A record-breaking day at the Ray Ryan Memorial GHC Chamionships

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD North Beach’s Elka Cox swept both the girls hurdles races at the Ray Ryan Memorial GHC Championships on Saturday at Hoquiam High School.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Benny Anderson (left) outruns Aberdeen’s Cecil Gumaelius down the stretch of the boys 3,200-meter race at the Ray Ryan Memorial GHC Championships on Saturday at Hoquiam High School.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Aberdeen’s Adonis Hammonds won the boys 300-meter hurdles at the Ray Ryan Memorial GHC Championships on Saturday at Hoquiam High School.

PAM PELAN PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Haylee Jahner is all smiles after tying the meet record in the girls high jump at the Ray Ryan Memorial GHC Championships on Saturday at Hoquiam High School.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Ocosta’s Ailyn Haggard leads Montesano’s Haley Schweppe to the finish line of the girls 800-meter race at the Ray Ryan Memorial GHC Championships on Saturday at Hoquiam High School. Haggard broke the meet record with a time of 2:22.00.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Elma’s Ritchie Guadarrama (second from right) sprints away from the field in the boys 200 meters at the Ray Ryan Memorial GHC Championships on Saturday at Hoquiam High School. Guadarrama set a meet record with a time of 22.04.

PAM PELAN PHOTOGRAPHY Hoquiam’s RenaéJah Burtenshaw (right) and Maddi Quigg ran the fastest girls 100-meter sprint in the history of the Ray Ryan Memorial GHC Championships on Saturday at Hoquiam High School. Burtenshaw broke the meet record (12.63) while Quigg placed third in meet history (12.81).

HOQUIAM–It was a record-breaking day in one of the more memorable Ray Ryan Memorial Grays Harbor County Championships track and field meet at Hoquiam High School.

A total of five meet records were either tied or broken at the Sea Breeze Oval on Saturday.

Hoquiam sophomore RanaèJah Burtenshaw, Elma junior Ritchie Guadarrama, Ocosta junior Ailyn Haggard and the Hoquiam girls 4×100-yard relay team each set new meet records while Aberdeen senior Haylee Jahner tied a record with a new personal best.

Burtenshaw, the defending 1A state champion in the 100-meter sprint, set a new meet record with a time of 12.63.

Combined with teammate in freshman Maggi Quigg, the two Grizzlies ran some of the fastest times in the event’s history at the all-county meet.

Burtenshaw beat the previous record of Montesano’s Brandy Tierney, who ran a 12.74 in 1998, with Quigg running the third-fastest time in meet history at 12.81.

The Hoquiam duo also figured into the record-breaking girls 4×100 team setting a meet record. The quartet of Emily Brodhead, Quigg, Brittany Alcala and Burtenshaw posted a time of 51.30, smashing the old record of Hoquiam’s Brittoni Wright, Olivia Rose, Emma Skinner and Savannah Smith (51.94, 2014).

Joining Burtenshaw and the Grizzlies’ 4×100 relay team as a new girls meet record-holder as Haggard, who outkicked Montesano junior Haley Schweppe – herself a former cross-country state champion – to set a new record in the 800-meter race.

Haggard finished with a time of 2:22.00 to break the record of former Hoquiam state champion Jane Roloff (2:23.18, 2024), while Schweppe’s time of 2:24.24 was good enough for the third best score in meet history.

“I knew today was the day,” Haggard said of breaking the record, which was also a new Ocosta school record. “Once I hit 300 (meters) to go, my mind said it was time to go. So I started moving my arms faster and just committed and went. I knew it was the right time. (The meet record) was a goal I set going into this event. … I had the competition to help me get there. So a big thanks to Haley for her help in me getting it.”

Schweppe won the 1,600 meter race with a time of 5:14.90, which was second-best all time behind Aberdeen’s Darcy Steele (5:14.00, 1997).

Also making some history in the girls competition was Jahner, who cleared the bar at five feet, two inches to tie the girls meet high jump record with six other student-athletes, setting a new personal-best mark in the process.

