opinion
Doyle McManus: What do Trump supporters expect?
Even among his voters, Trump’s honeymoon could turn out to be short.
Ivanka Trump is not going to save us
It’s easy to be seduced by Ivanka — she really is smooth, not to mention beautiful — but keep your guard up.
Letters to the Editor
Smoke gets in our eyes
Polluting fireplaces
Questions for the hospital
Leadership questioned
