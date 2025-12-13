Savoring the holiday season in Grays Harbor

Editor’s note: Each Saturday until Dec. 24, The Daily World Content Services will publish a series of articles focusing on the importance of keeping holiday dollars in the local economy. Each week will highlight local businesses or opportunities to make Grays Harbor thrive.

By now most people aspire to having the bulk of their holiday shopping accomplished and putting the finishing touches toward holiday plans and presents.

Indulging in our local food scene or craft beverage artisans is a nice way to congratulate yourself and support local business at the same time. Purchasing a gift certificate from your favorite local vendors as a present or stocking stuffer is a practical way to stand by our local eateries or drink makers this holiday season and delight the gift beneficiary.

Local food and drink artisans are prominent contributors to a community’s unique identity and why it is “home” for all of us.

Aberdeen’s Rediviva Restaurant is bringing back its popular Christmas Jazz Brunch and you have your choice of Sunday Dec. 14, Saturday Dec. 20 or Sunday Dec. 21. There will be a holiday brunch menu and cocktails with live jazz music all three days. Reservations are available from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space is limited, don’t wait to save your seats.

Oyhut Bay Resort has pictures with Santa tonight at 6 p.m. so have family dinner at the Oyhut Bar & Grill and then let the kiddos join Santa for Christmas wishes and photos.

Holiday treats and savory scratch baked items abound in our community. For your celebration consider adding items from local bakeries to your holiday fare.

The Jitter House and Nancy’s Bakery in Hoquiam have holiday renditions as do the Flour Shop and Lemon Hill Cafe in Montesano. The Brass Hub Coffee Bar in Cosmopolis is well known for their confections.

Grays Harbor’s artisan beverage makers are known for quality and make for great gift ideas.

Mount Olympus, Steam Donkey and Hoquiam Brewing Companies offer excellent brews and food on site. Blackbeard’s Brewing in Westport is also a favorite. Snowbird Farm & Cidery just outside Montesano is the first cidery in Grays Harbor offering hard ciders. They are also having a Winter Solstice Party on Dec. 20 with Santa there from 3 to 5 p.m. Check their website for more information.

If there’s a seafood lover still on your list, Grays Harbor has some of the best on the West Coast and is a sure pleaser. Lytle Seafoods, Breakwater Seafoods, Merino’s, and Brady’s Oysters are all award winning seafood sellers and community supporters. Any dollars spent at the above businesses directly benefit our area.

The Festival of Lights starts today in Montesano and will have many local vendors, a craft fair, games, a scavenger hunt and the extraordinary parade. Check the Festival of Lights Facebook page for a complete schedule.