Jahner also won at 400 meters and ran the second leg of the Bobcats’ victorious 4×400 relay team to lead the Aberdeen girls to their first team victory at the meet since 2004.

Jahner was named the girls Athlete of the Meet for her efforts.

Other multi-event winners in the girls meet were Quigg (200m, long jump), North Beach’s Elka Cox (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Taholah’s Tahmirah Grover-Curley (discus, javelin).

In the boys competition, Elma’s Guadarrama proved why he is the cream of the crop of 1A-class sprinters, sweeping both the 100 and 200-meter races, with the latter being a new meet record.

Guadarrama just missed setting a meet record in the 100 with a time of 11.02, just eight-hundredths of a second behind the mark of Hoquiam’s Jerid Ronquillo (10.94, 2011).

But the defending 1A state 200-meters champion more than made up for it in his feature race, running a blistering 22.04 to shatter the previous record of Hoquiam’s Devin Kelly (22.74, 2014) by seven-tenths of a second.

“It means a lot, especially this season because I’ve been struggling to get my times down to 22 (seconds),” said Guadarrama, who dealt with an ankle injury early in the school year. “I’m grateful and thank God so much that I was able to run and get a meet record today. … For the most part, I was very nervous for this race and I haven’t been nervous for this race in a long time. … I got out of my blocks, pushed off as hard as I could and there was no thinking, just sprinting. … I love setting records, it’s one of my favorite thing to do. It’s a really good life accomplishment and setting history a little bit.”

Aberdeen sophomore Treven Clarkston posted the fifth-best 400-meter time in meet history at 52.11 while senior teammate Adonis Hammonds placed seventh all time with a win in the 300-meter hurdles (42.70).

Montesano senior distance runner Benny Anderson posted two all-time top-10 times at the meet. Anderson won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:29.86 – fourth best all time – and pulled away from Aberdeen sophomore Cecil Gumaelius down the stretch of one of the meet’s fastest every 3,200-meter races.

Anderson finished with a time of 9:59.46 while Gumaelius crossed the line at 10:01.03, the third and fourth best times in meet history, respectively.

“I knew I needed to get a pace where I feel good and once he passes me just give it everything I got,” said Anderson, who led most of the race until Gumaelius passed him on the final lap. “I love racing Cecil. He’s such a great guy and it’s so much fun. I knew my kick was strong as I’ve been working on that in the off-season. … When he passed me, I kind of smiled because I knew it was a good race and we were going to go fast. … It was a super-fun race.”

Led by senior Isaac Garcia’s three event wins (400m, long jump, triple jump) Aberdeen won the boys team title with 229 points.

Oakville thrower Lewis Koser was named the boys Athlete of the Meet after sweeping the discus, javelin and shot put. The Acorns senior placed second in the all-time meet leaderboard in the discus (171-7) and finished seventh in meet history in the discus (50-2).

Full results available at athletic.net.

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Results

Boys team standings

1, Aberdeen, 229 points. 2, Elma, 122. 3, North Beach, 88. 4, Hoquiam, 65. 4, Montesano, 65. 6, Ocosta, 47. 7, Oakville, 31. 8, Taholah, 6.

Boys individual results (top 5)

100 meters: 1, Ricardo ‘Ritchie’ Guadarrama, Elma, 11.02. 2, Braxton Gozart, Aberdeen, 11.29. 3, Cordell Roberts, Aberdeen, 11.48. 4, Treven Clarkston, Aberdeen, 11.70. 5, Andrew Le, Hoquiam, 11.86.

200: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 22.04. 2, Isaac Garcia, Aberdee, 23.24. 3, Cordell Roberts, Aberdeen, 23.38. 4, Braxton Gozart, Aberdeen, 23.82. 5, Andrew Le, Hoquiam, 24.11.

