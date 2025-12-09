Celebrate, support your local small businesses in Grays Harbor

This original content is produced by Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. and sponsored by Grays Harbor County Tourism. Read the original blog on the Discover Grays Harbor website here.

The holiday season is the perfect time to explore the incredible creativity, craftsmanship and community spirit found throughout Grays Harbor County.

From handmade goods to one-of-a-kind gifts, our local businesses are what make the Harbor so special. When you shop small, you’re not just purchasing a gift, you’re helping local entrepreneurs grow, thrive and keep their dreams alive.

Whether you’re a life-long Harborite or visiting for the season, here’s your guide to some of the most unique holiday shopping destinations across Grays Harbor.

East Grays Harbor County

East County is home to some of the most creative artisans and welcoming boutiques around.

Lavender & Fir Roadside Market – 182 Monte Brady Rd., Montesano

Discover whimsical antique ornaments, holiday decor, freshly made wreaths, seasonal floral arrangements, kitchen goods and holiday-inspired clothing pieces at this roadside market in Montesano.

Lemon Hill Cafe & Bookstore – 136 1st St. S, Montesano

This French-owned cafe and bakery is set in a cozy storefront packed to the brim with books of all genres. Pick up the next good read for your loved ones or put together a basket of goodies incorporating unique gifts and stationery, as well as locally made artisan products.

Wildside by Country Flair – 114 Pioneer Ave. E, Montesano

Embrace your gift giving wildside. This Montesano small business carries clothing and accessories for the kiddos, human and the fur babies. Take a look at their exciting selection of onesies, tees, leather jackets and vests, sunglasses, and bandanas.

Holy Lamb Organics – 104 W Pine St. Oakville

Their mission is to create beautiful, sustainably handcrafted products using all natural and organic materials for a healthy, eco-friendly life and home. Choose from handcrafted pillows, mattresses, comforters, sheets, and even baby products including snuggle sacks, blankets, and cozy hats.

South Bank Flower Co. – 83 Hokanson Rd., Elma

Step inside South Bank Flower Co.’s Farm Store, a hidden gem located in East Grays Harbor. In the self-serve store you can find fresh flower arrangements, seasonal decor, boutique gift items, and vintage treasures.

Elma HealthMart Pharmacy – 221 W Main St., Elma

Elma’s local pharmacy is not like many others, because when you walk through the doors, holiday decor and gifts are in every corner. Shop their huge variety of ornaments, toys, spices and sauces, glassware, soaps, or even handcraft your own candle for a completely custom gift.

Game Freaks – 302 W Main St, Elma

Check out their latest and greatest new and used video game selection in the area. Guests can also purchase consoles of all models, video game accessories. toys, board games, puzzles, gifts and skate boards! Bring some fun into your loved one’s lives this holiday season.

Port cities

Grays Harbor’s port cities offer a bustling mix of vintage, handmade, antique, and boutique retail experiences: perfect for discovering the unexpected.

Keepsake Cottage – 519 N Maple St., Aberdeen

Open since 1992, Keepsake Cottage is housed in a quaint pink house and has something for everyone, especially if you like the old, odd, and collectible.

Past And Present Mercantile – 14 E Heron St., Aberdeen

This downtown Aberdeen antique shop features a variety of vendors showcasing their personal collections of rare, vintage, and one-of-a-kind treasures. Browse through kitchenware, quirky home décor, furniture, vases, and other unique finds you won’t see anywhere else. Perfect for the hard-to-shop-for person on your list this year.

Unplugged at The Music Project Gift Shop – 123 W Wishkah St., Aberdeen

Unplugged at The Music Project is an anti-museum that celebrates the life of Aberdeen native, Kurt Cobain and the fascinating history of grunge music in the Pacific Northwest. The carefully curated space features artifacts like the iconic “Come As You Are” highway sign and other items related to Cobain’s life, as well as features a gift shop selling new and used vinyl, CDs, DVDs, posters, and Nirvana memorabilia.

Throwback Threadz – 116 E Wishkah St., Aberdeen

Throwback Threadz is a nostalgic wonderland located in the heart of downtown Aberdeen. As a tribute to the 80’s and 90’s they seek out nostalgic treasures across the country to bring you the best, most enjoyable, retail therapy around.

