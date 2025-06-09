Sports Briefs for Monday, June 9, 2025

GHC names its student-athletes of the year

Grays Harbor College announced its top student-athlete’s of the year on Wednesday.

Baseball player and former Montesano Bulldog Kaleb Ames was named the school’s Outstanding Male Student-Athlete of the Year while Mariah Villalba – an NWAC All-West Region Second Team infielder – was named the college’s Outstanding Female Student-Athlete of the Year.

~~~

PHOTO COURTESY OF MONTESANO HIGH SCHOOL Angela Bove (left) presented the Steve Bove Memorial Scholarship to Bulldogs graduate Kylee Wisdom in a ceremony at Montesano High School on Wednesday.

Wisdom named first recipient of Bove Memorial Scholarship

Montesano’s Kylee Wisdom was named the first recipient of the Steve Bove Memorial Scholarship in a ceremony on Wednesday at Montesano High School.

Wisdom, a graduating senior who played middle blocker on the Bulldogs volleyball team and is a two-time state champion as a first baseman for the Montesano softball team, was awarded a $500 scholarship, which was funded through the Grays Harbor County Community Foundation.

The scholarship was named after Steve Bove, a former Daily World employee and longtime supporter of Montesano youth and school sports who passed away from lymphoma in February.

~~~

PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTH BEACH HIGH SCHOOL The North Beach Booster Club awarded Hyak Pride awards to (from left) Alexus Lash, Kaemon Bighead, Arabella Porter, Brooklyn Reither and Parker Johnson in a ceremony on Friday in Ocean Shores. Not pictured: George Harmon.

North Beach boosters name Hyak Pride award winners

The North Beach Booster Club announced its Hyak Pride award winners for the 2024-25 school year on Friday.

The annual awards are given to North Beach junior and high school students that “show excellent citizenship and school conduct, as well as involvement in extra-curricular activities, display of leadership skills, and strong academic achievement,” according to the North Beach Booster Club’s Facebook page.

Receiving awards were Brayden Fry and Aby Buck (seventh grade); Toby Holt and Lynzie Cameron (eighth grade); Parker Johnson and Brooklyn Reither (ninth grade); Kaemon Bighead and Arabella Porter (10th grade); and George Harmon and Alexus Lash (11th grade).

Winners received a gift certificate to a local booster-based business of their choice.

~~~

Eccles resigns from two coaching positions

Aberdeen girls basketball head coach and Grays Harbor College interim head baseball coach Curtis Eccles has resigned from both positions effective immediately.

Citing familial reasons, Eccles tendered his resignation as the girls basketball coach at Aberdeen High School on Tuesday, June 3 and informed GHC he would not return to coach the baseball team after spending one season with the program this spring.

“I really want to spend more time with my family and just the time it took with (coaching girls basketball) and baseball was kind of overwhelming,” said the 28-year coaching veteran, who spent the past two seasons at Aberdeen after a long stint as the Hoquiam boys head coach and assistant coaching positions at Elma High School and Grays Harbor College. “It doesn’t mean that if the right opportunity comes along that I wouldn’t accept it, but at this point in time, I’m just going to lay back and have more time.”