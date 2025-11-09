Prep Volleyball Roundup: Willapa Valley beats Wahkiakum to place third in district

Much was at stake for multiple Twin Harbors prep volleyball teams on the final day of district-tournament play on Saturday.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Willapa Valley 3, Wahkiakum 1

Willapa Valley placed third in the district after a 3-1 win over Wahkiakum in the 1B District 4 Tournament’s third/fourth-place game on Saturday at Raymond High School.

The Vikings (15-6 overall) defeated the Mules (13-6) by scores of 25-23, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-18.

“Wahkiakum showed up and gave a hard fought match. They were very quick and have every reason to feel really proud of what they’ve accomplished this season,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “As for our girls, tonight was a mental win. They had to really dig and find out how much they wanted to bring home a win. It takes everyone to want it and I felt the girls each took ownership of their specific roles and played with a ton of heart.”

PHOTO BY LARRY BALE Willapa Valley senior setter Lauren Matlock (right) celebrates with her teammates during a 3-1 win over Wahkiakum in a 1B District 4 Tournament game on Saturday at Raymond High School.

Kempton added her team, which locked up a trip to the state tournament with a win over Ocosta on Thursday, strove to not be complacent with just making state.

“I’m really proud of them for pushing and wanting more out their season,” she said. “We wanted to stay hungry and not settle. I’m glad to see them play with resilience and under pressure. It’s a great match for us to have before heading to Yakima next week. My hope is we play up to our potential and compete the way I know we can.”

Valley was led by senior setter Lauren Matlock (27 assists), sophomore middle blocker Tylar Keeton (12 kills, 11 digs, 7 blocks) and senior middle blocker Paislee Hurley (10 kills, 5 blocks).

The Vikings advance to the 1B State Tournament on Wednesday-Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome (time, opponent to be determined).

PHOTO BY LARRY BALE The Willapa Valley Vikings placed third after defeating Wahkiakum in the 1B District 4 Tournament on Saturday at Raymond High School. Front row (from left): Layla Andrews, Bella Ruddell, Lauren Matlock, C.J. Sipp, Claire Jones, Azrielle Neva and Jillian Hodel. Middle row: Assistant Coach Jayme Peterson, Julianna Lynch. Back row: Head Coach Chelsea Kempton, Tylar Keeton, Paislee Hurley, Eliza Barnum, Mikayla Angelovich, Chloe Young, Rilyn Channell and Assistant Coach Trentadi Clements.

Willapa Valley 25 25 22 25 – 3

Wahkiakum 23 20 25 18 – 1

Leading players: WV – Hodel (2 aces, 10 digs); Sipp (2 aces, 15 digs); Matlock (ace, 3 kills, 27 assists); Barnum (ace, 2 kills, 7 digs); Keeton (ace, 12 kills, 7 blocks, 11 digs); Hurley (10 kills, 5 blocks, 2 assists); Jones (6 digs); Ruddell (dig).

~~~

Seton Catholic 3, Montesano 0

Montesano fell just one win shy of the state-tournament after suffering a season-ending 3-0 loss to Seton Catholic in a 1A District 4 Tournament elimination game on Saturday at Rochester High School.

The Bulldogs (11-8) struggled in the first set, losing 25-6, before playing what head coach Billie Dickinson said was some of their best volleyball of the season in a 25-19 Game 2 loss.

Seton Catholic (14-5) closed out the third set 25-14 to end Monte’s season.

“That’s a really good team,” Dickinson said of the Cougars. “In the first set, we had a hard time adjusting to their speed. The second set was the best we’ve played all season. It was fun to watch.”

Montesano was led by its three seniors in libero Bentley Warne (18 digs), outside hitter Grace Gooding (4 kills) and middle blocker Carmen Bennefeld (4 kills).

Sophomore Violet Prince also had four kills for the Bulldogs.

Dickinson said her three seniors helped guide a young team through some early-season struggles en route to a league title.

“We had little varsity experience coming into this season and we took our lumps,” she said. “I’m just so proud to be their coach. They are a phenomenal group of girls and put together a phenomenal season. They have nothing to hang their heads about.”

Seton Catholic 25 25 25 – 3

Montesano 6 19 14 – 0

Leading players: Warne (18 digs); Gooding (4 kills); V. Prince (4 kills); Bennefeld (4 kills).

