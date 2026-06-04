Montesano sweeps top all-league awards

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The Montesano Bulldogs swept the top honors as the 1A Evergreen League announced its all-league team for the 2026 season.

Leading the way for Montesano was senior shortstop Toren Crites (.523, 45 H, 32 R, 33 RBI, 1.263 OPS) and senior second baseman Zach Timmons (.406, 5 HR, 36R, 24 RBI, 1.238 OPS, 16 SB), who were named the league’s co-Most Valuable Players.

Montesano’s top two starters in junior left hander Caden Grubb (12-0, 0.55 ERA, 63.2 IP, 78 K) and junior right hander Kolson Hendrickson (8-1, 0.73 ERA, 53.2 IP, 80 K) earned the league’s co-Pitchers of the Year.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Osgood and his staff earned the Coaching Staff of the Year award after winning the league title with an unbeaten league record.

Montesano was represented on the First Team by junior catcher Colton Grubb (.303, 22 R, 20 RBI, 13 SB), senior first baseman Kole Kjesbu (.362, 21 R, 16 RBI), senior center fielder Tyson Perry (.288, 30 R, 18 RBI) and senior left fielder Mason Fry (.343, 20 R, 19 RBI).

Elma senior center fielder Isaac McGaffey and sophomore infielder Bryston Crawford were also named to the First Team.

Hoquiam senior right-handed pitcher Joey Bozich also earned a First Team nod.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

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2026 1A Evergreen All-League Baseball Team

Co-MVP’s: Toren Crites, Montesano, sr.; Zach Timmons, Montesano, sr.

Pitchers of the Year: Kolson Hendrickson, Montesano, jr.; Caden Grubb, Montesano, jr.

Coaching Staff of the Year: Montesano

First Team

Catcher: Colton Grubb, Montesano, jr.

Pitchers: Joey Bozich, Hoquiam, sr.; Tayden Martin, Rochester, sr.

Infielders: Kole Kjesbu, Montesano, sr.; Bryston Crawford, Elma, soph.; Easton Miller, Tenino, fr.; Tyler Huston, Rochester, sr.

Outfielders: Isaac McGaffey, Elma, sr.; Tyson Perry, Montesano, sr.; Mason Fry, Montesano, sr.; Ethan Rodriguez, Rochester, sr.

Second Team

Catcher: Wyatt Dahl, Rochester, sr.

Pitchers: Blake Benzschawel, Elma, sr.; Sawyer Noonan, Tenino, jr.; Easton Singleton, Rochester, soph.

Infielders: Troy Rupe, Elma, soph.; Hunter Young, Elma, soph.; Ruger Culp, Rochester, sr.

Outfielders: Danton Cole, Hoquiam, jr.; Daymond Cole, Hoquiam, jr.; Owen Driver, Rochester, fr.; Simon Barth, Rochester, soph.; Carter Ames, Montesano, sr.