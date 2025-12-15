Festive events abound as Christmas approaches

Christmas is just about a week away and there are plenty of events under the mistletoe for you to enjoy

There are plenty of festive events scheduled throughout Grays Harbor as Christmas approaches.

Aberdeen

Rogue Wrestling Attractions Presents Seasons Beatings

Saturday, Dec. 20

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport

Rogue Wrestling Attractions brings Seasons Beatings to the Seaport for a night of high-energy, hard-hitting professional wrestling like you’ve never seen before. Who will step into the ring? What rivalries will explode just in time for the holidays?

Ugly Sweaters and Christmas Carols

Monday, Dec. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Cave Bar at the Polish Club

823 W 1st Street

Join us at The Cave Bar for a festive night of Ugly Sweaters and Christmas Carols! Get ready to jingle and mingle at our Christmas Party.

Get into the holiday spirit as we combine holiday tunes with a dash of quirky fun in an evening designed for all those 21 and over. Christmas Carols with Steve will set the merry tone for the night, guaranteed to bring joy to your heart and warmth to your soul. Come dressed to impress (or distress!) in your most fabulous ugly sweater and take part in our Ugly Sweater Contest. Let your creativity shine at our Drunken Doodle Crafts station or munch on delicious treats at our Complimentary Christmas Cookie Buffet. Don’t miss out on our special drink offers and get ready for a chance to win fabulous Christmas Gifts in our Door Prize Drawings.

Cosmopolis

Rooftop Santa Tradition

Through Dec. 23

Each evening from 7:30–9:30 p.m., weather permitting, Santa will return to his special rooftop at 1221 Dundee Drive.

This long-held Cosmopolis tradition delights families as Santa sends gifts and treats down the Magic Elf Tub.

Hoquiam

Holiday Light Parade

Saturday, Dec. 20

Noon to 4 p.m. Cocoa, cookies and Santa at Ray’s Place

3 to 4 p.m. Winter Crafts at the Library

3:30 to 5 p.m. Snappy the Gingerbread Man and Rudy the Reindeer on 8th Street

4 to 5 p.m. Blippi and popcorn at the Auction House, 505 8th Street

4 to 5 p.m. Vote for your favorite lighted entry at the DMV, Girls Scouts will be serving hot cocoa

4 to 5 p.m. Christmas carols by the Lutheran Church and Harbor Civic Choir, 708 8th Street

6 p.m. PARADE, rain or shine

McCleary

Santa Open House

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

McCleary Hotel

300 N Summit Rd

There will be gingerbread decorating, fireside holiday music, mini tours of the hotel and lots of gifts by local makers in the Provisions Store… and, of course, a visit with Santa.

Santa Through Town

Saturday, Dec. 20 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Santa and the McCleary Fire Department firefighters will make their way through town on the fire truck, spreading holiday cheer and collecting non-perishable food donations for the McCleary Food bank. Santa route map. https://maps.app.goo.gl/7Kc1FagPSvsp7Sb47?g_st=ic.

McCleary Christmas Eve Luminaries

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m.

McCleary Cemetery

108 N 10th Street

Bring family, friends, and a lighter to help ignite the candles; everyone is welcome. This is a beautiful way to honor our loved ones and come together as a community. Every year, over 1,000 luminaries are placed. Supplies will be provided by the McCleary Fire Fighter’s Association.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m.

McCleary Museum & Event Center

426 S 3rd St

Join us for a non-denominational Christmas Eve service filled with hope, peace, and togetherness. Free and welcoming to all. Come as you are for an evening of gentle light, meaningful music, and holiday reflection. Let’s celebrate together in warmth and unity.

Ocean Shores

Ace Light the Night Tour of Lights

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

641 Point Brown Ave NW

Each year, families bundle up, pack cookies and milk, cue the Christmas tunes, and head to Buck Electric Ace Hardware to kick off the Light the Night Tour of Lights. From twinkling rooftops to glowing reindeer, it’s a grand parade of the town’s most dazzling holiday homes. The tour leaves promptly at 5:30 p.m.

Seabrook

Seabrook’s Jolly Days

Through Jan. 1

Step into the storybook charm of Seabrook and experience the most wonderful time of the year along Washington’s coast. From the enchanting Winter Glass Float Find and town decorations to the twinkling tree lighting, festive holiday market, snowfall on demand, Santa sightings, and our beloved holiday parade. Cozy up with hot cocoa, gather your loved ones, and make joyful memories with a winter getaway to our walkable beach town.

For a complete list of activities visit: https://www.seabrookwa.com/events/outdoor-activities/jolly-days/

Westport

Free Community Dinner

Thursday, Dec 18 at 6 p.m.

The Table @ Westport will be getting together for our annual Free Community Christmas meal this coming Thursday 6 p.m. at the VFW Event Center in Westport. Join us for ham, potatoes, salad and some dishes I haven’t been told about yet. This will be the last gathering in 2025 for the Table @ Westport, so don’t miss out. Everyone is welcome.

