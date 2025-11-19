Willapa Valley’s Keeton named Coastal League MVP

Vikings, Taholah well represented on league’s First Team

Willapa Valley’s Tylar Keeton was named Most Valuable Player as the 1B Coastal League announced its all-league volleyball team for the 2025 season.

Keeton, a sophomore middle blocker, was named the League’s Most Valuable player after leading the Vikings in kills (247) and blocks (57).

A formidable prescence at the net, Keeton averaged 3.3 kills per set this season, had a 52.2% kill percentage and averaged 2.7 blocks per set.

Multiple Twin Harbors volleyball stars were named to the league’s First Team.

District runner-up Taholah had four Chitwhins named to the top squad in Noelani McCrory, Rori Windham, Luvaila Smith and ShirleyMae Stafford.

Keeton was joined on the First Team by Valley teammates Jillian Hodel (97.3% service, 66 aces, 80 digs) and Lauren Matlock (402 assists, 5.4 assists per set).

Ocosta’s Veronica Gruber (83 kills, 156 digs) was the lone Wildcat named to the First Team.

The complete all-league list is as follows:

2025 1B Coastal All-League Volleyball Team

League MVP: Tylar Keeton, Willapa Valley

Coach of the Year: Rebekah Wirkkala, Naselle

Sportsmanship: Lake Quinault

First Team

Brooke Davis, Naselle; Haylee Rose, Naselle; Jesse Smith, Naselle; Mylee Dunagan, Naselle; Sophia Colombo, Naselle; Noelani McCrory, Taholah; Rori Windham, Taholah; Luvaila Smith, Taholah; ShirleyMae Stafford, Taholah; Jillian Hodel, Willapa Valley; Lauren Matlock, Willapa Valley; Veronica Gruber, Ocosta; Cloey Fletcher, Mary M. Knight.

Second Team

Sadie Kilponen, Naselle; Kaitlyn Steenerson, Naselle; Emma Krugerud, Naselle; Leilani Wagner, Taholah; Paislee Hurley, Willapa Valley; Rilyn Channell, Willapa Valley; Julianna Lynch, Willapa Valley; Eliza Barnum, Willapa Valley; Shae-Lynn Thurston, Ocosta; Ava Tucker, Ocosta; Isabella Pratt, Ocosta; Mae Nygaard, Mary M. Knight; Brooke Mirka, Mary M. Knight; Allison Gutierrez, Lake Quinault.

Honorable Mention

Aubrey Katyryniuk, Naselle; Maddie Dielman, Naselle; Helen Martin, Taholah; C.J. Sipp, Willapa Valley; Claire Jones, Willapa Valley; Millie Tucker, Ocosta; Peyten Morris, Ocosta; Hayden Hughes, Mary M. Knight; Bella Buck, Mary M. Knight; Magaly Ortiz-Pena, Lake Quinault; Addison Rainey, Wishkah Valley; Olivia Ridgway, Wishkah Valley.