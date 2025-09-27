Prep Volleyball Roundup: Montesano opens league play with straight-set victory over Tenino

Also: Pratt sets school record in Ocosta loss to Naselle

Montesano opened league play with a win as we review high school volleyball matches on the Harbor.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Montesano 3, Tenino 0

Montesano got its 1A Evergreen League schedule off to a good start with a straight-set victory over Tenino on Thursday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (3-5 overall, 1-0 1A Evergreen) defeated the Beavers (3-6, 0-1) by scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-19 for just their second straight-set victory of the season.

Monte was led by junior setter Makena Blancas with 33 assists and senior outside hitter Grace Gooding with 12 kills.

Senior libero Bentley Warne had a season-high 16 digs while sophomore middle blocker Violet Prince and freshman hitter Dakota Prince had eight and five kills, respectively.

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano libero Bentley Warne receives a serve during a 3-0 win over Tenino on Thursday at Montesano High School.

“We played good defense, like I expect us to. That is kind of our strong point,” Monte head coach Billie Dickinson said. “We got more aggressive at the net, made smart decisions and played really well. Tenino is a good team. They are scrappy. They sent a lot of balls back to us that kept us on our toes all night long.”

Montesano hosts Hoquiam in a 1A Evergreen League matchup at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Hoquiam.

Tenino 16 17 19 – 0

Montesano 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Montesano – Gooding (12 kills); Warne (16 digs); Blancas (33 assists); Perry (4 aces, 4 kills); V. Prince (8 kills); D. Prince (5 kills); Bennefield (4 kills).

Naselle 3, Ocosta 1

Ocosta’s Bella Pratt broke an all-time school record in a 3-1 loss to Naselle on Thursday at Naselle High School.

The Wildcats (2-6, 2-4 1B Coastal) started the game with a 27-25 Set 1 victory, thanks in large part to some solid outside hitting.

But the Comets (6-0, 5-0), the No. 3 team in the WIAA RPI rankings, swept the next three games by scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-17 to win the match.

“We started out the match strong with both our outside hitters, Bella Pratt and Veronica Gruber each putting the ball to the floor,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said. “We played well versus a tough Naselle offense. … I’m looking forward to continuing to work hard and improve as we go.”

Only a sophomore, the talented Pratt recorded five kills and five aces in the game. Her five aces set a new school record for aces in a season with 65, breaking the previous record of 61 set by former Wildcats star Erika Snider in 2017.

Gruber and Ava Weimar added four kills apiece for Ocosta.

Ocosta hosts Mary M. Knight in a league game set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ocosta 27 14 10 17 – 1

Naselle 25 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Ocosta – Pratt (5 aces, 5 kills); Gruber (4 kills); Weimar (4 kills).

Willapa Valley 3, Mary M. Knight 0

Willapa Valley stayed a half-game off the league lead with a straight-set victory over Mary M. Knight on Thursday at Willapa Valley High School in Menlo.

The Vikings (7-1, 5-1 1B Coastal) defeated the Owls (4-3, 2-3) 25-8, 25-13 and 25-21 to stay a half-game behind Naselle for the top spot in the 1B Coastal League.

Sophomore middle blocker Tylar Keeton led Valley with 11 kills and two blocks while senior setter Lauren Matlock dished out a game-high 18 assists in the victory.

“We played at a much better pace than the night before so I was happy to see them get back to our game. Mary m knight does not let a ball drop easily and played very scrappy volleyball- had some great rallies and played the net aggressively.”

Willapa Valley plays at Wishkah Valley in a league game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mary M. Knight 8 13 21 – 0

Willapa Valley 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: WV – Hodel (6 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs, 2 assists); Channell (3 aces, 5 digs); Barnum (3 aces, kill); Matlock (ace, 2 digs, 18 assists); Keeton (11 kills, 2 blocks, assist); Hurley (5 kills); Lynch (2 kills); Ruddell (2 digs).

Other games

Rochester 3, Elma 1

Lake Quinault 3, Wishkah Valley 1