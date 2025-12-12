Captain Jeffrey Scott Ford of Olympia, Washington, passed away on Nov. 30, 2025.

Born April 12, 1980, Jeff was a beloved son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. He grew up in Aberdeen, Washington and attended Alexander Young grade school, graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1998 and earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Washington in 2005. He worked at the Washington state D.O.C., served as Field Director for Dave Reichert’s congressional campaign, and held roles with the Family Research Council, CCAP, Anchor Bank, and as a legislative aide for Washington state Sen. Val Stevens.

Jeff served his country in active duty as both an enlisted soldier and then later as an officer in the United States Army Reserves and spent time as a Transportation Management Coordinator in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Texas, South Carolina and Kuwait and then later as a Logistics Officer whose company spent time in Afghanistan.

He was a man of faith attending Cornerstone Church in Aberdeen both in person and online, was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion, Association of the US Army, Reserve Officers Association, Transportation Corps Regimental Association, and National Defense Transportation Association. A talented guitarist, Jeff loved music, attending concerts, cheering on the Seattle Mariners, the UW football team, and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Zeman, stepbrother Todd Ford and several beloved family members.

He is survived by his mother, Penny Ford; stepfather Robert Ford; sister Kristen Dublanko and brother-in-law Craig Dublanko; brother Tracy Ford and sister-in-law Kristy Ford; stepsister Tammy Johnson and brother-in-law Jack Johnson; stepbrother Troy Ford; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Church in Aberdeen, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff’s honor to Cornerstone Church.