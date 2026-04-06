Prep Roundup: Raymond-South Bend edges past Elma in key 1A Evergreen League matchup

Raymond-South Bend beat Elma in a key boys soccer matchup as we review recent prep sports on the Harbor.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Raymond-South Bend 2, Elma 1

In a game that didn’t disappoint, Raymond-South Bend edged past Elma 2-1 in a battle of two of the 1A Evergreen League’s top teams on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Ravens (7-0, 7-0 1A Evergreen) took a lead early when Adam Mora was brought down inside the box and awarded a penalty kick. Mora scored on the PK to put RSB up 1-0 in the third minute.

The Eagles (5-2-1, 5-1-1) responded when midfielder Ivan Rodriguez sent a corner toward midfielder Jordan Kain, who headed the ball in to knot the game at 1-1 in the second half.

Late in the game with RSB applying pressure in the box, Jose Ramirez struck a shot into the net for the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute.

RSB held off Elma the rest of the way to pick up a key league victory.

“It was a great game and a great win,” Ravens head coach Joe Keegan said. “We knew it was going to be a hard fought game.”

“It was a real high-level played game. Very physical and fast paced,” Elma head coach Carson Seaberg said. “They came out on top but we missed taking the lead just a few minutes after our goal when we hit the cross bar and the ball came almost straight down, just missing going in and then the follow up pushed a little wide.”

With the win, RSB remains in first place in the league standings with 21 points, two ahead of Montesano.

Elma drops to third place with the loss with 16 points.

The Ravens host Forks in a league matchup at 7 p.m. on Thursday in South Bend.

Elma will be back in action when they face Forks at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 in Forks.

RSB 1 1 – 2

Elma 0 1 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, RSB, Mora, 3rd minute.

Second half – 2, Elma, Kain (Rodriguez). 3, RSB, J. Ramirez, 72nd minute.

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PREP BASEBALL

Montesano 11, Elma 2

Montesano turned a close game into a rout with an 11-2 win over Elma on Friday at Vessey Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 3-0 1A Evergreen) and Eagles (2-5, 2-4) were tied at 2-2 through four-and-a-half innings until the Bulldogs broke it open with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, capped by a run-scoring double off the bat of left fielder Mason Fry.

Monte added five runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run double from Casey Daniels and capped by a two-run single from third baseman Kolson Hendrickson.

Bulldogs pitcher Jason Warner earned the win, holding the Eagles scoreless on two hits with four strikeouts in four innings of relief.

Kole Kjesbu started on the mound for Monte, allowing two earned runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in three innings of work.

Bryston Crawford took the loss for Elma, allowing five earned runs on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Blake Benzschawel (1.1 IP, 5R, 5ER, 4H, 2BB) and Cole Gustafson (0.2 IP, R, ER, 2H, BB) pitched in relief for the Eagles.

Elma has a doubleheader at DeSales High School starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Monte faces Lakeside (Nine Mile) at 10 a.m. followed by Ellensburg at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Lakeside High School.

Elma 110 000 0 – 2 6 2

Montesano 101 045 x – 11 8 0

WP: Warner (4 IP, 0R, 2H, 4K). LP: Crawford (4 IP, 5R, 5ER, 2H, 5BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Young (2-3, R); Bucy (1-2, SB); Crawford (1-3, RBI); Sample (1-3, RBI); Russell (1-2); Rupe (0-1, R, BB). Montesano – Crites (2-2, 2R, 3RBI, 3SB); Timmons (2-3, 3R, 2SB); Hendrickson (1-4, 2RBI); Co. Grubb (1-2, R, RBI, SB); Daniels (1-1, 2B, R, 2RBI); Fry (1-3, 2B, R, RBI); Ca. Grubb (0-1, RBI, SF, SB).

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Rochester 15, Hoquiam 5

Hoquiam saw the game get away from them in a 15-5 loss to Rochester on Friday in Rochester.

The Grizzlies (1-8, 1-5) led 2-0 over the Warriors (7-1, 7-0) until Rochester scored six runs in the bottom of the third, helped by four walks in the frame.

Hoquiam got back in the game with a three-run fourth inning, cutting the deficit to 6-5 on an RBI single from third baseman Ty Thao.

But the Grizzlies defense couldn’t get out of the fifth inning as the Warriors scored nine runs, earned a 10-run, walk-off mercy-rule victory on a RBI ground out by Tayden Martin.

Center fielder Danton Cole led the Grizzlies with two hits while senior Joey Bozich had a double for Hoquiam.

Bozich took the loss, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 4 1-3 innings pitched.

Nico Bretz (0 IP, 2R, 2ER, 0H, BB) and Talan Abbott (0.1 IP, R, ER, H, BB) pitched in relief for Hoquiam.

Hoquiam hosts Black Hills at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Hoquiam 011 30 – 5 7 4

Rochester 006 09 – 15 8 4

WP: Singleton (4 IP, 5R, 3ER, 7H, 3BB, 6K). LP: Bozich (4.1 IP, 12R, 11ER, 7H, 4BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Dan. Cole (2-3, RBI); Day. Cole (1-4, 2R); Bozich (1-3, 2B); DeShazer (1-3, R); Byron (1-2, R, SB); Thao (1-3, RBI).

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North Beach 24, Mary M. Knight 5

North Beach scored 24 runs on just six hits in a 24-5 win over Mary M. Knight on Friday at Mary M. Knight High School.

