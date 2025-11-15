Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025:

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

1A State Tournament quarterfinals

No. 5 Cashmere 0

No. 4 Montesano 1

(Montesano advances to state Final Four for fourth time in five years)

~~~

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano quarterback Tyson Perry (7) throws a pass during a 49-7 victory over Tenino in a 1A State Tournament game on Saturday at Montesano High School.

PREP FOOTBALL

1A State Tournament first-round game

No. 12 Tenino 7

No. 5 Montesano 49

(Montesano advances to face No. 4 Lynden Christian in quarterfinals)

~~~

2B State Tournament first-round game

No. 14 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 0

No. 3 Tri-Cities Prep 56

~~~

1B State Tournament first-round game

No. 16 Ocosta 16

No. 1 DeSales 56

~~~

1B Coastal 6-man Championship game

Mary M. Knight 30

Wishkah Valley 58

(Wishkah Valley completes undefeated season with league title)