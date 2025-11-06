Prep Volleyball Roundup: Several Twin Harbors teams stay alive in district tournaments

Local Twin Harbors prep volleyball teams took to the court on Wednesday in district-tournament competition.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Montesano 3, Tenino 1

Montesano kept its season alive with a 3-1 victory over Tenino in a 1A District 4 Tournament elimination game on Wednesday in Tenino.

The Bulldogs (11-6 overall) got back to playing its brand of volleyball en route to the 25-15, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-23 victory over the Beavers (9-10), after losing in the district quarterfinals to Columbia (White Salmon) earlier in the evening.

“Very familiar opponent. I’m proud of the way the girs came out with a lot of energy in the first two sets. The third set, we kind of fell a little flat, but were able to rebound and win the fourth set,” Monte head coach Billie Dickinson said. “We kind of got back to doing what we normally do well, which is play defense and we were better off the serve-receive against Tenino than we were against CWS. Proud of the girls for rebounding after the tough loss and coming back to get the win and stay alive.”

Montesano senior outside hitter Grace Gooding, sophomore outside hitter Jordyn Perry and sophomore middle blocker Violet Prince had eight kills apiece as junior setter Makena Blancas spread the wealth with a game-high 27 assists.

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano libero Bentley Warne receives a serve during 1A District 4 Tournament action on Wednesday.

Gooding added a solid game from the service line, converting 15-of-16 attempts with four aces while senior libero Bentley Warne had 10 digs to lead the Bulldogs defense.

With the elimination-game victory, Monte advances to the final day of the district tournament, where the Bulldogs will take on Seton Catholic in a winner-to-state-loser-out game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Rochester High School (subject to change).

Tenino 15 21 25 23 – 1

Montesano 25 25 22 25 – 3

Leading players: Montesano – Gooding (15-16 service, 4 aces, 8 kills); Perry (8 kills); V. Prince (8 kills); Blancas (27 assists); Warne (10 digs).

~~~

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano outside hitter Grace Gooding serves during a 3-1 loss to Columbia (White Salmon) in a 1A District 4 Tournament game on Wednesday in Rochester.

Columbia (White Salmon) 3, Montesano 1

Montesano got off to a great start before watching its hopes of a district championship slip away in a 3-1 loss to Columbia (White Salmon) in a 1A Disrict 4 Tournament quarterfinal game on Wednesday at Rochester High School.

The Bulldogs (10-6) won the first set 25-22 over the Bruins (9-7) before losing three straight by scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-14 to be relegated to the elimination bracket.

“We came out and played really well, but ran into some trouble with our serve-receive and didn’t get a sufficient block up,” Monte head coach Billie Dickinson said. “Columbia (White Salmon) has a really good outside and middle hitters and we really didn’t defend them the way we needed to. We rely on our serve-receive and when that fails us, it doesn’t allow us to do other things.”

Monte was led by sophomore middle blocker Violet Prince with nine kills, senior libero Bentley Warne with 15 digs and junior setter Makena Blancas with 22 assists.

Montesano 25 21 14 14 – 1

Columbia (White Salmon) 22 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Montesano – V. Prince (9 kills); Perry (6 kills); Warne (15 digs); Wade (11 digs); Blancas (22 assists).

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 3, North Beach 0

Raymond-South Bend stayed alive to play another day after a straight-set victory over North Beach in a 2B District 4 Tournament elimination game on Wednesday in Raymond.

The Ravens (11-5) defeated the Hyaks (10-8) by scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-16 to elminate North Beach and advance in the tournament’s elimination bracket.

”We had great defensive effort from Kassie (Koski) and Ava (Baugher) that helped us run a good offense,” said RSB head coach Julie Jewell, who two stars combined for 35 digs and 24 blocks in the win. “Ava also served really well, serving a streak in each game that gave us the momentum we needed to finish each game. We stayed focused throughout the match.”

The Ravens will face top-seeded Onalaska in an elimination game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Adna High School.

RSB 25 25 25 – 3

North Beach 15 19 16 – 0

Leading players: RSB – Torres Quintana (17-17 service, 2 aces, 8 assists, 7 digs); Koski (16 digs, assist, 5 kills, 14 blocks); Stepp (13-13 service, ace, 6 digs, 3 kills); Baugher (17-17 assists, 3 aces, 19 digs, 4 assists, 7 kills, 10 blocks); Enlow (6 digs, assist, 5 kills); Pine (11-12 service, 8 digs, assist); Sedy (9 digs, assist); San (7 digs, assist); Warnstadt (6-6 service, ace, 3 digs); White-Kelley (dig).

~~~

Naselle 3, Willapa Valley 0

Willapa Valley missed a chance at securing a spot in the state tournament with a 3-0 loss to Naselle in a 1B DistrictDistr 4 Tournament semifinal game on Wednesday at Toledo High School.

The Vikings (13-5) fell to the Comets (16-3) by scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17.

“Naselle runs a fast offense and it felt like we were stuck in second gear and couldn’t quite find our rhythm,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “We cut down on missed serves quite a bit so that’s nice to see. We struggled getting a good pass to our setter and that’s something we’ll continue to work on. The team had a strong start to each set though struggled staying ahead due to unforced errors. I know these girls want to continue in the post season, they are working hard.”

Senior defensive specialist C.J. Sipp had a team-high 15 digs while senior setter Lauren Matlock added 12 assists to lead Valley.

The Vikings face Ocosta in an elimination game scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at South Bend High School.

Willapa Valley 20 22 17 – 0

Naselle 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: WV – Hodel (ace, 9 digs); Keeton (ace, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs, 2 assists); Hurley (7 kills, 4 blocks); Barnum (2 kills, 2 digs); Lynch (2 kills, assist); Jones (2 kills); Sipp (15 digs); Channell (8 digs); Matlock (5 digs, 12 assists); Neva (assist).

~~~

Other games

1A District 4 quarterfinals

Seton Catholic 3, Hoquiam 0

1B District 4 semifinals

Taholah 3, Pe Ell 0