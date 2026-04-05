Prep Softball Roundup: Burgess throws no-hitter to lead Hoquiam past Tenino

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Hoquiam’s Mya Standstipher collects a base hit in a 5-1 victory over Tenino on Friday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Lexi LaBounty (right) connects with a pitch during a 5-1 win over Tenino on Friday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam pitcher Hailee Burgess throws a pitch during a 5-1 win over Tenino on Friday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

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Three Twin Harbors teams combined to go 5-0 over the weekend as we review recent prep softball games.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Hoquiam 5, Tenino 1

Hoquiam pitcher Hailee Burgess tossed a no-hitter in a 5-1 win over Tenino on Friday at J0hn Gable Park in Hoquiam.

The Grizzlies (3-4 overall, 2-2 1A Evergreen) broke a scoreless tie against the Beavers (2-7, 0-5) with three runs in the bottom of the third, capped by an Aaliyah Kennedy double to score Lexi LaBounty.

Hoquiam added some insurance with two runs in the fifth on a LaBounty RBI double followed two batters later by a Rhonni Thompson run-scoring single to take a 5-0 lead.

Tenino would scratch across an unearned run off Grizzlies pitcher Hailee Burgess after two Hoquiam errors led to a Tenino RBI ground out, but would retire five of the final six Beavers she faced to secure the victory.

Burgess dazzled in the circle, allowing just the one unearned run without giving up a hit and walking one with five strikeouts in pitching a seven-inning no-hitter.

Kennedy and center fielder Avery Brodhead had two hits apiece for Hoquiam, which had seven different players collect a hit in the game and had four extra-base hits as a team.

With the win, Hoquiam sits alone in third place in the 1A Evergreen League, 2.5 games up on Tenino.

Tenino 000 001 0 – 1 0 1

Hoquiam 003 020 x – 5 9 3

WP: Burgess (7 IP, 1R, 0ER, 0H, BB, 5K). LP: Grayless (6 PI, 5R, 4ER, 9H, BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Kennedy (2-3, 2B, RBI, SB); Brodhead (2-4, R, SB); Burgess (1-3, 2B, R, RBI); Standstipher (1-3, 2B, R); LaBounty (1-3, 2B, 2R, RBI); Thompson (1-3, RBI); Wallin (1-2).

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Hoquiam 8, Lakeside (Nine Mile) 3

Hoquiam completed a successful weekend set with an 8-3 win over Lakeside on Saturday at Montesano High School.

The Grizzlies trailed 3-0 to the Eagles (4-4) before scoring two runs in the bottom of the third on a two-run single from pitcher Hailee Burgess and took the lead on a two-run single from catcher Mya Standstipher in the fourth.

The Grizzlies would put the game out of reach with four runs in the sixth on a Standstipher RBI triple, a run-scoring single off the bat of Burgess and a two-run double from Aaliyah Kennedy.

Standstipher and Burgess each had three hits and drove in three runs in the game.

Burgess earned the victory, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 3 1-3 innings of relief.

Hoquiam’s Presley Wallin started in the circle for the Grizzlies, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 3 2-3 innings of work.

Hoquiam plays at Elma at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

Lakeside 102 000 0 – 3 4 4

Hoquiam 002 204 x – 8 7 3

WP: Burgess (3.1 IP, 0R, 2H, 2BB, 2K). LP: Sturm (6 IP, 8R, 2ER, 7H, 4BB, 10K).

Leading hitters: Lakeside – Peterson (1-2, R, 2B); Costanzo (1-3): Webster (1-1, 3B, R). Hoquiam – Standstipher (3-4, 3B, 2R, 3RBI, SB); Burgess (3-4, 3B, R, 3RBI, 2SB); Kennedy (1-2, 2B, 2RBI, 3SB); Olson (0-2, 2R, 2SB); Olvera-Obi (0-2, 2R, SB).

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Montesano 13, West Valley (Yakima) 2

Montesano showed itself to be not just one of the premiere teams in the 1A class, but across the entire state with a 13-2 win over West Valley on Friday at West Valley High School in Yakima.

The Bulldogs (9-0) jumped on the 4A-class Rams (8-2) for a pair of runs in the top of the first on a two-out, two-run single from first baseman Regan Wintrip.

Monte added to its lead with four runs in the third, highlighted by an RBI double from Wintrip and capped by a two-run single from pitcher Grace Gooding.

After West Valley got to Gooding for two unearned runs in the bottom of the third, the Bulldogs left little doubt to the outcome with seven runs in the fourth, including RBI doubles from Gooding, left fielder Charlee Fairbairn and third baseman Lex Stanfield to take a 13-2 lead.

Gooding worked around a two-out double and walk in the fourth and retired the side in the fifth to close out an impressive win over a good large-school team.