Annatiques – 107 W Heron St., Aberdeen

If you’re in the market for vintage, one-of-a-kind gifts, head to Annatiques, a brand new antique shop in downtown Aberdeen. Discover vintage fishing gear, wall art, quirky cookie jars, kitchenware, furniture and many other treasures you won’t find anywhere else.

Harbor Blooms – 118 E Heron St., Aberdeen

Harbor Blooms is known for their signature floral arrangements that will brighten anyone’s day, but they also carry a wonderful selection of plants, plush stuffed animals, balloon bouquets, candy, chocolates, silk arrangements, baby items, home décor, scented candles and more!

A Bit of Everything – 116 E Heron St., Aberdeen

As their name promises, A Bit of Everything truly has a bit of everything. Located in the heart of downtown Aberdeen, this charming shop offers antiques, collectibles, handmade goods, and both new and gently used items. Kids and adults alike will love exploring and uncovering all the unique treasures inside!

Artistic Creations/Ruby’s Treasures – 705 Simpson Ave., Hoquiam

The local crew behind this co-operative small business masterfully craft beautiful home decor, clothing items, ornaments, magnets, cards, photo frames, and other creations. New inventory is regularly added!

Harbor Books – 720 Simpson Ave., Hoquiam

This locally owned bookshop in downtown Hoquiam features new and used reading material along with a children’s section and local authors. Browse their huge selection of reading material on topics including local history, nature guides, religion, fantasy, science fiction, romance, western, horror, mystery, and so much more.

Polson Museum Gift Shop – 1611 Riverside Ave., Hoquiam

Housed in a historic home dating to 1924 that features lumber industry history and artifacts, the Polson Museum gift shop offers a variety of gift items for local history enthusiasts. Pick up used and out-of-print, locally relevant books including popular titles like Edwin Van Syckle’s “They Tried to Cut it All” and Stuart Holbrook’s “Green Commonwealth.”

Winter’s Edge Gallery – 2104 Sumner Ave., Hoquiam

This Hoquiam small business is your go-to spot for handmade and one-of-a-kind gifts. Browse artwork from local artists alongside vases, jewelry, mugs, framed pieces, crystals and gems – even Magic cards. It’s the perfect place to find something truly special.

Brass Hub Coffeebar – 1101 1st St., Cosmopolis

Not only does this bakery and coffee shop serve up delicious treats and tasty caffeinated beverages, they also carry a small stock of gifts that make the perfect stocking stuffers. Pick up fresh coffee beans, assorted teas, stickers, cards, coffee cups and more, and don’t forget a Brass Hub Coffeebar gift card while to complete your gift.

South Beach

For maritime-flavored gifts and handcrafted coastal treasures, the South Beach area is full of hidden gems.

Evergreen Flower Farm & Tokeland Candle Works – 1794 State Route 105, Grayland

Stepping into Evergreen Flower Farm feels like being transported to a cozy Christmas wonderland. The owner is a talented florist selling bouquets and arrangements, plus uniquely wonderful gift items such as candles, jewelry, vintage decor, ornaments, stockings and plenty of home decor. In the back of the shop, guests can also explore Tokeland Candle Works’ space carrying their specialty non-toxic, vegan, cruelty free, soy candles poured in small batches.

Grayland Beach Outfitters – 1756 WA-105, Grayland

This Grayland small business has their shelves stocked specialty food products including gourmet cheeses, tasty seasoning blends, salsas and jams that pair well with their excellent wine and beer selection. You can also pick up colorful kites, camping supplies, Christmas ornaments, and everything beachy.

Pomegranate – 621 Westhaven Dr., Westport

A longstanding business in the South Beach community, Pomegranate has made a name as one of the best places to shop for high quality home decor, especially during the holiday season. Pomegranate also carries a wide selection of seasonal women’s clothing, beach themed gift items, children’s clothing, candles, blankets, and much more on the docks of the Westport Marina.

Tides & Anchors Boutique – 2411 Westhaven Dr., Westport

Tastefully curated goods await at Tides & Anchors Boutique. This shop is perfect to visit when checking off gifts for the little ones in your life. Pick up a beachy stuffed animals, stocking stuffer toys, art products, books and many other inspiring gifts. For the adults in your family, Tides & Anchors also carries a selection of candles, cozy hats and sweatshirts, beauty and hair products, Hydrojug water bottles, and jewelry.