400: 1, Isaac Garcia, Aberdeen, 51.11. 2, Treven Clarkston, 52.11. 3, Gilbert Rodriguez, 54.14. 4, Connor Schnoor, Hoquiam, 55.65. 5, Billy Burns, Ocosta, 57.26.

800: 1, Toby Nelson, Aberdeen, 2:16.15. 2, Dakota Frank, North Beach, 2:18.96. 3, Ethan Mathews, Hoquiam, 2:31.19. 4, Cooper Gill, Aberdeen, 2:31.76. 5, Jaxon Eilers, Aberdeen, 2:32.85.

1600: 1, Benny Anderson, Montesano, 4:29.86. 2, Cecil Gumaelius, Aberdeen, 4:32.83. 3, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 4:42.00. 4, Aaron Balagot, Hoquiam, 4:56.19. 5, Ashton Brown, Elma, 4:56.62.

3200: 1, Anderson, Montesano, 9:59.46. 2, Gumaelius, Aberdeen, 10:01.03. 3, Maxfield, Hoquiam, 10:13.82. 4, Balagot, Hoquiam, 11:20.38. 5, Martinez Ramirez, Elma, 12:13.70.

110 hurdles: 1, Logan Mullins, Elma, 16.56. 2, Kenyon Crawford, Aberdeen, 17.80. 3, Haven Wunsch, Elma, 17.81. 4, Isaiah McDannell, North Beach, 19.98. 5, Elijah Stoddard, Elma, 21.04.

300 hurdles: 1, Adonis Hammonds, Aberdeen, 42.70. 2, Owen Young, Montesano, 43.99. 3, Logan Mullins, Elma, 44.62. 4, Kenyon Crawford, Aberdeen, 46.75. 5, Isaiah McDannell, North Beach, 50.26.

4×100 relay: 1, Aberdeen (Hammonds, Treven Clarkston, Cordell Roberts, Braxton Gozart), 44.57. 2, Elma (Maddox Hoff, Jackson Staples, Cohen Finch, Ricardo Guadarrama), 44.63. 3, Montesano (Jerrell Bayless, David Flink, Karson Phansisay, Levi Wheeler), 48.28. 4, North Beach (Nash Emmitt, Daiz Aloka, Dorian Middlebrooks, Gabriel Rinke), 48.54. 5, Ocosta (Zavian Van Embden, Billy Burns, Noah Roerich, Michael Priest), 50.32.

4×100 throwers relay: 1, Aberdeen (Cooper Revel, Coltan Stover, Cole Revel, James Goodwin), 51.97. 2, Elma (Sam Wisdom, Carson Anderson, Braeden Dryden, Andrew Jennings), 1:02.57.

4×400 relay: 1, Aberdeen (Kenyon Crawford, Gumaelius, Nelson, Clarkston), 3:50.48. 2, Elma (Logan Mullins, Javier Garcia, Pepper Holcomb, Gilbert Rodriguez), 3:51.30. 3, Montesano (Benny Anderson, Colton Sweet, David Flink, Owen Young), 3:52.88. 4, North Beach (Gabriel Rinke, Dorian Middlebrooks, Nash Emmitt, Daiz Aloka), 4:05.83.

Shot put: 1, Lewis Koser, Oakville, 50-02. 2, Cole Revel, Aberdeen, 42-03. 3, Cooper Revel, Aberdeen, 37-10.5. 4, Lucas Delgado, Montesano, 37-03. 5, Damien Beck, Ocosta, 36-10.5.

Discus: 1, Lewis Koser, Oakville, 171-07. 2, Damien Beck, Ocosta, 139-00. 3, Michael Priest, Ocosta, 125-05. 4, Cole Revel, Aberdeen, 114-10. 5, Braeden Dryden, Elma, 109-09.

Javelin: 1, Lewis Koser, Oakville, 147-08. 2, Gavin Root, Montesano, 140-07. 3, Coltan Stover, Aberdeen, 136-01. 4, Noah Charlie, Taholah, 131-05. 5, Michael Priest, Ocosta, 128-01.