Wintrip had a huge game, going 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI.

Stanfield, Gooding, shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield and Fairbairn also had multi-hit games for a Bulldogs team that had 17 hits in the game, including five doubles.

Gooding earned the win, allowing two earned runs on just two hits and three walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

Montesano 204 70 – 13 17 2

West Valley 002 00 – 2 2 1

WP: Gooding (5 IP, 2R, 0ER, 2H, 3BB, 2K). LP: Johnson (3 IP, 6R, 6ER, 7H, 2BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Wintrip (4-4, 2B, R, 3RBI); Stanfield (3-4, 2B, 2R, RBI, SB); Robinson (2-4, 2R, RBI, SB); Gooding (2-4, 2B, 3RBI); Butterfield (2-3, 3R, 2SB); Fairbairn (2-3, 2B, R, RBI); Galvin (1-3, R, 2RBI, 2SB); Williamsen (1-3); V. Prince (0-2, 2R). West Valley – Statler (1-2, RBI); Saxton-Garza (1-2, 2B).

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Montesano 13, Royal 0

Montesano’s weekend trip out east culminated with a 13-0 thrashing over Royal on Friday at West Valley High School in Yakima.

The Bulldogs made a statement against the previously unbeaten Knights (8-1) in a matchup of two teams that have won the past three state championships combined.

Monte had the game well in hand in its first at-bat, scoring six runs in the top of the first thanks to two Knights errors and capped by a two-run single from catcher Addi Williamsen.

The Bulldogs kept the pedal to the floor, adding three runs in the second – highlighted by a two-run single from outfielder Charlee Fairbairn – and putting the game in mercy-rule territory with four in the third, capped by a Regan Wintrip two-run single to take a 13-0 lead.

That was plenty of run support for Monte sophomore pitcher Violet Prince, who stymied Royal over her five scoreless innings of work. Prince allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out 11 to pick up the win.

Monte forced six errors by the Knights defense, leading to 12 unearned runs for the Bulldogs.

Montesano plays at Tumwater at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

Montesano 634 00 – 13 9 1

Royal 000 00 – 0 1 6

WP: Prince (5 IP, 0R, H, 2BB, 11K). LP: Allred (5 IP, 13R, ER, 9H, 4BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Fairbairn (2-2, 4RBI); Stanfield (2-4, R, SB); Butterfield (2-3, 2B, 3R, RBI); Robinson (1-3, 2B, 2R, SB); Gooding (1-3, R, RBI); Williamsen (1-2, 2RBI); Wintrip (0-2, 3R, SB); Prince (0-3, 2RBI, SF). Royal – Allred (1-1).

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Elma 14, Black Hills 2

Just one day after suffering its first loss of the season, Elma responded well with a 14-2 win over Black Hills on Friday at Black Hills High School.

The Eagles (7-1) struck right away against the Wolves (0-7), scoring four runs in the first on a Sophie Jones sacrifice fly, a two-run single off the bat of Caroline Cole, and an RBI single from third baseman Lynsee Bednarik.

Elma’s offense would continued to produce runs throughout the game, adding a run apiece in the second and third innings and extending the lead to 8-0 on a two-run double from Bednarik in the fourth.

A Kenna Monroe single scored Ashlynn Weld with Elma’s 11th run in a three-run fifth and the Eagles would cap the scoring the three runs in the sixth, highlighted by Bednarik’s second RBI double of the game.

Elma smacked 13 hits in the game, with Bednarik and catcher Raelynn Weld with three hits and two doubles apiece.

Monroe also had three hits for an Eagles offense that batted .333 for the game.

Ashlynn Weld started for Elma in the circle and picked up the win, allowing one hit and two walks with a strikeout in three innings pitched.

Kensi Johanson (IP, 2R, 0ER, 2H) and Jaycee Dierick (2 IP, 0R, 0H) pitched in relief for the Eagles.

Elma faces Raymond-South Bend at 4 p.m. on Thursday in South Bend.

Elma 411 233 – 14 13 2

Black Hills 000 200 – 2 3 6

WP: A. Weld (3 IP, 0R, H, 2BB, K). LP: Knight (6 IP, 14R, 7ER, 13H, 3BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Elma – R. Weld (3-4, 2 2B, 3R, RBI, SF); Monroe (3-4, 2R, RBI, SB); Bednarik (3-4, 2 2B, 2R, 4RBI); Cole (2-3, 2R, 2RBI); Simmons (1-4, R, RBI); A. Weld (1-3, 2B, 2R, RBI); Jones (0-3, R, 2RBI, 2SF); Donais (0-3, R, BB). Black Hills – o’Shurak (1-3, R); Arko (1-3).