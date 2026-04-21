Montesano sweeps doubleheader with Hoquiam

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Hoquiam senior Joey Bozich throws a pitch during the second game of a doubleheader against Montesano on Monday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Toren Crites collects a base hit during a 10-0 win over Hoquiam in a doubleheader on Monday in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Kolson Hendrickson throws a pitch during the second game of a doubleheader against Hoquiam on Monday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Hoquiam’s Moses DeShazer (left) slides back to first base ahead of the tag of Montesano’s Kole Kjesbu during the second game of a doubleheader on Monday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

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Montesano combined to outscore Hoquiam 25-0 in sweeping a doubleheader on Monday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

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PREP BASEBALL

Montesano 15, Hoquiam 0

Montesano had the game in hand before Hoquiam got to the plate in a 15-0 five-inning win in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday in Hoquiam.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (15-0 overall, 8-0 1A Evergreen) scored nine runs in the top of the first inning against the Grizzlies (1-10, 1-6) to seize control early in the game.

Monte opened the scoring on an RBI double by shortstop Toren Crites to score center fielder Tyson Perry and capped the frame on a three-run Hoquiam error in the outfield.

The Bulldogs went up 14-0 thanks to five runs in the second that included RBI singles from right fielder Carter Ames and Crites and completed the scoring with a Max Peterson single in the fourth to score catcher Jason Warner.

Monte starter Caden Grubb got the win as the left-hander three three innings of no-hit, shutout baseball.

Brody Williamsen allowed a hit and a walk with four strikeouts in two innings of relief for the Bulldogs.

Hoquiam’s lone hit in the game came off the bat of infielder Ty Thao, who singled with one out and infielder Joey Bozich on board with a walk in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Williamsen got the next two Grizzlies out to end the game in five innings.

Crites and Ames led Monte with multi-hit games.

Five Hoquiam pitchers combined to allowed 15 runs on 13 hits and four walks with two strikeouts.

Four Grizzlies errors led to eight unearned runs for the Bulldogs.

Montesano 950 10 – 15 13 0

Hoquiam 000 00 – 0 1 4

WP: Ca. Grubb (3 IP, 0R, 0H, BB, 3K). LP: Montoure (IP, 9R, 2ER, 6H, 2BB).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Crites (3-3, 2B, R, 3RBI); Ames (2-3, 2R, 2RBI); Rognlin (1-2); Perry (1-1, 2R, 2RBI); Warner (1-1, R); Ca. Grubb (1-3, 2RBI); Williamsen (1-1); Peterson (1-1, RBI); Fry (1-1, R, RBI); Hendrickson (1-2, 2R). Hoquiam – Thao (1-2).

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Montesano 10, Hoquiam 0

Montesano completed the twin-bill sweep with a 10-0 win in the nightcap on Monday in Hoquiam.

The Bulldogs (16-0, 9-0 1A Evergreen) and Grizzlies (1-11, 1-7) were locked in a pitcher’s dual as Monte starter Kolson Hendrickson and Grizzlies pitcher Joey Bozich kept the game close throughout much of the game.

Monte took the lead when first baseman Kole Kjesbu scored on a wild pitch in the top of the second.

Kjesbu would repeat the feat in the fourth, doubling the Bulldogs lead when he scored on a wild pitch for the second time in the game.

In the fifth, second baseman Zach Timmons came in to score on a steal for a 3-0 lead and the Bulldogs made it 5-0 with two in the sixth when Kjesbu raced home on a dropped third strike followed later by Timmons driving in left fielder Mason Fry with a sacrifice fly.

The Bulldogs blew the game open in the seventh with five runs, capped by a Fry two-run triple.

Kjesbu had three hits and scored four runs to lead the Bulldogs offense.

Hendrickson got the win, allowing one hit – a single by Bozich in the bottom of the second – with eight strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Damon Bird pitched an inning of hitless relief for Montesano with one walk and one strikeout.

Bozich allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings pitched.

“Joey Bozich pitched great through six innings,” Grizzlies head coach Joey Bozich said. “We just did not give him any run support.”

Ethan Byron (0 IP, 5R, 5ER, 4H) and Moses DeShazer (IP, 0R, H) pitched in relief for Hoquiam.

With the sweep, Montesano sits a half-game in front of Rochester for the 1A Evergreen League lead.

Hoquiam sits in fourth place, 1.5 games behind Elma.

The Bulldogs host the Grizzlies in a doubleheader set to begin at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Montesano 010 112 5 – 10 12 0

Hoquiam 000 000 0 – 0 1 2

WP: Hendrickson (6 IP, 0R, H, 0BB, 8K). LP: Bozich (6IP, 5R, 2ER, 7H, 3BB, 6K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Kjesbu (3-4, 4R, 2SB); Crites (2-3, 2B, R); Ca. Grubb (2-4, R, RBI); Fry (2-4, 3B, 2R, 2RBI); Hendrickson (2-3, 3B); Timmons (1-4, R, RBI, 2SB). Hoquiam – Bozich (1-3).