High jump: 1, Kevin Sedgwick, Aberdeen, 5-10. 2, Hammonds, Aberdeen, 5-10. 3, Jeremiah Eastman, North Beach, 5-06. 4, Braeden Dryden, Elma, 5-04. 5, Parker Johnson, North Beach, 5-04.

Pole vault: 1, Jimy Gill, Hoquiam, 10-06. 2, Nash Emmitt, North Beach, 10-0. 3, Aaron Frafjord, Montesano, 9-06. 4, Sonny Terrell, North Beach, 8-0. 5, Salvador Medrano, Ocosta, 7-0.

Long jump: 1, Isaac Garcia, Aberdeen, 21-8.5. 2, Adonis Hammonds, Aberdeen, 19-5.5. 3, Jackson Staples, Elma, 17-7. 4, Damien Beck, Ocosta, 17-6. 5, Gilbert Rodriguez, Elma, 17-1.

Triple jump: 1, Isaac Garcia, Aberdeen, 42-2.5. 2, Billy Burns, Ocosta, 39-11. 3, Parker Johnson, North Beach, 36-8. 4, Kevin Sedgwick, Aberdeen, 35-5. 5, Jackson Staples, Elma, 33-11.5.

Girls team standings

1, Aberdeen, 140 points. 2, North Beach, 128.5. 3, Elma, 114. 4, Hoquiam, 106.5. 5, Montesano, 83. 6, Ocosta, 55. 7, Taholah, 32. 8, Oakville, 9.

Girls individual results (top 5)

100 meters: 1, RenaèJah Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 12.63. 2, Maggi Quigg, Hoquiam, 12.81. 3, Mackenzie McCrory, North Beach, 14.00. 4, Brittany Alcala, Hoquiam, 14.01. 5, Katriya Nersten, Ocosta, 14.22.

200: 1, Quigg, Hoquiam, 27.24. 2, Alcala, Hoquiam, 29.36. 3, McCrory, North Beach, 29.91. 4, Izabella Page, Montesano, 30.07. 5, Rylee Geelan, Montesano, 30.13.

400: 1, Haylee Jahner, Aberdeen, 1:06.97. 2, Marissa Schweppe, Montesano, 1:08.76. 3, Katriya Nersten, Ocosta, 1:09.83. 4, Alana Murrieta, Elma, 1:10.54. 5, Adalyn Friberg, Aberdeen, 1:10.99.

800: 1, Ailyn Haggard, Ocosta, 2:22.00. 2, Haley Schweppe, 2:24.24. 3, Mia Hallak, Aberdeen, 2:34.30. 4, Jazmine Goldman, North Beach, 2:52.84. 5, Emily Anderson, Montesano, 2:59.20.

1600: 1, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 5:14.90. 2, Ailyn Haggard, Ocosta, 5:20.28. 3, Mia Hallak, Aberdeen, 5:27.61. 4, Reaghan Madison, Aberdeen, 5:35.57. 5, Kamille Vandevender, Montesano, 5:43.18.

3200: 1, Kamille Vandevender, Montesano, 12:46.33. 2, Braelyn McGinn, Elma, 13:31.19. 3, Jazmine Goldman, North Beach, 15:22.04. 4, Serenity Allread, Aberdeen, 16:05.13. 5, Jayna Britt, North Beach, 17:29.21. 6, Kelsie Haver, Elma, 17:35.71. 7, Alicia Horton, Elma, 18:03.13. 8, Elise Barron, North Beach, 19:00.61.

110 hurdles: 1, Elka Cox, North Beach, 18.08. 2, Sophia Varnadore, Elma, 18.12. 3, Alaysha McCrory, North Beach, 18.93. 4, Bethany Betancourth, Aberdeen, 19.42. 5, Kayleen Weber, Ocosta, 19.54.

300 hurdles: 1, Elka Cox, North Beach, 51.81. 2, Bethany Betancourth, Aberdeen, 54.25. 3, Alaysha McCrory, North Beach, 57.67. 4, Destiny Beaver, Oakville, 57.86. 5, Clara Joslin, North Beach, 59.67.

