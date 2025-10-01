Weather not a problem for Montesano in win over Tenino

ELMA–Despite cold and rainy weather, Montesano cruised to a 156-218 victory over Tenino in a 1A Evergreen League match on Monday at the Oaksridge Golf Course.

The Bulldogs were led by Colton Grubb, who shot a 37 over nine holes to earn Medalist of the Match honors.

Grubb shot par on six holes while knocking in a birdie on the par-3 No. 9 hole to close out his round.

Grubb was joined on the Bulldogs leaderboard by Aaron Black (38), who birdied on the par-3 fourth hole, Niall Kohlmeier (40) and Rufus Krakowski (41).

“Our team showed a lot of toughness today in some difficult conditions. It was our first outing playing in cold and rainy weather, but the kids stayed focused and battled through,” Monte head coach Tyler Grajek said. “Shooting a team score of 156 in those circumstances is something to be proud of and it was great to see everyone contribute today.”

Montesano faces Hoquiam at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

Tenino (218): Gabe Hart 52, Gage Robinson 54, Gio Vlahas 54, Gavin Derrick 58.

Montesano (156): Colton Grubb 37, Aaron Black 38, Niall Kohlmeier 40, Rufus Krasowski 41.