~~~

Columbia (White Salmon) 3, Hoquiam 0

Hoquiam’s shot at returning to the state tournament fell short with a 3-0 loss to Columbia (White Salmon) in a 1A District 4 Tournament elimination game on Saturday at Rochester High School.

The Grizzlies (10-9) lost by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 27-25 to the Bruins (10-8).

“We really started out strong and made a few mistakes at the end of the first set to lose some momentum. Second set got away from us but we rebounded in the third. We had a really good lead but credit to CWS for battling back,” Hoquiam head coach Heather Bozich said. “I’m so incredibly proud of our team for never giving up and for their fight. They improved so much over the course of the season and I have loved every second of coaching them. This group of girls had the best chemistry and really became a family this season. I’m going to miss our senior leadership next season more than I can say.”

The Grizzlies were led by sophomore libero Avery Brodhead with 21 digs and “played incredible defense,” according to Bozich.

Hoquiam junior setter Mya Standstipher (24 assists), sophomore outside hitter Aaliyah Kennedy (13 kills, 11 digs) and junior outside hitter Hallie Burgess (8 kills) also made significant contributions in defeat.

Sydney Gordon had six kills while fellow senior middle blocker Clara Quigg had three solo blocks for the Grizzlies.

CWS 25 25 27 – 3

Hoquiam 18 16 25 – 0

Leading players: Hoquiam – Brodhead (21 digs); Standstipher (24 assists); Gordon (6 kills); Burgess (8 kills); Kennedy (13 kills, 11 digs); Quigg (3 solo blocks).

~~~

Onalaska 3, Raymond-South Bend 1

Raymond-South Bend’s season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Onalaska in a 2B District 4 Tournament elimination game on Saturday at Adna High School.

The Ravens (11-5) and Loggers (14-4) – the top two seeds of the tournament – were tied 1-1 after Onalaska took the first set 25-17 followed by a Ravens win in Game 2, 25-14.

But the Loggers would win the next two games by scores of 25-11 and 25-17 to advance to the state tournament and hand the Ravens the season-ending loss.

“This was our best play in weeks,” RSB head coach Julie Jewell said. “We made some adjustments in our defense to prepare for the game and for the most part we executed our game plan well. Serve-receive again was our Achilles heel. After winning Game 2 convincingly, we dug ourselves an 8-0 hole we couldn’t out of. We were ahead in Game 4 13–12 when momentum shifted. We stopped attacking the ball and played tight. …I’m proud of how we played tonight. I’m disappointed for our team, but going out playing good volleyball helps some.”

RSB was led by its four seniors Kassie Koski (11 digs, 13 blocks), Ava Baugher (13 digs, 11 kills, 6 blocks), Sierra Stepp (11-12 service, 13 digs) and Ava Pine (12-12 service, 7 digs).

“We graduate four seniors who all contributed in a big way to our success this season,” Jewell said. “They had great high school careers.”

RSB 17 25 11 17 – 1

Onalaska 25 14 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Torres Quintana (11-11 service, 7 digs, 8 assists); Koski (10-13 service, 11 digs, 2 assists, 4 kills, 13 blocks); Stepp (11-12 service, 13 digs, assist, 3 kills, block); Baugher (9-11 service, ace, 13 digs, 6 assists, 11 kills, 6 blocks); Enlow (11-11 service, 18 digs, 7 kills, 2 blocks); Pine (12-12 service, 7 digs, 2 blocks); Sedy (7 digs, 3 assists, 2 blocks); San (6 digs); Lewis (3 digs); White-Kelley (assist, dig); Warnstadt (1-1 service).

~~~

Other games

1B District 4 Championship

Naselle 3, Taholah 0