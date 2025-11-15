Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025:
~~~
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
1A State Tournament quarterfinals
No. 5 Cashmere 0
No. 4 Montesano 1
(Montesano advances to state Final Four for fourth time in five years)
~~~
PREP FOOTBALL
1A State Tournament first-round game
No. 12 Tenino 7
No. 5 Montesano 49
(Montesano advances to face No. 4 Lynden Christian in quarterfinals)
~~~
2B State Tournament first-round game
No. 14 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 0
No. 3 Tri-Cities Prep 56
~~~
1B State Tournament first-round game
No. 16 Ocosta 16
No. 1 DeSales 56
~~~
1B Coastal 6-man Championship game
Mary M. Knight 30
Wishkah Valley 58
(Wishkah Valley completes undefeated season with league title)