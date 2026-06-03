Student athlete spotlight: Benny Anderson, senior, Montesano High School

The price you pay for “giving it all you’ve got” in 98-degree weather in Yakima for Benny Anderson.

Benny Anderson at the finish of the 800 meter final at the state championships.

The Benny Anderson “kick” (runner 1003) to get 5th place in the 1600 meters at the Washington State Track & Field Championships in Yakima.

Parents: T.J. and Mylea Anderson

Sports participation: Cross country, track and field

G.P.A.: 4.0

Benny Anderson ended his brilliant Montesano running career at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima last weekend by medaling in four different events at the state championships.

It isn’t unheard of, it happens, but it is definitely rare enough to be considered special. Consider this: during the state track meet Anderson ran 18 competitive laps — 7,200 meters — or nearly 4.5 miles to make the podium four times in one of the deepest fields of distance runners in recent memory.

He ran fifth in the 1600 meters, sixth in the 800 meters, seventh in the 3200 meters, and eighth on the 4 x 400 meter relay. If that isn’t enough, Anderson is a 4.0 student.

External factors and others’ opinions don’t affect Benny. When the fact he wasn’t seeded higher than number 12 in any event is raised, he interrupts with “seeds don’t matter, what matters is how bad you want it.” He seems to thrive on defying expectations and predictions.

In the 800 meter prelims he ran a PR (personal record) to get to the finals, and in the finals he ran another PR at 1:57.46 to earn sixth place in a race where everyone ran under two minutes in the final.

This year Anderson broke the Montesano school record in the 1600 meter run that stood since 1991, and he has the second fastest 800 meter all-time as well. He is known for his kick at the end of his races, as many have fallen by underestimating his drive to finish. Really, it’s a testament to his will, his signature on all his races.

He is fairly tall, angular and lean, and Benny has a ready smile while sporting blonde hair akin to Conan O’Brien’s famous coif. He speaks directly, intentionally, and he looks you straight in the eyes. It is so purposeful it could be off-putting to some, but he wants you to know that he means what he says, and he says what he means.

The Daily World sat down to talk at Zaepfel Stadium after his 800 meter prelims and before he anchored the 4 x 400 meter relay team to the finals on the second day of the state meet.

The Daily World: What do you think is the biggest difference for you between last year and this year?

Benny Anderson: There are two big things that I can think of right off the bat. Last year I didn’t feel good, and I started having stomach problems and I learned that I can’t eat peanut butter anymore. I mean, I used to eat like five peanut butter sandwiches a day, maybe I overdid it or something! (laughs) The other thing was that there was such great competition in our area it seemed like I wasn’t doing well and just kept losing.

TDW: OK, so this year no more peanut butter and jam sandwiches for your carb loading, what is your carb of choice now?

Anderson: Pasta. Whatever kind my mom is making, and she makes all kinds.

TDW: If pasta is your running food, what is your favorite food? Flavor?

Anderson: Ice cream, and the best ice cream I ever had was a while ago from this little place that made it and it was Play Dough ice cream.

TDW: Is it harder for you to be a great runner in track or a 4.0 student?

Anderson: Probably a 4.0 student. I wouldn’t say I’m super smart, I just do my work, you know? If I get an assignment and it’s due on Friday, I do it on Monday. I’ll sit down on Monday and Tuesday for like 11 hours and do my work, and I’ll be done for the week and start on next week.

TDW: Do you have a favorite runner or role model you look up to?

Anderson: It can change from year to year, but overall I’d have to say my brother, Jesse. He had a crazy strong kick, too, but he was a good leader and always knew what to say. He gave people hope.

TDW: You were seeded in 17th place at state for the 1600, What did you think about that?

Anderson: Well, seed time doesn’t really mean anything, I think sometimes it comes down to who wants it more. I think I have a chance to win any race, but, yeah, times were ridiculously fast coming into state this year. Seeds are starting points, not ending points.

TDW: You still have two race finals left and then the relay prelims coming up pretty soon. What are you thinking you need to do to make the podium?

Anderson: I know for the 3200, that will be my last race … ever. So I’ve just got to go out and give it everything I’ve got. The 3200 has always kind of been my race, I feel it, and went to state as a freshman in it. In the 4 x 400 it’s going to be tough, we all basically have to run PRs for us to get there but I think we can.

TDW: Let’s change it up, what is your favorite academic subject?

Anderson: Sciences. I like science because it seems like if you want to find answers, if you look hard enough you can always find it.

TDW: If Benny Anderson isn’t running or maintaining his 4.0, what is he doing?

Anderson: Oh man, I play a lot of video games, I like to play a lot of Minecraft. I like to play the guitar, but not playing as much right now. It’s taken me a long time and I’m still not very good at it.

TDW: What do you think is the most important skill or technique to be a successful runner like you? It could be anything.

Anderson: I don’t know if it’s a skill, but you have to want it. And if you want it then you have to work hard for it. It can be the off season, and you wake up, and you gotta get out of bed and do something about it.

TDW: OK, you know, since we’ve been talking — I think it’s awesome that you don’t think you’re an underdog. And that is a skill.

Anderson: Yeah (big smile).

TDW: Where do you find motivation to run and run so hard like you do?

Anderson: OK, so last year when Frank (Roberts, current Bulldog teammate and state competitor in the 1600 meters that is sitting with us) and I were running against each other, he would pass me and slow down, I’d pass, then he’d pass and slow down again, and I got so mad because he was just toying with me and beating me that I said to myself: “He is never going to beat me again!” And he hasn’t. So that’s one thing. Frank and I are buds now, though (both smile and laugh).

TDW: If you had to pick one word to describe you, what would it be?

Anderson: Oh man, I’m not very good at these … If I could pick one word I would hope to describe me it would be “kind.” I would like that.

TDW: What are your plans for next year? Are you running somewhere?

Anderson: Next year I am going to start serving my mission in Lima, Peru. If so, it will be some high altitude running where I’ll be at. When I get back I’d like to run somewhere, so we’ll see what happens.

TDW: Thanks, Benny, for your time right now. Good luck the next two days.

Anderson: Thanks, you’re welcome. Go ‘Dogs!