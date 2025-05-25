Raymond-South Bend’s Edgar Ramirez named 1A Evergreen League Most Valuable Player

Twin Harbors boys prep soccer standouts took top awards as the 1A Evergreen League announced its all-league team for the 2025 season.

Leading the way was Raymond-South Bend senior midfielder Edgar Ramirez, who scored 12 goals and had a team-high 31 assists for the league-champion Ravens.

Montesano senior forward Felix Romero was named the league’s Offensive MVP after leading the Bulldogs in goals this season.

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO

Elma junior defender Matthew Wood was named the league’s Defensive MVP after leading an Eagles defense that allowed just 1.1 goal per game this season.

Three RSB players were named to the First Team as defender Estevan Ramos joined forwards Evan Cone (16 G, 30 A) and Jose Ramirez (33 G, 11 A) on the top squad.

Other Twin Harbors student-athletes named to the league’s First Team were Montesano’s Daniel Schallon and Cris Tobar, Elma goalkeeper Trey Yeager, and Hoquiam’s J.B. Fabian.

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO

2025 1A Evergreen All-League Boys Soccer Team

League MVP: Edgar Ramirez, sr., midfielder, Raymond-South Bend.

Offensive MVP: Felix Romero, sr., forward, Montesano.

Defensive MVP: Matthew Wood, jr., defender, Elma.

Goalkeeper MVP: Juan Terrones, sr., Forks.

First Team

Defense: Daniel Schallon, soph., Montesano; Alexander Bucio, soph., RSB; Estevan Ramos, soph., Forks; Justin Gochez, jr., Rochester.

Midfield: Cris Tobar, jr., Montesano; Christopher Quintana, sr., RSB; Adrial “J.B.” Fabian, soph., Hoquiam; Aiden Villanueva, Rochester.

Forwards: Jose Ramirez, soph., RSB; Evan Cone, sr., RSB.

Goalkeeper: Trey Yeager, soph., Elma.

Second Team

Defense: Ivan Torres, sr., Elma; Michael Nunez, jr., RSB; Trey Molina, soph., Hoquiam; Brandon Reyes-Ibarra, soph., Rochester; Terek Gunter, jr., Montesano.

Midfield: Miguel Espinoza, Tenino; Fabian Torres, soph., Montesano; Diego Morales, soph., Elma; Jaime Rodriguez-Meraz, sr., Rochester.

Forwards: Manny Venegas, fr., Elma; Micheal Garcia, soph., Hoquiam.

Goalkeeper: Miguel Perez, soph., RSB.

Honorable Mention

Nolan Swenson, sr., Montesano; Andy Melendez, jr., Montesano; Adam Mora, soph., RSB; Jayden Silva, soph., RSB; Luis Torres, soph., Elma; Ivan Rodriguez, soph., Elma; Tommy Bradley, sr., Chief Leshi; Naiyeli Cruz-Garcia, Chief Leshi; Bryce Molina, jr., Hoquiam; Israel Rosales, soph., Hoquiam; Mateo Lucas, sr., Forks; DeAnthony Davila, sr., Forks; Radley Whitaker, Tenino; Carlos Sanchiz, Tenino; Nansok Johnson, jr., Rochester; Edwin Martinez, jr., Rochester; Cristofer Diaz, Ilwaco; Blayden Estradad-Best, Ilwaco.