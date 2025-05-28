Sports Briefs for Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Hoquiam to hold “Mr. Fantastic” fundraiser

Hoquiam High School will host its 2025 “Mr. Fantastic” senior boys talent show and fundraiser for the benefit of the Grizzlies cheer program.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 5 at the school’s Little Theater.

Tickets are $11.30 for adults ($10 plus $1.30 fee) and $6.15 for students/seniors ($5 plus $1.15 fee) and can be purched by scanning the QR code on the attached flyer with your smartphone.

For more information, contact the school at 360-538-8210.

~~~

Softball senior showcase game this Thursday

Centralia College is hosting a showcase softball game featuring top senior talent from schools across the Twin Harbors and beyond.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at Centralia College’s softball field.

Tickets are $5 per adult, $2 per students/seniors and can be purchased at the gate.

The showcase will feature players from local teams Aberdeen, Elma, Hoquiam, Montesano, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley and Raymond-South Bend as well as teams from Lewis and Thurston counties.

The game will feature three MVP’s, 12 First Team and two Second Team all-league players.

For more information, call 360-790-9173.

~~~

COURTESY OF HOQUIAM HIGH SCHOOL

Hoquiam cheerleading tryouts June 9-11

Hoquiam High School will host cheerleading tryouts from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 9-11 at Hoquiam Square Garden.

Participants are informed to wear athletic gear, cheer/tennis shoes, hair is to be up and off the face and to bring water.

For more information or to sign up, scan the QR code of the attached flyer with your smartphone.

~~~

Aberdeen athletic director John Crabb to resign

Aberdeen atlhetic director John Crabb has tendered his resignation effective at the end of the school year.

Under Crabb, Aberdeen has seen a resurgence in its athletics programs, as evidenced by the recent Bobcats softball state championship and the baseball team’s first trip to the district and state tournaments in more than a decade.

Crabb also oversaw the re-turfing of Stewart Field in 2022 as well as several renovations and upgrades to the historic facility.

Crabb will be taking a job in Alaska to be closer to family.