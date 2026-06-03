New winners emerge Saturday night at Grays Harbor Raceway

Lawrence Kirkham took home the 360 Limited Sprint Car win after leading all 20 laps Saturday night at the Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma.

The Sprints had been dominated lately by David Greene and Doug Davenport, and although Greene would log the quick time for the night he would not make the top five. This was Kirkham’s first career win at Grays Harbor Raceway and he was followed in second by Heat Race winner Jailynn Serrano. Jaxson Stratton ran third followed by Davenport and Garrel Powers.

The first appearance of the Spec Ranger Truck division was won by an opportunistic Kevin Caufman who took the lead late and held on for the win. The addition of a “joker” lane to the track layout added an exciting new dimension to the rangers. The joker lane is a short cut a driver may choose to use anytime during the race, but it can only be used one time. With the addition of the joker lane it allowed for a larger field with eight trucks. Caufman, Shane Baer, Brad Faires and Jonah Vick all used the joker lane to their advantage during the race. Jalen and Jonah Vick would go second and third to Caufman, followed by Faires and Garret Kramer.

The Wingless Sprints debuted with TJ Hartman and Alex Peck dueling early for first and second before Hartman came away with the victory. James Bundy was third, Doug Davenport fourth, and Tanner Merritt fifth.

In the Super Stocks, Shane Kerrigan flipped the script on his son Austin by winning the main event. Austin won earlier this season by holding off his father for the win, and Shane led every lap to the checkered flag this time. Scott Fritz was third followed by Steve Vonheeder and Aaron Tole. If there was an award for the most epic post-race speech and karaoke, Kerrigan would have won that also.

Nick Miles ran away with the Hornets A Main for an emotional win Saturday night. His win could be considered a tribute to Ryder Miles, son of Nick and Jessica, who tragically passed away early in May. Miles led every lap of the final for the win. Austin Kerrigan finished second followed by Reuben Pruett, Trustin Sansom and Landon Pruett. Brent Richards finished third in the race but was disqualified for failing post-race tech. The Pruetts each won a heat race on the night and Richards the quick time.

Max Sanford got the victory in the B Hornets followed by Scott Reed, Randy Goodman, Dale Vacknitz, Jr. and David Ridgeway. Sanford took the B points and Reed chose to run the A main.

The raceway will take the next two Saturdays off and return on Monday, June 15 for the Timber Cup, the only 410 Sprint race at Grays Harbor Raceway this year. The IMCA Modifieds will join the NARC 410 Sprints on a special Monday night with racing starting at 6 p.m.