The Hyaks (3-3) drew 25 walks against the Owls (0-3), leading to the blowout, mercy-rule victory in five innings.

North Beach pitcher Owen O’Hare had half of the Hyaks’ six hits in the game, including a two-run double in the top of the second inning, and drove in a game-high five runs.

O’Hare also earned the win for North Beach, allowing one hit and two walks with six strikeouts in two scoreless innings pitched.

Hyaks catcher Liam Palmer drew five walks and scored three runs in the game while outfielder Howard Weidman had a base hit and four RBI for North Beach.

Jaxon Cooper (3 IP, 5R, 3ER, 4H, BB, 7K) pitched in relief for the Hyaks.

North Beach hosts Wishkah Valley in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

North Beach 17(15) 01 – 24 6 4

Mary M. Knight 005 00 – 5 5 4

WP: O’Hare (2 IP, 0R, H, 2BB, 6K). LP: Seymour (5 IP, 24R, 14ER, 6H, 25BB, 8K).

Leading hitters: NB – O’Hare (3-4, 2B, 3R, 5RBI, 2SB); Weidman (1-3, 2R, 4RBI); Pope (1-2, 4R, 2RBI, 3SB, 4BB); Delagne (1-3, 2R, 3RBI); Millan (0-2, 2R, 2RBI, 3BB); Palmer (0-1, 3R, RBI, 5BB); Carpenter (0-2, 3R, 2BB); Patton (0-1, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB). MMK – Seymour (2-3, 3B, R); Garcia (1-1, R, RBI, SB); King (1-2, R); Palmer (1-3, R).

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Wahkiakum 15, Ocosta 7

Ocosta struggled to keep Wahkiakum off the base paths in a 15-7 loss in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday in Westport.

The Wildcats (4-4) trailed 4-0 before scoring two runs against the Mules (4-3) on an RBI ground out by Caden Arbona and a run-scoring double from outfielder Rustyn Quinby.

But six Mules runs in the top of the fourth to take a commanding 10-2 lead.

Ocosta would add a pair of runs in the fourth on a Torence Bonina single and three in the seventh thanks in large part to six walks in the frame.

But it wasn’t enough as the Mules would collect 11 hits and draw 14 walks against Ocosta pitchers.

Quinby went 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and three RBI for the Wildcats.

Bonina had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for Ocosta.

Wahkiakum 112 603 2 – 15 11 0

Ocosta 002 200 3 – 7 5 5

WP: n/a. LP: Hanson-Miranda (4 IP, 9R, 7ER, 6H, 4BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – R. Quinby (2-2, 2B, R, 3RBI); Bonina (2-3, R, RBI); G.

Quinby (1-2); Lopez (0-3, RBI, 2SB); White (0-2, 2R, RBI, SB).

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Wahkiakum 5, Ocosta 3

Ocosta came up just short in a 5-3 loss to Wahkiakum in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday in Westport.

The Wildcats held a 2-1 lead on a fielder’s choice RBI ground out in the first inning from third baseman Dominick Hanson-Miranda and a Hudson Hartill swipe of home in the bottom of the second.

With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the fifth, the Mules took the lead with three runs capped by a two-run fielder’s choice flyout to put the Wildcats in a 5-2 hole.

Ocosta responded with a run in the fifth when Torence Bonina came in to score on an error, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Wildcats fell 5-3.

Logan White took the loss on the hill for Ocosta, allowing five earned runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Ocosta plays at Northwest Christian (Lacey) at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

Wahkiakum 011 03 – 5 4 1

Ocosta 110 01 – 3 4 1

WP: n/a. LP: White (5 IP, 5R, 5ER, 4H, BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Hartill (1-2, 2B, R, SB); White (1-1); R. Quinby (1-2); Thomas (1-2); Bonina (0-1, R, 2BB); Easton (0-1, R).

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GIRLS PREP GOLF

Montesano 195, Hoquiam 265

Montesano had several golfers post sub-50 scores en route to a 195-265 win over Hoquiam at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

The Bulldogs were led by Medalist of the Match winner Lucy Scott, who shot a 47 over nine holes of golf, while Ashley Hill (48) and Makenzie Hart (49) also shot below 50 for Monte.

Rory Gourdin shot a 51 to round out Monte’s team score.

“Excited barely describes how our staff felt after yesterday’s match,” Monte head coach Tyler Grajek said. “Having three girls shoot under 50, breaking 200 as a team, and seeing every player significantly improve their score is a huge accomplishment for our program. From a coach’s perspective, it felt like everything clicked.”

Hoquiam was led by Itzia Armas-Enriquez with a score of 57.

“It was a beautiful day for golf and a great experience for our team,” Hoquiam head coach Brooke Bogdonovich said. “Montesano was a fantastic group to play against, they were supportive and helpful to our young players. I am already seeing so much growth in our golfers, both in their skills and their confidence. It’s been especially fun to watch them achieve their own personal victories out on the course. I’m excited to see how they continue to improve as the season goes on.”

Montesano (195): Lucy Scott 47, Ashley Hill 48, Makenzie Hart 49, Rory Gourdin 51.

Hoquiam (265): Itzia Armas-Enriquez 57, Ecko Bisher 64, Audrey Patten 70, Taylor Graham 74.