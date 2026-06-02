Five Eagles soar to next level

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Elma High School celebrated its five senior student-athletes moving on to play at the next level in a signing ceremony on Tuesday. From left are Taylor Nesmith (Waldorf College, women’s wrestling); Chloe Donais (Grays Harbor College, softball); Olivia Moore (Mesa Community College, women’s golf); Emily Escoffon (University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, track) and Isaac McGaffey (Centralia Community College, men’s basketball).

Elma High School celebrated its five senior student-athletes moving on to play at the next level in a singing ceremony on Tuesday.

Signing National Letters of Intent were Taylor Nesmith (Waldorf College, women’s wrestling); Chloe Donais (Grays Harbor College, softball); Olivia Moore (Mesa Community College, women’s golf); Emily Escoffon (University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, track) and Isaac McGaffey (Centralia Community College, men’s basketball).