APD arrests father in connection with death of 4-year-old son

Early Thursday morning at around 6:55 a.m., 36-year-old Jacob Bevins of Aberdeen was arrested in connection with the death of his 4-year-old son, Aiden Scott Bevins.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, he was booked on felony charges of murder in the second degree and manslaughter in the first degree, as well as misdemeanor charges of unlawful disposal of remains and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. He is currently being held at the Aberdeen City Jail pending transfer to the Grays Harbor County Jail.

On May 12, Aberdeen police officers responded to a reported missing child complaint involving the suspect’s 6-year-old daughter. During the investigation, officers determined that the child was with her mother and that the matter was a custodial issue and not criminal in nature.

When Aberdeen police detectives followed up on the complaint, they inquired about the whereabouts of the suspect’s 4-year-old son. The father initially stated that the child was staying with a relative out of state. Detectives subsequently contacted the relative and learned that the child was not, and had never been, in their care.

Detectives conducted multiple follow-up interviews with the father, which ultimately led to the discovery of the child’s body buried on the property. At that time, the circumstances surrounding the child’s death was undetermined and under investigation.

Due to the nature and complexity of the investigation, the Aberdeen police department requested assistance from the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team. On May 15, the team assisted Aberdeen detectives with the recovery of the remains buried on the property.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released at a later time.