4×100 relay: 1, Hoquiam (Emily Brodhead, Maggi Quigg, Brittany Alcala, RenaèJah Burtenshaw), 51.30. 2, North Beach (Mackenzie McCrory, Alaysha McCrory, Elka Cox, Alexia Buck), 54.93. 3, Aberdeen (Lila Ericksen, Adalyn Friberg, Addison Jahner, Lucy Matthews), 56.77. 4, Ocosta (Jaqueline Murillo Gutierrez, Alexia Miller, Katriya Nersten, Timber Uitto), 57.09. 5, Elma (Alana Murrieta, Paiton Flores, Cassidy Bowen, Mikayla Roberts), 57.57.

4×100 throwers relay: 1, Aberdeen (Payton Sturgill, Zander Jaquez, Bentley Brown, Alyse Rossback), 1:04.91. 2, Elma (Quinn Carpenter, Charli Smith, Natalie Henry, Abigail Henry), 1:09.84.

4×200 relay: 1, Elma (Alana Murrieta, Ella Bossard, Paiton Flores, Mikayla Roberts), 2:03.18. 2, Aberdeen (Adalyn Friberg, Serenity Allread, Reaghan Madison, Lucy Matthews), 2:05.66. 3, Ocosta (Alexia Miller, Isabella Pratt, Timber Uitto, Madeline Sorensen), 2:06.10.

4×400 relay: 1, Aberdeen (Adalyn Friberg, Haylee Jahner, Reaghan Madison, Mia Hallak), 4:36.54. 2, Ocosta (Alexia Miller, Timber Uitto, Katriya Nersten, Ailyn Haggard), 4:40.62. 3, Elma (Alana Murrieta, Katelyn Bounking, Mikayla Roberts, Audreauna Kanios), 4:52.22.

Shot put: 1, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 37-04. 2, Rylee Brooks, Aberdeen, 35-3.5. 3, Tahmirah Grover-Curley, Taholah, 34-01. 4, Charli Smith, Elma, 33-02. 5, Audreauna Kanios, Elma, 30-10.

Discus: 1, Tahmirah Grover-Curley, Taholah, 108-00. 2, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 96-04. 3, Rylee Brooks, Aberdeen, 89-01. 4, Alyse Rossback, Aberdeen, 87-0.5. 5, Charli Smith, Elma, 83-01.

Javelin: 1, Tahmirah Grover-Curley, Taholah, 100-3. 2, Jazmine Goldman, North Beach, 99-6. 3, Elka Cox, North Beach, 98-8. 4, Paige Busz, Montesano, 96-5. 5, Luvaila Smith, Taholah, 91-3.

High jump: 1, Haylee Jahner, Aberdeen, 5-2. 2, Audreauna Kanios, Elma, 4-10. 3, Addison Jahner, Aberdeen, 4-8. 4, Marissa Schweppe, Montesano, 4-6. 5, Kamille Vandevender, Montesano, 4-6.

Pole vault: 1, Emily Brodhead, Hoquiam, 8-0. 2, Denahli Hoylman, North Beach, 6-6. 3-tie, Kaleigh Budd, Hoquiam, 6-0. 3-t, Arabella Porter, North Beach, 6-0.

Long jump: 1, Maggi Quigg, Hoquiam, 15-4. 2, Denahli Hoylman, North Beach, 14-4. 3, Haylee Jahner, Aberdeen, 13-10.5. 4, Izabella Page, Montesano, 13-8.5. 5, Lila Ericksen, Aberdeen, 13-4.5.

Triple jump: 1, Maggi Quigg, Hoquiam, 15-4. 2, Denahli Hoylman, North Beach, 14-4. 3, Haylee Jahner, Aberdeen, 13-10.5. 4, Izabella Page, Montesano, 13-8.5. 5, Lila Ericksen, Aberdeen, 13-4.5.