Granny Hazel’s Candy and Gifts – 2329 Westhaven Dr., Westport

A beloved Westport staple since 1962, this homegrown candy shop and toy store is known for its homemade fudge, boatloads of taffy, and specialty chocolates. You’ll also find popcorn, jams, ornaments, Westport-branded clothing for the whole family, toys, stocking stuffers, mugs, and more, making it a perfect stop for holiday treats and gifts.

North Beach

For whimsical, coastal-inspired gifts, North Beach is a holiday shopping paradise.

The Boardwalk Shops of Ocean Shores – 759 Point Brown Ave. NW, Ocean Shores

Beachy, quaint and touristy, this small collection of souvenir shops offers locally sourced goods, artwork and gifts. The Boardwalk Shops serves as a perfect stop for tourists and locals alike who are looking to find special keepsakes, gifts, and souvenirs that capture the spirit of the Pacific Northwest.

Sharky’s – 695 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

Sharky’s is Ocean Shores’ prime spot for shark-themed treasures and oceanic delights, proudly serving the beach community for over 10 fintastic years. Immerse yourself in the world of sharks with their diverse array of jaw-dropping apparel, accessories, and awe-inspiring memorabilia. Perfect for the ocean loving kids and adults in your life.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino Gift Shop – 78 WA-115, Ocean Shores

The Quinault Beach Resort Gift Shop offers tribal brands you can’t find anywhere. From sunglasses to beach blankets to tribal art and so much more. Whether you need a quick treat, warm hoodie or Sasquatch cast, stop by the gift shop and fulfill your holiday shopping needs.

Joie Des Livres : The Joy Of Books – 216 Market St., Pacific Beach

This independent, family-run charming bookstore carries non-fiction and fiction, cookbooks, children’s titles, and much more. Lining the shelves you can also find fun games, puzzles, candles, and toys to delight everyone on your list.

The Salty Dog – 215 South Meriweather St., Pacific Beach

When shopping this holiday season, you can’t forget the furry friends in your life. The Salty Dog has been Seabrook’s premier pet store for years and continues to carry the very best selection of collars, chew toys, treats, catnip-filled toys, and even doggy apparel.

Sol-ful – 203 Market St., Pacific Beach

Sol-ful is a jewelry and accessories boutique located in the beautiful beach town of Seabrook. With a global beach vibe and a little something for everyone, it’s a must stop shop for all beautiful, high quality gifts.

Mr. Walrus – 203 Front St., Pacific Beach

Mr. Walrus is a high-end kitchen and bath shop that believes shopping should be more than just acquiring products; it should be an unforgettable adventure that ignites the senses.

Brooklets Toys – 208 Market St., Pacific Beach

Toys galore await at Brooklets Toys. Here you can find everything the children in your life are longing for. Shop their huge selection of puzzles, books, stuffed animals, nostalgic toys, art supplies, lava lamps, costumes, beach toys, and so much more in Seabrook.

Lorraine’s Candle Studio – 215 Market St., Pacific Beach

The gift that always fits – a candle made with love. For her, for him, for anyone (and yes, for you too). Choose your desired candle vessel, then select one scent or mix multiples together to form your custom creation. At Lorraine’s Candle Studio, each candle is poured with care, ready to spark a little joy and a whole lot of warmth this season.

Quinault

Quinault’s natural beauty inspires some of the area’s most unique handcrafted items, ideal for meaningful holiday gifting.

Quinault Mercantile – 352 S Shore Rd., Quinault

Step inside this historic building near the crystal clear shores of Lake Quinault and find unique rainforest-inspired gift items, perfect for stocking stuffers or curated gift baskets.

Lake Quinault Lodge Gift Shop – 345 S Shore Rd., Quinault

Wander through the historic Lake Quinault Lodge where you’ll find their on-site gift shop carrying shirts, sweatshirts, hats, pens, earrings, bracelets, and books, all inspired by the beautiful natural surroundings, the Quinault Indian Nation, and infamous Pacific Northwest Bigfoot.

Support local, spread joy, shop the harbor

This holiday season, explore the unique shops that make Grays Harbor so special. Every purchase helps support local families, fuels small-business growth, and strengthens the community we all love.

